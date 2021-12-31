Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews (1958 – 2021)

Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews, 63, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Andrews was born on October 19, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Donald Andrews and Helen Knight Bolden. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald “Joe” Andrews Jr., Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews. He owned and operated Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lorrie Andrews, and two sons, Michael Wayne Andrews and Matthew Robert Andrews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.