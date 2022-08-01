Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega (1935 – 2022)

Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega, 87, of Luray, Virginia, died on Monday, July 25, 2022.

She was born June 25, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Antonio Aranda and late Isabel Salazar Aranda. Ms. Aranda Vegas was a long-time Luray, VA resident for 36 years. She was born a true Washingtonian and a hardcore Redskin fan. Rosa was a first-generation American born and proud of her bloodline. Her family heritage bloodline expands from Columbia, South America, to Europe and Spain.

Rosa Aranda Vega worked and retired from Wrangler in Luray. She also was a translator for the courts of Richmond, Virginia. Ms. Aranda Vega helped and assisted her parent’s long-time restaurant business in Washington, D.C., called “El Sombrero.” She always said she was a tomboy, having two brothers, Jose and Juan. She was a Missionary for most of her life. She traveled to Central and South American countries to assist the poor and to do her mission of God. Her beliefs, healing, charity work, and passion she did nationwide and worldly were priceless but valuable to thousands she encountered.

She was a devoted Catholic, a religion that has been passed on from generations in the Aranda family. Sixty-Seven years ago, her mother started the celebration of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery in Washington, D.C. A legacy that began in 1955 and will continue to be passed on to each generation in the Aranda family.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by five daughters, Caridad Vasquez-Moreland, Nereida Adkins, Blanca Shell, Jennifer Bevins, and Alejandrina Vega; 10 grandchildren, Jason Tippett, Thomas Adkins Jr., Annabella Vega, Charity Merchant, Charles Moreland III, Martina Vega, Sarah Bevins, Kim Shell, Ricky Shell, and Paul Butler; nine great-grandchildren, Mark Merchant Jr., Jason Tippett Jr., Nicholas Merchant, McKenna Vega, Kadence Vega, Alexander Merchant, Jared Heisey, Wesley Moreland, and Cecilia Moreland; and three sons-in-law, Charles Moreland Jr., Mark Merchant Sr., and George Bevins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anibal Vega; her brother, Jose Aranda; her son, Roberto Vega; her daughter, Elizabeth Vega; and her son-in-law, Thomas Adkins.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The viewing is from 9:15 am to 11:15 am, and the mass service will follow immediately after.

Interment is in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, 211 Lee Highway, Luray, VA 22835.

Repass: 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835.

Condolences and contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.