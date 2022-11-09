Rose Marie Manning (1937 – 2022)

Rose Marie Manning, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Harmony of Chantilly in Herndon, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Manning was born on February 9, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Nurnie Millar Glasgow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Allen Manning; son, Dean Manning; and sister, Mary Emad.

Survivors include her four sons, Doug Manning (Suzanne) of Centreville, Virginia, David Manning (Lisa) of Purcellville, Virginia, Dale Manning (Vera) of Alexandria, Virginia and Drew Manning (Stephanie) of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Debbie Gimpelson of Mankin Sabot, Virginia, Dawn Long (Robert) of Inwood, West Virginia and Donna Sieg (Robert) of Roanoke, Virginia; two sisters, Carole Wittman of Plainfield, Illinois and Christine Curry of Juliet, Illinois; six brothers, Vince Glasgow of Shorewood, Illinois, Dave Glasgow of Juliet, Illinois, Anthony Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, Arthur Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, John Laker of Crawfordsville, Indiana and James Laker of Loveland, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, Joe Grant, Lissy Hamilton, John Manning, Ben Manning, Sam Manning, Madaleine Manning, Trinity Manning, Jamie Long, Justin Long, Rae Gravely (Cody), Chance Hall, Bryce Hall (Carrie), Clara Manning, Owen Manning and Vivian Manning; three great grandchildren, Willow Barnette, Isobel Hamilton and Blake Hall and close lifelong friends, Jackie and Elijah Kahle.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.