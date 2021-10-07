Rosina Fairfax Jackson (1921 – 2021)

Francis Edmund Frank “Sonny” Rohlena, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on September 25, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center following complications from a heart procedure.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Francis was born September 21, 1942, to Frank A. and Frances Sonka Rohlena, growing up on the family farm with his two sisters near Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a large Czech community. Francis enlisted in the Air Force and served honorably, solidifying his love of the military and gaining aircraft mechanical skills that would serve him for the rest of his life. He worked in California for a time, eventually moving to Washington state where he would begin a 25-year career at Boeing building commercial aircraft. Francis was on one of the first test flights of the Boeing 767.

Ever a man to follow his dreams, Francis retired from his first career in 2000 and moved to Arizona where he would open a coffee shop, Francisco’s Espresso Plus, that provided good coffee, great service, and even better conversation. Francis again followed his dreams and fulfilled a life-long aspiration to move to Colorado, where he lived, worked, and worshiped for over 15 years with the Rocky Mountains in full view. He retired last year to quiet country life in Front Royal, Virginia.

Francis was a man of profound faith and deep love for his family. His Catholicism was a constant aspect of his life, and he was a champion for Eucharistic adoration wherever he went. Always a man with a plan, he never stopped trying to help his family find ways to thrive no matter the difficulties they faced. They never ceased to be in his daily petitions to the Lord even as he suffered near the end of his life.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Cecilia; children by blood: Michael Rohlena (Teresa), Vickay Smith (Paul), Edmund Rohlena (Carola), Lori McConnell (Tim), Mark Rohlena (Danielle), Stephen Rohlena, Christi Kelly (Jack), and Jessica Lowery (Robbie); children by choice: Victor Vaz, David Vaz, Anita Vaz, Cynthia Perry, Rafael Cuenca Arciniega, and Luis Cuenca Arciniega; many grandchildren; sisters Barb Ashbacher, Pat Semelroth, their families, lots of Bohemian cousins and friends throughout the world.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Priests for Life.