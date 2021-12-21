Ronda Ann Knotts (1946 – 2021)

Ronda Ann Knotts, 75, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, West Main Street, Front Royal.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 AM at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating.

Mrs. Knotts was born on March 13, 1946, in Washington, DC to the late Willard and Marian Burgess Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Bill, Adrian, and Bruce Roberts.

Survivors include her three sons, Luther Knotts (Valeria), Keith Knotts, and Gary Knotts; daughter, Terrina “Tina” Knotts Long (Tom); two brothers, Charles Roberts and James Roberts; sister, Betty Dingess; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.