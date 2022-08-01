Obituaries
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega (1935 – 2022)
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega, 87, of Luray, Virginia, died on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Antonio Aranda and late Isabel Salazar Aranda. Ms. Aranda Vegas was a long-time Luray, VA resident for 36 years. She was born a true Washingtonian and a hardcore Redskin fan. Rosa was a first-generation American born and proud of her bloodline. Her family heritage bloodline expands from Columbia, South America, to Europe and Spain.
Rosa Aranda Vega worked and retired from Wrangler in Luray. She also was a translator for the courts of Richmond, Virginia. Ms. Aranda Vega helped and assisted her parent’s long-time restaurant business in Washington, D.C., called “El Sombrero.” She always said she was a tomboy, having two brothers, Jose and Juan. She was a Missionary for most of her life. She traveled to Central and South American countries to assist the poor and to do her mission of God. Her beliefs, healing, charity work, and passion she did nationwide and worldly were priceless but valuable to thousands she encountered.
She was a devoted Catholic, a religion that has been passed on from generations in the Aranda family. Sixty-Seven years ago, her mother started the celebration of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery in Washington, D.C. A legacy that began in 1955 and will continue to be passed on to each generation in the Aranda family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by five daughters, Caridad Vasquez-Moreland, Nereida Adkins, Blanca Shell, Jennifer Bevins, and Alejandrina Vega; 10 grandchildren, Jason Tippett, Thomas Adkins Jr., Annabella Vega, Charity Merchant, Charles Moreland III, Martina Vega, Sarah Bevins, Kim Shell, Ricky Shell, and Paul Butler; nine great-grandchildren, Mark Merchant Jr., Jason Tippett Jr., Nicholas Merchant, McKenna Vega, Kadence Vega, Alexander Merchant, Jared Heisey, Wesley Moreland, and Cecilia Moreland; and three sons-in-law, Charles Moreland Jr., Mark Merchant Sr., and George Bevins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anibal Vega; her brother, Jose Aranda; her son, Roberto Vega; her daughter, Elizabeth Vega; and her son-in-law, Thomas Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835, on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The viewing is from 9:15 am to 11:15 am, and the mass service will follow immediately after.
Interment is in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, 211 Lee Highway, Luray, VA 22835.
Repass: 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Xandra Finlayson Hunter (1933 – 2022)
, 88, of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Xandra was born on August 31, 1933, in Lake City, Florida, to the late John Finlayson and Myrtle Hammock Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rear Admiral Charles B. Hunter, USN (Ret), and her son, Colonel Timothy Lewis Hunter, USMC (Ret).
She was formerly a long-time Gulfport, Florida resident and a Pasadena Yacht & Country Club member.
Survivors include her son, C. Bryan Hunter, Jr. of Front Royal, and his wife, Pamela; daughter-in-law, Claudia P. Hunter (Dayton, Ohio); granddaughter, Laura Hunter Drago (Santa Clarita, CA), and her husband, Matt.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
A service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III (1967 – 2022)
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home in Warren County, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Rennie was born September 16, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Rennie Emmitt Cooke, II, and Shirley May Merchant Cooke.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1985. He was married to the late Tina Marie Cooke.
Rennie enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved baseball, NASCAR, watching his grandson play football, his cornhole family, telling jokes, fishing, and being “Pop” to many children. He was a member of Helltown Baggers and S.V.C.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving fiancée and soulmate, Angie Buterakos, of Front Royal; two daughters, Brooke Ballard and husband Chris, who he thought of as a son, of Front Royal, and Desirae Cooke and fiancé Tyler Deavers of Bentonville; three brothers, Bro Cooke of Front Royal, Steve Cooke (Leanne) of Luray and Joe Cooke (Lindsey) of Front Royal; four sisters, Tammy Sealock (James) of Manassas, Pamela Maddox (Scott) of Front Royal, Katrina Saunders (Steve) of Front Royal, and Sandy Cooke (Raymond Henry, who was his life-long best friend) of Front Royal; two step-children, Seff Oates and Adrienne Hickerson; three grandchildren, Nathan Ballard, Cole Deavers, and Cohen Deavers; one step-grandson, Jude Oates; Leila, his dog, and faithful companion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Caine Deavers; a brother, David Allen Cooke; and the mother of his girls, Tina Marie Cooke.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Damian Paul Fedoryka (1941 -2022)
Damian Paul Fedoryka, aged 81, passed from this life in his home in Front Royal, Virginia, on July 26, 2022. His repose in the Lord followed a time of preparation and ever-deepening communion with God, his family, and other loved ones.
Forced from his beloved native Ukraine at the end of the Second World War, he married another Ukrainian war émigré, Irene Christine Kondra, in New York in 1966. He and Irene were blessed with ten children, and to the end of his days, he counted her and them as the signal blessings in his life.
An accomplished philosopher and academic devoted especially to a realist philosophy centered on the dignity of the human person, he combined teaching and writing with extensive administrative work, including leading Christendom College to full accreditation under his presidency. After the fall of communism in Ukraine, Fedoryka returned to his native land to assist in the formation of the Catholic University of Lviv in the 1990s.
A student of Dietrich von Hildebrand as well as of the thought of Karol Wojtyla (St. John Paul II, to whom he became a friend), Fedoryka made the pursuit of wisdom more than a profession; it was his way of life. Rooted in faith and formed by the great tradition of philosophy, his approach to reality combined a child-like wonder with the sophistication that comes from long years of study and reflection.
As a mentor, he was a source of inspiration and sage insight to countless people right up to the end of his life. In his last days, he added an example of patience, courage, and peace in the face of death.
He was predeceased by his parents Osyp and Stephania (nee Tysovych) Fedoryka, his wife Irene (nee Kondra), and his younger brothers Roman and Leo. He is survived by his sister Marta; his ten children, and their spouses (whom he treated as his own): Kateryna Cuddeback (Kevin), Teresa Fedoryka, Maria Schoeman (Roy), Sofia Cuddeback (John), Damian Bodhan Fedoryka (Katherine), Alexander Fedoryka (Catherine), Halyna Kay (Sean), Danylo Fedoryka (Therese), Larissa Fedoryka, and Melanie Schmiedicke (Jacob); thirty-five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and thousands of former students.
Funeral Wednesday, August 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Rosary at 1:15 pm, Divine Liturgy at 2:00 pm.
Burial and reception to follow.
Obituaries
Marie Juanita Morneault (1934 – 2022)
Marie Juanita Morneault, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 PM at Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Morneault was born on March 27, 1934, in the Bethel area of Warren County, Virginia, to the late Grover and Violet Fox Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jonas Derflinger and twin brothers, who died in infancy, and three sisters, Margaret Tennett, Catherine Brooks, and Thelma Ellinger.
In her earlier years, Marie worked at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal, Virginia, and later worked at Boeing Chantilly, Virginia, where she retired and was a lifetime serving member of Bethel Assembly of God of Front Royal. It was known by many that her enjoyment in life was simple things like sitting on her screened-in porch and spending time with a family member or friend.
Our “Aunt Neddie” was much loved and a constant prayer warrior for her family.
Surviving is the nephews, Frankie Derflinger (Carolyn) of Woodstock, VA, Bobby Tennett (Ann) of Front Royal, VA, Michael Tennett (Gail) of Strasburg, VA, Stan Brooks of Charlottesville, VA, Ronnie Ellinger (Sonya) of Front Royal, VA, and Bruce Ellinger of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Carol Britton (Walter) of Front Royal, VA, Donna Brady (Steve) of Front Royal, VA, and Tammy Siever (Terry) of Front Royal, VA; and constant companion, Lily, her dog that she “dearly loved.”
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Siever, Tyler Siever, Travis Siever, Nathan Tennett, Greg Kibler, and Wally Martin.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Dwayne Lee Maricle (1961 – 2022)
Dwayne Lee Maricle, 60, husband of Sheryl Kaye Maricle, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Staunton.
Mr. Maricle was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on August 30, 1961, a son of the late Harold Dean Maricle and Ruth Eleanor (Presgraves) Maricle.
Dwayne grew up and lived in Front Royal for most of his life and was a graduate of Warren County High School. After graduating, Mr. Maricle earned his B.S. in Business Management from James Madison University and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Maricle was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Edward Maricle.
In addition to his wife, surviving is a daughter, Tayler Marie Langston (Tyler), a brother, Donnie Maricle (Debbie), and two grandchildren, Braylee Rae and Jaxon Lee.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Obituaries
Agnes M. Evans (1933 – 2022)
Agnes M. Evans, 88, of Occoquan, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.
A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Evans was born on October 25, 1933, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Tatianna Skopetz Lukasevich. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burton C. Evans, and son, Lt. Thomas C. Evans. She was an Administrative Assistant for Northern Virginia Community College, Sterling Campus, and a member of St. Thomas of Becket Catholic Church in Reston.
Survivors include her son, Charles T. Evans of Reston; two daughters, Tanya M. Evans of Front Royal, Virginia; Cathi M. Evans of Occoquan, Virginia; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.