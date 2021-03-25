Local News
Rotary Club annual grant application available
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is now accepting applications for its Annual Community Service Grant from organizations whose activities promote and enhance the quality of life for citizens of Front Royal/Warren County.
Organizations must be not-for-profit and benefit local citizens. The grant is a contribution of up to Eight Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($8,500).
Preference will be given to applications for seed money to start a “brick and mortar” or equipment project and not for general or operational expenses.
Use this link to access the application; The deadline is April 30. For a PDF of the application, e-mail frontroyalrotaryclub@gmail.com.
Local News
Autumn Glen HOA volunteers prepare for purple martins return
Back from Brazil – The Autumn Glen HOA in Stephens City begins their annual set up of 10 bird condominiums to make ready for the 60 purple martin nesting pairs returning after their 4,000 mile migration north from the Amazon Valley of Brazil. Martins prefer their nests in an open area with a minimum of 50 feet in diameter away from buildings, trees and other bird houses. The houses are placed 15 to 20 feet above the ground. Martins also need a fresh water source near the nesting site. Scouts are the earliest arrivals each year. They are the oldest members of the population and head north to claim the best nesting locations. Scouts can be either male or female birds. Look for scouts to arrive in northern Virginia in late March. Martins move north as the weather warms and insect populations start to increase.
Autumn Glen homeowners truly support the colony and believe martins are great birds to have in the community and do all that they can to make them welcome here. Our bird lovers say there is nothing more exhilarating than sitting out on your porch, enjoying the raucous vocalizations and chatter of a colony of purple martins, being entertained at their antics throughout the many stages of their breeding cycle.
Despite their colorful name, these birds are not actually purple. Their plumage is a dark blue-black with an iridescent sheen. Depending on the light and angle, their color may appear bright blue, navy blue, rich deep purple, or even green.
The association between purple martins and humans began centuries ago. Native Americans hung gourds for the birds to nest in and deliberatively sought to attract martins to drive off crows and blackbirds at planting time and reduce insect damage to crops and drying meat.
The top flight speed of purple martins is greater than 40 miles per hour. These birds are agile hunters and can engage in complex aerial acrobatics, which they often do while chasing prey.
Local News
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center celebrates 2021 Dare to Dream grant recipients
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) announced its 2021 Dare to Dream grant recipients and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship recipient during a Zoom No Breakfast Breakfast Award Ceremony. The FRWRC awarded a total of $10,100 in grant and scholarship money to 10 local women, all with goals and dreams to better their lives, the lives of their families and the lives of other women in the community.
“While we are disappointed that this is the second year we have not been able to hold our annual Dare To Dream Breakfast in person, we are thrilled to continue our flagship program by awarding 10 new grants to area women working hard to achieve their dreams,” said Joyce Jenkins-Wimmer, President of the FRWRC Board. “The pandemic over the past year has been especially hard on women, but as you can see from the grant award recipients this year, despite the hardships, women in Warren County continue to move forward with their dreams to make their lives better for themselves, their families and their community. We are thankful for our supporters who continue to make these impactful grants possible. ”
The 2021 Dare to Dream Grant Recipients
(YouTube video links for each of the award recipients are included in their bios when available.)
- Hannah Derflinger is currently a sophomore studying psychology at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg. As a first-generation college student, she values her education and understands how it will help her achieve her goals. Hannah is passionate about helping women who have been victims of violence and children in the foster system. She is looking forward to being able to give back to her community. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Hannah to assist with tuition costs and her dream. YouTube Link
- Diane Garber has had the dream to be a hairdresser since she was a little girl. As a single mom, Diane put her dream on hold until her youngest child started school. She is now attending beauty school and is looking forward to starting her career as a cosmetologist. She is putting in long hours to finish a 14-month program in under 12 months. Her future goals include becoming an instructor and teaching a class of her own and creating lots of beauty in Front Royal. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Diane to assist with the cost of the cosmetology training.
- Brittnay Johnson has a special love for her community and knows it well. She has worked for years at a local daycare center and currently works as a special education assistant in an elementary school. She also works part time for the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department as COVID-19 allows. Brittnay wants to continue her own learning and to start a podcast. The podcast will help her share her stories and those of others in the community. She wants to provide information and helpful tips about community services as well as provide a forum to discuss current issues. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Brittany to help with education and startup costs for the podcast. YouTube Link
- Viviane Knight is always learning and reflecting on her life vision. She describes “re-inventing” her career over the years from being a scientific researcher at a major pharmaceutical company to a quality assurance supervisor for a local plastics manufacturer. She was an owner/instructor of a Jazzercise Franchise and is currently a senior personal trainer at Fitness Evolution. She has also provided free fit-ness classes for women in a program she started in 2018. Wanting to challenge herself again, Viviane enrolled in the Kresser Institute ADAPT Functional Health Coach Training program. Her plan is to own her own business and serve others with a special passion for coaching women in the ‘silver season” of their lives. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Viviane to help with tuition costs for her dream. YouTube Link
- Becky Lanham is a Front Royal native who, after volunteering with Ameri-Corp in California and establishing a career in Chicago, came back home with her husband and son. She started her own massage therapy business in 2012. Through her continuing education courses, she found a new passion for holistic women’s health care and abdominal therapy. She currently offers abdominal therapy, womb centered health coaching and birth doula services. Becki is furthering her education to become a certified Reproductive and Sexual Health Educator and a Fertility Awareness Educator. She wants to be able to better serve women and offer local group workshops and classes. Becki is also writing a book about the menstrual cycle for teen girls and young adults. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Becky to help with tuition costs. YouTube Link
- Jillian Nemr is following her lifelong passion for science and a desire to help people as a doctor or nurse. She is on her way to achieving her dream as a nursing student at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) while also working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Warren Memorial Hospital. As a Registered Nurse, Jillian wants to work in the emergency room or the ICU. She plans to never stop learning and improving her skills. In the future, she hopes to work with the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders and be able to give care and comfort to those greatly affected by a lack of health care. The FRWRC is pleased to award the $1,000 Linda Taylor Memorial Grant to Jillian to assist with tuition costs. The Linda Taylor Memorial Grant is named for one of the FRWRC’s outstanding members and supporters who was a nurse in our community. YouTube Link
- Jasmirah Roland‘s motto is “Tomorrow is a new day!” She is a single mom of two remarkable teen-age daughters who have inspired and motivated her to begin college again. Jasmirah is currently enrolled at LFCC in the Business Management Program while also pursuing her dream to become a successful writer. She is currently writing an autobiographical book in which she hopes to inspire women and help them understand their power to do anything they want. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Jasmirah for the purchase of a computer and supplies to assist with her college work and her writing.
- Toni Sauder and her husband own and operate the Bad Ass Pickle business. They currently sell their many flavored pickles at local farmers’ markets and events. Toni would like to see their business be able to expand into small stores. With growth, Toni knows she will need to keep better records and she plans to take a class on small business ownership and an accounting class. She would like to get an iPad to use for their POS system. The FRWRC is pleased to award $600.00 to Toni towards the purchase of an iPad and the growth of her business. YouTube Link
- Jenny Statler grew up visiting Front Royal on weekends at her family farm. After managing a bar and starting a natural, biodynamic wine program in Manhattan, Jenny relocated to Front Royal, because of the COVID 19 pandemic, and is now following her dream to start a vineyard on her family farm. Using her work experience, extensive travel experience in the wine regions of Spain and Argentina, and her partnership with a business associate with nine years of experience in vineyard management and winery operations across the U.S., Jenny is aligning her creativity with growing a quality product for others to enjoy and to contribute to her community in Front Royal. She is currently writing local and federal grants to help get the vineyard off the ground. The FRWRC is pleased to award $1,000 to Jenny towards start-up costs for the vineyard. YouTube Link
- Sophie Eackles is currently a junior at George Mason University studying communication with a concentration in media production and criticism. She graduated with high honors from LFCC and was in the top of her class at Skyline High School. She achieved all these milestones while battling a chronic illness, ulcerated colitis, for 11 years. After having surgery in March of 2020, Sophie required an ostomy bag. She began sharing her recovery experience while still in the hospital on her Instagram account, The Stoma Life, with the goal of helping others through the process and showing an example of how they can live happily and fully with an ostomy bag. The FRWRC is happy to support Sophie’s continuing studies at GMU with The Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship of $1,500, presented annually to an outstanding Warren County woman pursuing higher education. YouTube Link
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships to 178 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.
Local News
McClellan vies for governor seat after 15 years in legislature
Sen. Jennifer McClellan is one of 13 candidates vying to become Virginia’s next governor; a state that has never had a woman in the top post.
McClellan, D-Richmond, has helped shape Virginia’s changing political landscape for 15 years as a state legislator. She just completed her fifth year serving as a senator. She won the position in a 2017 special election, departing her 11-year post as a delegate representing Charles City County and parts of Richmond City and Henrico and Hanover counties. McClellan now looks to the executive mansion.
“We need a governor who can rebuild our economy, our healthcare, our economic safety net, and help us move forward post-COVID in a way that addresses inequity and brings people that are impacted by these crises together to be a part of that solution,” McClellan said. “I’ve got the experience and perspective to do that.”
McClellan’s party has controlled both chambers of the legislature for the past two years, along with the executive branch. The Democratic trifecta has ushered in more progressive legislation and undone decades of conservative policy.
“I have a full understanding of how we got where we are as a commonwealth, where we need to go, and how to build that coalition of people to come together to do that,” McClellan said.
McClellan has close ties with many of the issues she fights for, including domestic workers’ rights. She comes from a long line of domestic workers. The General Assembly recently passed a bill spearheaded by McClellan that includes domestic service workers in employee protection laws. Every woman on her mother’s side of the family has been a domestic worker, the senator said.
“My mom was one of 14 children born during the Depression in the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” she said. “For her mother, her grandmother, her sisters, those were the only jobs available.”
Key issues
McClellan said she wants to bolster Virginia as the state digs into another year of the pandemic. That includes a focus on education, health care, and economic recovery and development.
McClellan said she wants to provide more funding for public schools, including raising teacher salaries to an average of $65,000. Legislators have cut Virginia’s education funding formula since the recession, according to a report from the Commonwealth Institute. The cuts include capping the number of school support staff paid for by the state.
McClellan plans to help stabilize and expand the child care industry. The pandemic caused many child care workers to lose jobs and daycares to close. The industry will continue to decline without public investment and policy reform, according to a University of California, Berkeley report.
The senator said child care should be recognized as a public necessity. McClellan said she laid the groundwork for the Universal Child Care & Early Learning Plan during the 2021 General Assembly session. McClellan’s $4 billion plan calls for universal child care by 2025 for babies and children up to age 4.
The governor recently signed McClellan’s Senate Bill 1316, which exempts prospective child care employees and volunteers from background checks if one has been performed in the past five years. The bill also prompts the Department of Education to establish a two-year pilot program that would move federal child care subsidy dollars from an attendance-based to an enrollment-based model. If an emergency kept the student from attending, the facility does not get subsidy dollars under the attendance-based system, even though the facility already had financially prepared for the student. Child care centers lost federal funding in the past year due to the pandemic and children missing more days than usual.
The pandemic has negatively impacted many small businesses and workers. McClellan said she will create a COVID Long-Term Effects Small Business Loan allowing small business owners to apply for a low-interest, 30-year loan. McClellan wants to expand small businesses’ access to capital through increased funding partnerships with entities such as the Virginia Community Capital bank. She also promoted evaluating laws and tax structures to help “allow entrepreneurs to innovate and grow” their businesses in alignment with market trends.
The General Assembly in recent years has made efforts to improve workers’ rights, though several bills were whittled down or didn’t advance. McClellan wants to expedite the transition to a $15 minimum hourly wage, allow an estimated half a million gig workers access to unemployment benefits and remove barriers to collective bargaining. She would also like to pass a stronger version of a paid sick leave bill than what the Senate amended this session.
Obstacles
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, said McClellan has a good chance of winning the governorship, but there are obstacles in her way.
“The big challenge that Sen. McClellan has in this contest is the fact that there’s a former governor, Terry McAuliffe, who’s also seeking the Democratic nomination,” he said. “Absent McAuliffe, she would be one of the leading candidates, but with McAuliffe in the race, it will be hard for any of the other Democratic candidates to compete with somebody who has already won a statewide election.”
McAuliffe worked “very hard” over the last several years to help create Democratic majorities in the legislature and has some IOUs to collect that will help his campaign, Farnsworth said.
Democrats will see a variety of issues they support in McClellan’s voting record, including civil rights, criminal justice reform, climate change, and questions of equality, Farnsworth said.
“Experience is always a big plus when you’re talking about a candidate for governor,” he said. “It’s not a job that is a good place for on-the-job training. And that will also be one of her key assets.”
Other Democrats on the gubernatorial ticket are former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Seven Republican candidates and one independent are also in the race. There are five female candidates representing three parties.
Only 44 women have served as governor, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, a part of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. Women have held those seats in 30 states.
McClellan said this political race is different from her other political campaigns because of COVID-19. Previously, candidates connected with people in person.
“We’ve had to shift to virtual events, which is both challenging and brings opportunities because I can talk to people from all across the state at one time, but it’s not quite the same,” she said.
A ‘new voice’
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, a colleague and friend of McClellan’s, has endorsed her run for governor. She and McClellan have worked on bills together over the years pertaining to women’s issues, reproductive rights, and voting rights. One of her fondest memories with McClellan is the day the General Assembly passed legislation for Virginia to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The ERA is a proposed U.S. Constitutional amendment to provide equal rights to American citizens regardless of sex. Virginia became the 38th state to ratify it in 2020, though the Congressional deadline has passed.
Locke and McClellan were two of several lawmakers who sponsored legislation in the Senate supporting the amendment.
“We just kind of looked at each other,” Locke said. “All of these women were in this room, even though there were women in the room who certainly had voted and lobbied against it.”
Locke said they had just delivered remarks in support of the ERA. Then the committee started its vote.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my god, this is really going to pass now,’ and at the end of the vote we hugged each other.”
Locke said McClellan is a candidate with energy, new ideas, and “a voice that Virginia needs to hear.” Locke said she didn’t need to be convinced when McClellan called to ask for her endorsement.
“It’s time for Virginia to move in a direction that’s not the same old thing over and over again,” she said. “She is a very strong individual who can bring … that new voice, that new energy to the governor’s office. That’s what Virginia needs right now.”
By Hunter Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Governor Northam signs law repealing death penalty in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 24, 2021, signed legislation abolishing the death penalty, making Virginia the 23rd state, and the first in the South, to stop executions. Senate Bill 1165, sponsored by Senator Scott Surovell, and House Bill 2263, sponsored by Delegate Mike Mullin, prohibit the use of capital punishment for any violation of Virginia law.
Governor Northam signed the death penalty repeal into law during a ceremony outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia. Prior to the bill signing, he toured the facility’s execution chamber, where 102 people have been executed since its opening in 1991. The most recent execution in Virginia was carried out in 2017.
“Over our 400-year history, Virginia has executed more people than any other state,” said Governor Northam. “The death penalty system is fundamentally flawed—it is inequitable, ineffective, and it has no place in this Commonwealth or this country. Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and Black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death. Abolishing this inhumane practice is the moral thing to do. This is a truly historic day for Virginia, and I am deeply grateful to those who have fought tirelessly and for generations to put an end to capital punishment in our Commonwealth.”
Virginia has executed over 1,300 people in its history, more than any other state.
Studies have shown that a defendant is more than three times as likely to be sentenced to death if the victim of a crime is White, than if the victim is Black. In the twentieth century, 296 of the 377 defendants that Virginia executed for murder were Black. Of the 113 individuals who have been executed in Virginia since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 52 were Black.
“After years of fighting to bring Virginia in line with developed countries around the world, abolishing the death penalty today is a huge accomplishment,” said Senator Scott Surovell. “It would not have been possible without the dogged work of many advocates and partners, as well as significant electoral gains across the Commonwealth and Governor Northam’s public support.”
“Eliminating the use of the death penalty here in Virginia is long overdue, said Delegate Mike Mullin. “The evidence is clear. The use of the death penalty is riddled with wrongful convictions, inadequate representation, and racial bias. I am thankful that with the Governor’s signature today, we have relegated this inhumane practice to the history books.”
The legislation signed by Governor Northam converts the sentences of the two individuals currently on death row in Virginia to life in prison without parole.
Local News
Update: Diesel spill closed northbound I-81 in Shenandoah and Frederick Counties
Interstate 81 has reopened in Shenandoah and Frederick counties
STAUNTON – (11:30 a.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Shenandoah and Frederick counties, following cleanup from a diesel spill between mile marker 283 and 300. Northbound I-81 traffic had been detoured onto Route 11 during cleanup operations, which began about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Northbound on-ramps have reopened at exit 283 (Woodstock), exit 291 (Toms Brook), exit 296 (Strasburg) and exit 298 (Strasburg). Motorists may experience residual traffic congestion on northbound I-81 and Route 11 in these areas.
STAUNTON – (8:15 a.m.) Northbound Interstate 81 is closed between exit 283 (Woodstock) in Shenandoah County and exit 302 (Middletown) in Frederick County. The closure is due to a diesel spill from a tanker truck. Cleanup efforts are underway, but there is no estimated time for reopening northbound I-81.
Northbound traffic is detoured at exit 283 and will be directed to follow Route 11 north through Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Northbound traffic rejoins I-81 at exit 302. The northbound on-ramps at exit 291 (Toms Brook), exit 296 (Strasburg), and exit 298 (Strasburg) are closed. Virginia State Police is assisting with traffic control.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Local News
Governor Northam proclaims March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, proclaimed March 29, 2021, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor and celebrate the thousands of Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this war.
This recognition coincides with the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which became a national day of remembrance with the passage of The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by the United States Congress.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). “Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”
“As Governor Northam noted in his proclamation, it is especially important that even fifty or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve,” Commissioner Maxwell said. “The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented, and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment.”
Commissioner Maxwell noted that dozens of civic and veterans service organizations, non-profits, and government agencies in Virginia have partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense through The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commission’s Commemorative Partner Program. In Virginia, state agency partners include the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia National Guard. VDVS is hosting two ceremonies and supporting the third ceremony on March 29 to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice.
The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation have developed a number of resources to tell the stories of Virginians that served in the Vietnam War. Please go to https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/ to learn more. To read the full proclamation go to https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/proclamations/proclamation/vietnam-war-veterans-day.html.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.
Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion is limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Wind: 1mph ESE
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 3
75/59°F
72/39°F