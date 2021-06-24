Obituaries
Rose Marie Burkhardt James (1934 – 2021)
Rose Marie Burkhardt James passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 with her two girls by her side.
She was born in Akron, Ohio the 29th day of December 1934. Predeceased are her parents Michael P. Burkhardt and Mary Margaret Leichling Burkhardt. Rose Marie came from a large immigrant family. She leaves behind her brother, David Burkhardt, and two sisters, Theresa Ferguson and Marion (Marty) Lostteter.
Rose Marie married her “lifesaver” Lynn Maurice James who preceded her in death in 2016. The love of her life, which we are positive when the heaven gates opened she ran to him with open arms. Rose Marie was a dedicated mother, leaving behind her daughters Victoria Lynn Anne Williams (Robert Williams) and Rebecca Lynn Anne D’Amato (Mitchell Frid). She loved being a Grandmother to Robbie (Robert Williams, Jr.), now deceased, and welcomed her to heaven, Diana Rose Weatherford, Michael D’Amato, and Matthew D’Amato. She doted on her great-grandchildren Cassius and Connor Williams, sons of Robbie; William and Grace Weatherford, children of Diana Rose; Layla and Amelia D’Amato, daughters of Matthew.
Most of all, Rose Marie loved being an Army Officer wife – she loved the pomp and circumstance, the flamboyant parties. She volunteered on the various military bases as a “Grey Lady” at the military hospitals. After her children left the nest, she worked for George Mason University in the Registrar’s office – a position she loved. Quite often, Rose Marie and Lynn would house many students and even loan them a car – they became their other kids! Rose Marie retired from George Mason University.
Toward the end, Rose Marie lived at Shenandoah Senior Living, and they were most gracious to her. The staff loved her and enjoyed her presence, and in the end grieved with her family.
Rose Marie is so happy and at peace now. She is with her beloved husband, Lynn Maurice James, of 60+ years, and she is also loving her grandson Robbie’s presence who praised her time and time again.
A Catholic ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Obituaries
Janice Dotson Anderson (1955 – 2021)
Janice Dotson Anderson, 65, of Linden, Virginia passed away at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Janice was born to the late Palmer and Bonnie Dotson on December 17, 1955, in Alexandria, Virginia. Throughout Janice’s life, she serviced the local community by doing bookkeeping for the local government center. Janice loved her children and grandchildren very much.
Surviving Janice is her two sons, Craig Osborne Jr. and Caleb Osborne. As well as three loving grandchildren Craig Osborne III, Tanesha Osborne, and Camila Osborne.
Janice is predeceased by her husband Ward Anderson, whom she was married to for 19 years.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 12:00PM for a service officiated by Jim Bunce. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour before the service for a time of fellowship and visiting. Following the service, there will be a procession to Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia for interment.
Services are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Helen Iris Wilkes Hines (1925 – 2021)
On June 16, 2021, the Good Lord called Iris home. She enjoyed time spent with many families, and friends in her life all over Virginia. She spent her final years in Page County, living in Hope Mill Acres, enjoying time with her family, friends, and her church family at Page UMC. Iris had a great sense of humor and was quite social during her outings. She had a sharp wit, and was loving, kind, caring, and generous. The world is certainly a lesser place without her.
In her youth, Iris was a talented musician and played in a large accordion band that traveled to many places to play, including the VA Hospital for veterans and many other hospitals and community centers in Roanoke, VA.
Iris loved to read, and she read books and e-books on her Kindle up to the last 6 months of her life, even with advanced macular degeneration. She preferred historical and romantic series works based on early western American history. She also had an active computer and email account until she was over 90. As an executive professional, she was supremely organized. Her family and friends considered her “quite particular” when it came to her personal and business affairs. Iris was an avid traveler in her earlier years, with many trips inside and outside the U.S. The western states of America were her absolute favorite place to visit, and she went many times, especially to Arizona and New Mexico The Caribbean was another favorite destination. She took a particular interest in maps and atlases.
Iris was very interested in family histories and compiled a detailed and extensive genealogical set of records. She spent thousands of hours over 50 years on this data collection.
Iris was an active member of Page United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a Trustee of the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum in Front Royal, VA, where many of her family heirlooms now reside. Iris was also very active in the Women of the Moose – Front Royal Chapter, where she held several important positions.
Iris was born November 10, 1925, in Roanoke, Virginia to John Hammet Wilkes and Verna Gertrude Howell Wilkes. She spent her early years among a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Roanoke, Bedford County, Campbell County, and Lynchburg areas. She moved to Front Royal, Virginia after High School and got her first job at 17 with Western Union. She also worked for American Viscose (later FMC and AVTEX Fibers), before moving to Northern Virginia after getting married. She worked for the Department of the Army in Washington, D.C. for a short while, before transferring to the Department of the Navy.
She worked the majority of her career, over 23 years, as an Executive Secretary with the Gillette Safety Razor Sales Division located near Seven Corners, Virginia. She retired in 1984, and moved back to Front Royal to live with, and care for, her mother.
She had one brother, John Hammet “Jakey” Wilkes, Jr., who was younger by five years.
She married Calvin Nathaniel Hines on June 7, 1945, in Front Royal. Both of their families were from the Lynchburg/Roanoke area and moved to Front Royal for work at the then-new American Viscose plant. They had two children, Carolyn Sue Hines Chrisman in 1947, and Donald Wayne Hines in 1948.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, and her son, as well as an infant granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Chrisman.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Sue Hines Chrisman, and her husband Roger, with whom she lived the last 27 years of her life. A daughter-in-law, Josie Hines of Murray, Kentucky. Three grandsons, Bryan Todd Chrisman of Bentonville, VA; Chad Evan Chrisman, and wife Karen of Ashburn, VA, and Travis Nathaniel Orndorff of Frederick County, VA; two great-grandchildren, Braden Matthew Chrisman and Tayler Anne Chrisman, both of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by her family dog, buddy.
A Service remembering Iris will be held on Friday. June 18, 2021, at the Page United Methodist Church located at 1062 Springfield Road, Luray, VA 22835. Family and Friends are invited to the Church Sanctuary at 2 PM for visitation. The Service will begin at 3 pm and be directed by Pastor Laura Stratton. Maddox Funeral Home will be directing the funeral arrangements.
After the service, there will be a brief graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, parents, and family. Sammy Campbell, a long-time friend of Iris and the family, will officiate.
Active Pall Bearers will be Bryan Chrisman, Chad Chrisman, Braden Chrisman, Sammy Campbell, David Thomas, and David Chrisman.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jim Wigton, Ira “Bubby” Fristoe, Richard Chrisman, Vince Miller, and the Members of the Page United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of memorial donations in Iris’ name to the Page United Methodist Church.
Obituaries
Donald “Donnie” Payton Frazier (1941 – 2021)
Donald “Donnie” Payton Frazier, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock with his daughter Annette Frazier Miller by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Donald was born December 31, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland son of Mildred Frazier Greathouse of Front Royal and the late Aubrey Wood Frazier, who died in World War II.
Surviving with his mother are two children, Donald Payton Frazier, Jr. of Woodstock and Annette Frances Frazier Miller of Orkney Springs, Virginia; two grandchildren, Jeremy Joseph Miller of Buck Hill, Virginia and Tyler Scott Funkhauser of Orkney Springs, Virginia; brother, Charles Wood Frazier (Sandra) of Front Royal, Virginia; nephew, Charles Anthony Frazier (Kim) of Front Royal; and two nieces, Lori Frazier Henry Smith and Cheryl Frazier McDonald (James), both of Front Royal, Virginia, all of whom will miss his quiet and humorous manner.
Donald was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Dixie Jenkins; second wife, Janella Clatterbuck Frazier; son Jackie Allen Frazier; and nephew, Douglas Wood Frazier.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Miller, Charles Anthony Frazier, James McDonald, Jeffrey McDonald, Justin Henry, and Timothy Hunter Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Scott Funkhauser and Joshua James Henry.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011.
Obituaries
Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr. (1946- 2021)
Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr., 75, of Farmville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with burial to follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.
Mr. Sowers was born on February 23, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Charles Sr. and Anna Minnick Sowers.
He was a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal and Richmond Professional Institute, the forerunner to Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a Richmond Police officer for ten years and retired from Phillip Morris in Richmond. He previously attended Grace Lutheran Church in Front Royal. He enjoyed his retirement by fishing and eating ice cream with his wonderful granddaughter, Addie.
Survivors include two daughters, Marenda I. Sowers and Virginia Ann Sowers; sister, Ann Broyhill; granddaughter and light of his life, Addison and mother of his daughters, Ima Mattair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Mary Jasper Timbers (1924 – 2021)
Mary Virginia Jasper Timbers was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Front Royal, VA on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by her family, telling her that they, as well as other family members and friends, loved her so very much.
Mary was born on August 13, 1924, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. She was the oldest daughter of the late George Jasper & Julia Beasley. She attended school in Rappahannock County where she along with her siblings & friends walked several miles to and from school. Mary loved horses & thoroughly enjoyed riding them as often as possible in her younger days.
In 1948, Mary married Robert Haywood Timbers, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1972. Her two brothers, George Bennett Jasper who died 12/12/1955, and Aubrey Bluestone Jasper Sr. who died on 07/03/2005, also preceded her in death.
Mary will always be remembered for the love of her family and friends, and the many lives she touched. She was a self-employed real estate owner.
Left to cherish so many fond and happy memories and special moments are her two daughters: Vida Timbers of Front Royal, Virginia, and Janet Timbers of Harrisonburg, Virginia. Her greatest joy was her only grandchild, Antoine Haywood Timbers of Downey, California, who affectionately called her Big MaMa. Mary has two loving sisters who constantly called and checked on her. The sisters are Cassie Jasper Hughes of Baltimore, Cornelia Jasper Banks, and her husband, the former Mayor George Banks of Front Royal, Virginia. George had a special chair beside Mary when he came to visit her. Also, there are many loving and adored nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary had many who called her Mom, Mary T., or started calling her Big MaMa as her grandson did.
Mary was a 26-year colon cancer survivor. With the support of family and friends, she continued her everyday activities while undergoing chemotherapy.
Mary became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill Virginia in 1948 and remained active with the church until her death. The church has been closed due to COVID 19 since March 2020, but Mary dialed into the church’s weekly phone teleservice every Sunday conducted by Rev. Dr. Olric Wilkins and teleservice Bible Study or Prayer every Wednesday. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was saddened when COVID hit, and she could not see her church family weekly.
Mary knew and loved the Lord and found joy in serving Him. She was the President of the Macedonia Oddfellow-Russell Cemeteries, a member of the Sunday School, Usher Board, and Women’s Fellowship Ministry. She also served on the Culinary Committee.
Mary’s favorite scripture was Psalm 23 because it so beautifully described the relationship our wonderful Savior has with us. A favorite hymn of Mary & her sister Cassie is Precious Lord.
Mary loved her church, but she enjoyed visiting other churches in the area and fellowshipping with others. She always had to attend Macedonia for Sunday Services. The only exception was on the 5th Sunday when she attended the Sunday School Union. The last 2 churches she visited were Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in July 2019, where she saw her friends Mrs. Bessie Baltimore & the late Mrs. Helen McLee, and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Amissville VA in August 2019.
Mary committed her life in such a lovable and helpful way. Mary was active in the community. She had served as a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, participated for many years in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, was a former Volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital, and an Electoral Officer in the North River District. She was a member of the famous Cavalette Club, where she formed so many lasting friendships, and had many happy memories; Mary was a Life Member of the Warren-Page NAACP and was very active in the organization until her health declined.
Mary loved people, being outdoors, and entertaining company. Mary had enjoyed walking 6 days a week with a friend, Betty Roberts. Every Saturday they would go to McDonald’s for pancakes. Mary enjoyed cooking and working in her flower garden. When the weather would get warm, she loved sitting on her front porch. She was looking forward to doing that this summer. She was able to sit on her front porch once before her death.
One of Mary’s recent happy occasions:
There was a special surprise celebration for Mary’s 95th Birthday, along with her sister, Cassie, for her 93rd birthday on August 17, 2019. The surprise celebration was attended by family and was hosted by The Gordon Manor in Huntly, VA where both sisters worked in their early teens and 20s.
Even though many of Mary’s special and beloved friends are now with The Lord, Mary cherished the continued friendship of 3 ladies that she has known for over 75 years: Mrs. Bessie Baltimore, Mrs. Pearl Jordan, and Mrs. Lillian Sloan. Also, we cannot forget her walking partner for many years, Mrs. Betty Roberts.
A celebration of Life honoring Mary is scheduled for: Friday, June 18, 2021, family visitation 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, funeral at 12 Noon, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630
The services will be lived streamed. A link will be here on the day of the service
Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
According to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are still requested. For safety precautions, there will not be a repast after the Services and Burial.
Special thanks to:
Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care.
Mary’s grandson, Antoine for his love and devotion. Also, his weekly and sometimes daily FaceTime calls to his Big MaMa.
Mary’s little girl and niece, traveling RN nurse, Stephanie Banks. She came back home at the right time to help take care & pamper her Aunt Mary.
Mary’s nephew, Tony Fletcher, his wife Misty, sons Anthony & Garrison for mulching & planting flowers in the garden.
Mary’s nephew, Dr. Gregory Carson, for medical advice.
Mary’s friend, Joe Jackson, for keeping Mary’s yard looking good by mowing and for trimming the bushes for over 10 years.
To all family and friends for your prayers, visits, phone calls, FaceTime calls, text messages, food, and other gifts to Mary. You are so loved. This meant a lot to Mary.
Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to one of the following:
Macedonia Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627
Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, Phone: 1-540-313-9200
American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Phone: 1-800-227-2345 http://www.cancer.org
American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org
Obituaries
Brian Anthony Lucas
Brian Anthony Lucas, 41, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on June 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Brian was born in Front Royal on January 12, 1980, to the late David and Barbara Lucas. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Racheal Lucas.
Surviving Brian is his children, Abigail Lucas, and Payton Lucas; his siblings, Lisa Kibler (Greg Kibler), Jacqueline Lucas, and Justin Lucas (Melissa Lucas); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s memorial fund, care of Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
