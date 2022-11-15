Rose Earley (1934 – 2022)

Rose Earley, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal. Interment will be on Friday, November 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.

Mrs. Earley was born July 12, 1934, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lorenzo W. and Mary Tribbett Haynes. She was married to the late Frank Earley.

She worked for K-Mart in Front Royal for a number of years.

Surviving is seven sons, Jerry Earley of Front Royal, Stuart Earley of New Mexico, Brian Earley of Manassas, Kenny Earley of High View, West Virginia, Neil Earley of Front Royal, Roddy Earley, and Alasdair Earley of Indiana; five daughters, Rose Ann Elfrey of Brunswick, Maryland, Denise Marie Grishka of Pennsylvania, Jenny Shough of Stuart, Laura Earley of Arlington and Donna Hillary of Solomon’s Island, Maryland; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Earley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Iain Earley; daughter, Rhonda Earley; and several brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.