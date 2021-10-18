Community Events
Rotary Club of Front Royal announces registration for Doc Smith food baskets
The Rotary Club of Front Royal in a partnership with the Department of Social Services is excited to announce the registration for Doc Smith food baskets and coats for kids for those in our community in need.
The Doc Smith program has been a long-standing program in Front Royal. It was originated by Edgar C. Smith, Chief of Police in 1916, who was most commonly referred to as Doc Smith. The program was named after him based on his continued service to the needy.
Requests for baskets can be found at Department of Social Services, First Baptist Church, online at frontroyalpres.org and various locations around town.
The baskets are free of charge and contain food for the holidays. Deadline for requests is November 12, 2021.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library hosts Holiday Writing Contest
Samuels Public Library has announced that its 43rd annual Holiday Writing Contest has begun.
All area children, in grades Kindergarten through 12, are invited to enter the Holiday Writing Contest. This contest encourages talented and aspiring young writers to share with us their written word about the winter holiday season. Students may submit either short stories or poems. Simple illustrations may accompany the work. A student may also submit a thematic holiday drawing which may be selected as artwork for the Holiday Writing Contest book of winning entries. Entry forms and guidelines are available at Samuels Library as well as in area schools. All winners will receive a professionally published keepsake booklet, and the first place winners in each grade will receive a gift certificate from a local bookstore.
All entries must be submitted to Samuels Public Library by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15th.
“It is our pleasure to host this contest each year, and to see how excited parents and children get when they have discovered they have been selected as winners,” said Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor at Samuels Public Library.
Please contact Michal Ashby at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 if you have any questions.
Community Events
Rotary Club of Warren County sponsors Community Shred Day
Come out and take advantage of this free service. Clean out those offices and filing cabinets and join us! The Rotary Club of Warren County makes it easy to drive right through the parking lot at the fire station.
- October 23, 2021
- 9am – 12pm
- Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Ave.
- No limit No charge
- Event Link
Call Michelle Smeltzer with questions: 540-892-6108
Community Events
WCHS Class of 1976 reunion to be held October 30th
The 45th Warren County High School Class of 1976 reunion is set for October 30, 2021, from 6pm to 10pm, at the Front Royal Country Club.
Tickets are $35 per person. Your meal will be provided from Shaffers BBQ truck. Beer is to be purchased at the club – they have a large selection, plus IPA’s and cocktails in a can. If you prefer a mixed drink or wine, BYOB, and it will have to be put behind the bar where staff will serve you. The DJ will be playing from 7pm-10pm.
Please make checks payable to Warren County Class of 1976 and send to Susan Brown Jenkins at 208 Clymer Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630 by October 27th. Looking forward to a great turnout!
Community Events
Blue Rock opens after extensive renovation, Grand Opening on October 22
Washington, VA – Located in the heart of Rappahannock County, Blue Rock, a modern take on the classic country inn, will open October 22 after one year of extensive renovations. The 80-acre equestrian themed property, set against the Blue Ridge Mountains, features five uniquely designed inn rooms, an on-site restaurant lead by esteemed chef, Bin Lu, and a tasting room with flights and selections of local and international wines, beers, spirits and cocktails. Blue Rock has assembled a veteran hospitality team under general manager Liz Carpenter, who joins from the Red Fox Inn and Tavern in Middleburg, Va. An adjoining five-bedroom farmhouse, also recently restored, is available for private rental.
Chef Bin Lu, formerly of Pineapple and Pearls, Bourbon Steak, and Cityzen, to name a few, will oversee both food and wine menus. The Restaurant at Blue Rock features contemporary American cuisine offering an elevated yet approachable dining experience, regardless of the occasion. A seasonal, four-course menu composed of small plates, mains, and dessert offerings, will be exclusively available in the restaurant, with a la carte options in the coming weeks. Highlights include Buttered Peekytoe Crab with burnt caramel vinaigrette and Charleston “Ice Cream”, Blue Rock Private Reserve Caviar with house-made sourdough donuts, and Quinoa Crusted Black Bass served with chilled tartare, grapefruit and chicharron. Dessert features a Dark Chocolate ‘Candy Bar’ with banana sherbet, toasted hazelnuts, and fresh cherries; Madeira-Poached Figs with warm olive oil cake and smoked ice cream, and a Champagne Sorbet with fresh fruit salad. The four-course menu is priced at $99 per person.
“The experience at Blue Rock is designed to connect our guests to the history of the space and our surroundings through locally sourced ingredients and cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Virginia countryside,” said Lu and Carpenter in a joint statement. “Our goal is to reflect the inn’s deep history and pay homage to Blue Rock’s legacy through food and exceptional service,” they continued. “We are proud to be part of this community and to help cultivate an accessible experience that transports guests through food and warm hospitality.”
The Tasting Room at Blue Rock offers flights, tastings, and a comprehensive wine, beer and spirits menu with craft cocktails featuring local and imported brands. Visitors can choose from local Virginia wines or an eclectic mix of traditional and global options from emerging regions like Texas, Bosnia and Bolivia. Wine flights are meant to inspire discovery and conversation with tastes highlighting everything from Virginia wines to grower Champagnes, to Old and New World reds. A la carte food options in the Tasting Room include Local and International Charcuterie ($15) with red eye gravy and pimento dressing, Warm Crab and Gruyere Dip ($12), or a double patty Blue Rock Burger ($20). Tasting Room beverages and food can all be enjoyed at the bar or outdoors on the terrace, at fire pits and seating areas throughout the beautifully appointed grounds.
On the grounds, visitors can build and roast their own s’mores at one of several seating pods around a large fire pit, or play lawn games such as bocce, croquet and cornhole. Blue Rock’s picturesque outdoor spaces offer the perfect spot for a tented wedding, celebration, or other event for up to 100 guests.
Taking inspiration from historic countryside retreats, the inn is complete with five fully renovated guest rooms that feature playful wallpaper designs and locally sourced vintage details such as antiques, books, and artwork. All rooms include complimentary Wi-Fi, in-room Nespresso® machines, Monarch Cypress robes, Molton Brown® bath amenities, and a daily breakfast spread from Chef Lu and team. Welcoming living room and library areas provide comfortable spaces for guests to lounge and read or catch up on work.
The inn design incorporates modern detailing with whimsical pops of color, dramatic wall coverings and historic reclaimed woodwork, transforming Blue Rock’s 5,600 square foot space into an inviting and cozy retreat. Blue Rock’s private farmhouse is a modern five bedroom and five bathroom home available for rental and perfect for bridal parties and families alike. The home boasts indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a cozy family room, screened-in porch, and hot tub.
The Tasting Room at Blue Rock is walk-in only and will open Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to sunset. Blue Rock’s 34-seat restaurant will open Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made on Tock. The 12-seat private dining room, adjacent to the restaurant’s kitchen and dining patio, will be available for dinner parties and private events and can be booked by contacting events@bluerockva.com. Pricing for the inn’s five guest rooms vary with opening rates starting at $399. Room and private farmhouse reservations can be made by visiting www.bluerockva.com
Community Events
Parent’s Night Out at Ruby Yoga – drop the kids and find some peace!
Would you enjoy a night out with no children? Check out Ruby Yoga’s parent’s night out, a Halloween edition. The children will be led by instructors Laura Ruby, and long time local educator Joey Waters.
Ruby Yoga hosts parent’s night out, a Halloween Edition:
Kid’s Yoga | Mindfulness | Stories | Snacks
- Date: Saturday, October 23
- Time: 6pm – 8:30pm
- Location: 17A S Royal Ave, Front Royal VA 22630
- Register: Click Here
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier
On October 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier, Presbyterian Meeting House, Alexandria, Virginia.
The Tomb is located in the Burial Ground of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, and honors an unidentified soldier whose remains were unearthed and reburied at this site in 1826. It honors the many other patriots who died helping secure Independence for the United States of America and especially those who now rest in unmarked graves. It reminds us of the gratitude we owe all those who have served to enable the United States to remain a free and independent nation.
During construction of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, which is located immediately next to the churchyard of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, the body of an unidentified man, clothed in a Revolutionary War uniform, was unearthed. The body was then reinterred within the current bounds of the Meeting House Burial Ground. The current memorial was created by the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution and was dedicated on Lexington–Concord Day, April 19, 1929, with services in the Presbyterian Meeting House and at the site of the memorial.
Making presentations for the CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson. Dale Corey presented a wreath to honor all Revolutionary War Patriots. Also participating for the chapter was Sean Carrigan.
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
73/48°F
75/54°F