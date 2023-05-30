ront Royal’s Department of Energy Services unveils Community Energy Savings Days

In response to the anticipated spike in electricity demand during periods of extreme weather, Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services has announced the initiation of ‘Community Energy Savings Days.’ These are special days when the department calls on local residents and businesses to conserve energy, especially during peak hours. The initiative represents a comprehensive community-wide effort to balance the energy load on the network, reduce energy costs, and diminish the amount of greenhouse gases generated.

The Energy Savings Days are typically scheduled on very hot or cold weekdays when the simultaneous energy consumption by homes and businesses peaks. Participation is straightforward and accessible to all, requiring only a mindful reduction in energy use during certain hours. In the summer, the department is encouraging locals to cut down energy consumption between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. In the winter, the goal is to limit usage between the hours of 7:00 am and 9:00 am and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

This conservation strategy aims to distribute the demand for energy more evenly throughout the day, thereby alleviating the strain on the grid during peak hours. Moreover, it is designed to not only lower the costs associated with supplying energy but also reduce our carbon footprint, aiding in our collective fight against climate change.

As we approach the warmer months, the Department of Energy Services may declare a Community Energy Savings Day, with alerts communicated via email, their official website, and various social media channels.

The department is urging the community to stay updated by following their Facebook page, signing up for alerts via email or text, or checking the department’s homepage regularly. The Energy Solutions page on their website also provides valuable information for maintaining an energy-efficient home.

In their announcement, the Department of Energy Services signed off with a warm reminder for the community to “Stay Cool,” emphasizing their commitment to creating a sustainable, energy-efficient Front Royal.

For more details, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website of the Department of Energy Services, sign up for alerts, and join the mission to create a sustainable and energy-efficient community.