Obituaries
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr. (1954 – 2022)
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr., 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ronald was born on July 20, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Ronald Coleman Sr. and Letitia Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Travis Coleman, and his sister, Debra Hardy.
Surviving Ronald is his loving wife of 35 years, Tammy Coleman of Front Royal; his son, Cory Coleman (Hannah) of Front Royal; his sister Glenda Coleman of Louisa, Virginia; his grandson, Noah Michael Coleman; and his two step-grandchildren, Liam and Emma Martin.
Ronald’s greatest accomplishment was running his successful business for many years.
Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Jane Elizabeth Baumann (1925 – 2022)
Jane Elizabeth Baumann, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Jane on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Pastor Christy McMillan-Goodwin officiating.
Jane was born on October 3, 1925, in Albemarle, Virginia, to the late William and Dora Figgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John George Baumann; and numerous immediate and extended family members.
Surviving Jane is her loving son, Greg Baumann of Front Royal; her granddaughter, Brooke Whetzel (Stephen) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; her great-granddaughter, Emma Dongoski; and numerous extended family members.
Jane was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal and a member of the King’s Daughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
James Jason Crim (1972 – 2022)
James J. Crim, 50, of Inwood, WV, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00. Location is Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 9863 Winchester Ave. Bunker Hill, WV.
James (Jamie) was born on January 30, 1972, in Winchester, VA, to the late James and Ann Crim. He worked for over 20 years as an accountant for the United States Federal Government and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
His surviving family includes his brother, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal; his sister, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, WV; three nieces, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr; and his feline best friend Buddha.
James was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655 Bethesda, MD 20892-9655, or the SPCA.
Obituaries
Patrick “Scott” McKeever (1964 – 2022)
Patrick “Scott” McKeever, 58, of Charles Town, WV, passed away on September 4, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming.
Scott was born in Wheeling, WV, to Jack Thomas and Hazel Irene McKeever on February 9, 1964. He graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 1982. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from West Liberty State College. And then attended the West Virginia School of Preaching and graduated in 2000.
Scott preached in New Martinsville, WV, Front Royal, VA, and currently Charles Town, West Virginia. He later continued his education and 2010, obtained a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Scott had a zest for adventure and enjoyed shooting, playing music, scuba diving, hiking, backpacking, motorcycle journeys with his buddies, and spending time with his family and cat (Kittycaticus). He recently received his Level 1 and 2 certificates in Commando Krav Maga.
Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Amy Harris McKeever, of Charles Town. A daughter, Kailah McKeever, of Charles Town, WV, and a son, Ty (Madison), of Bunker Hill, WV. Scott also had three grandchildren, Timia Perry of Charles Town and Molly and Harrison McKeever of Bunker Hill, WV. Scott has two brothers, Jack (Joan) of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Dan (Connie) of St. Clairsville, Ohio. He has several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:30-8:30 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, and 10-11 am Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Charles Town Church of Christ, 1587 Old Country Club Road, Charles Town, WV. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am September 9, 2022, with Minister Andy Robison officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be may to the West Virginia School of Preaching, 4th Street and Willard, P O Box 95, Moundsville, WV 26041.
Obituaries
Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers (1935 – 2022)
Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept 4, 2022, in the morning hours, surrounded by family.
He was born on April 26, 1935, to James Earl Bowers and Clara Carper Bowers.
He graduated from Edinburgh High School, Shenandoah County, Va. He was known as “Danny” in Shenandoah County, VA, but when the family moved to Warren County, he became “Earl.”
He was known for his hard work and honesty by many people and coworkers. He will be sadly missed by his family and all the people he touched in his 87 years with us.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carolyn Reedy Bowers; and his children, daughter Tancy Seal and husband Garry, son Tom Bowers and wife Lori, son Dennis Bowers and wife Ellen, daughter Lori Nebel and husband Mark, and daughter-in-law Evelyn Bowers. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Proceeding him in death are his parents; a sister, Evelyn Bowers Baker; and a son, Daniel Lee Bowers.
The family night will be at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, on Thursday night, September 8, from 6-8 pm, and the funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Anne Sisson.
The family will have a private graveside burial with Sherry Waddell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Lee Bower II, Drew Washborne, Michael Bowers, James Morris, Daniel Lee Bowers III, and Billy Bowers.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork Street, Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Limeton United Methodist Church, Sue McIntosh, 692 Red Hille Way, Bentonville, VA 22610
Obituaries
Joyce Louise Williams (1947 – 2022)
Joyce Louise Williams, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Plemmons officiating of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private.
Joyce was born January 6, 1947, In Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Carlos and Frances Moore Lam Wine. She was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1965. She retired after many dedicated years from Team Electric in Front Royal.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Gregory S. Williams, I; her loving daughter Jennifer Swanson; step-son Greg Williams, II; two grandsons, Jordan and Greg, III; daughter, Michelle Lukehart (Ryan); grandsons, Alex Lukehart, Christopher Wehr, and Danny Wehr; brother, Michael Wine (Deby); sister, Judy Rogers; several nieces, nephews, uncles, and friends.
Joyce loved the outdoors. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, birds, boating, fishing, the beach, running, and most of all, her family, who were everything to her. Her loving family and many friends will greatly miss her.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Following the service, a repass will be at Joyce and Greg’s home.
Obituaries
Ralph S. Markee (1941 – 2022)
Ralph Spencer Markee, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, aged 80, of Flint Hill, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Rappahannock County.
A memorial of his life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Washington Baptist Church in Washington, Virginia. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Washington Baptist Church for a time of food and fellowship.
Ralph Markee was born on November 24, 1941, in Kings County, New York, the son of the late John Edward and Marie Judd Markee. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Centereach, Long Island, where the family passion for cars, boats, and motorcycles was ignited.
Mr. Markee believed in continual education. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Houghton College, Houghton, New York. An Associate’s degree in Computers followed at Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown, Virginia. He completed a Master of Business Administration at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee.
Ralph began working as a youth, washing cars at Gaines Motors (Oldsmobile) in Brooklyn, New York, and participating in the construction of New Village Congregational Church in Centereach, Long Island. He then spent 24 years at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal, Virginia; rising from a laboratory technician to vice president of operations. He then spent seven years with North American Rayon in Elizabethton, Tennessee as manager of environmental and quality controls. This was followed by eight years in the marketing department at Juan, Inc in Winchester, Virginia. His last job, the “best job he ever had,” was working twelve years as a farm hand at Rose Hill Farm, Massies Corner, Virginia.
Mr. Markee served the Warren and Rappahannock County community throughout his life as a lay minister performing services and preaching whenever asked. He served on the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 committee in Front Royal, Virginia, for more than 15 years. He was a Vigil member of the ShenRappaWa council’s service organization.
Ralph married Lois Everswick 59 years ago in Houghton, New York. They made a great team as they moved from New York to Virginia and beyond, building a new family and finding wonderful new friends along the way. He will be greatly missed by family and friends both near and far.
Surviving Ralph is his loving wife Lois of Flint Hill, Virginia; sons, Thomas and wife Kimberly of Herndon, Virginia, and Timothy and wife Jennifer of Charlottesville, Virginia; two brothers, Neil and wife Susan of Palm City, Florida, and John and wife Susan of Selden, Long Island; three sisters, Marilyn Percy of Haymarket, Virginia, Lois Giuffreda and husband Richard of Palm City, Florida, and Roberta Variale and husband Anthony of Trinity, Florida; as well as six grandchildren; Derrek Markee, Johnathan Markee, Matthew Markee, Leif Markee, Luke Markee, and Logan Markee.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Flint Hill Baptist Church, 630 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Flint Hill, Virginia, or Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay Street, Washington, Virginia.