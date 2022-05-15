Local News
Rotary Club of Front Royal honors Warren County Public School Teachers of the Year
Eleven “Teachers of the Year” selected by their principals were honored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal at its weekly meeting Friday, May 13. Each received a commemorative plaque from FR Rotary President Katie Tewell.
The principals introduced their nominees, beginning with Lori Layman of A.S. Rhodes Elementary whose top teacher was Debra Curtis. Then came Jane Baker of Blue Ridge Technical Center, whose nominee was Darren McKinney, followed by E.W. Morrison’s Lisa Rudacille who cited Virginia McKinnon as her top teacher in 2021-2022.
Other awardees were Sara Sullivan of Hilda J. Barbour, introduced by principal Nikki Taubenberger; Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser teacher of the year, nominated by Shamika McDonald; and Ressie Jeffries’ Elementary School’s Michele Wilkerson, nominated by Nina Helmick.
Also, Skyline Middle School’s Pam Waters (Bobby Johnston); Warren County Middle School’s Samantha Morrison (Amy Gubler); Elizabeth “Grace” Bucklen of Skyline High School (Danelle Sperling); Lynn Durso, Warren County High School (Ken Knesh); and last, Lori Tamkin, described as a “non-traditional teacher” by sponsor Randa Vernazza.
The Rotary Club has honored county school teachers at similar ceremonies in past years titled “Rotary Club of Front Royal Awards for Excellence in Educating Youth.”
Local News
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution begins an Honor Flight in Ashburn, VA
On 14 May 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to begin an Honor Flight from Ashburn, Virginia.
The Honor Flight Network is a national network of non-profit independent groups working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses-paid trip to see their respective memorials located in Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight Top of Virginia covers the lower Shenandoah Valley and Loudoun County. Their vision is “A nation where all of America’s veterans experience the honor, gratitude, and community of support they deserve.”
As recorded on their website, “Participation gives veterans a chance to share with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost and share stories and experiences with each other.” Top priority is given to members of the greatest generation – World War II survivors, along with veterans who may be terminally ill.
They currently accept applications from any Veterans who served prior to 1975. Memorials visited include the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Air Force Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery, where they watch a changing of the Guard.
To begin the day, veterans gather with their guardians to socialize and get to know one another. During an opening ceremony, Randolph Macon Academy provided an Honor Guard to present the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapters provided sentinels. The ceremony was followed by a procession by the veterans through a Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard along a Walk of Honor.
Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, and Will Reynolds. They were joined by Sgt Maj John Champe’s compatriot Ken Bonner.
Special recognition is given to Dianne Kopp, President of Honor Flight, Top of Virginia, for her exemplary efforts in running this program to honor our veterans.
Community Events
COVID-delayed for a year, Samuels Library’s co-sponsored ‘Volunteer Fair’ kicks off inaugural annual event
Royal Examiner spoke to Samuels Public Library Executive Director Michelle Ross near the conclusion of the Volunteer Fair of community organizations held Saturday, May 14. Ross explained that after an initial cancellation due to an untimely spike in COVID-19 variant cases last year, the first of what is hoped to be many annual Volunteer Fairs has been launched under a joint sponsorship of Samuels Public Library, The Wednesday Group, and C-CAP.
“I am a member of The Wednesday Group, and the idea of The Volunteer Fair actually came about last year. The Wednesday Group was chatting about how so many of our non-profits were struggling to get volunteers back after COVID. And we had this great idea of what if we got them all together and were able to let people come and find out about all the wonderful organizations where they can help out here in Warren County,” Ross explained.
“Unfortunately, last year, there was a spike in COVID, so we did have to cancel. But we were able to host it this year, and we had about 20 organizations show up and participate, promote themselves” in seeking to regain that volunteer momentum, Ross said of what appeared to be a successful inaugural event.
Set up right next to the Friends Of Samuels Library (FOSL) at the entrance to the event room was The Wednesday Group (TWG) table manned by two familiar, if masked, faces, Jeff Browne and Jim Wolfe, one day after a big announcement from their work with the new WC EDA Board of Directors.
WC EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse.
We asked them about The Wednesday Group and its partnership with Samuels Library and C-CAP on the day’s event. “Our focus has always been on unmet needs in the county. And one of the needs that we identified was that we need more volunteers to be working with things in the county to help people,” Browne observed, adding, “And so the genesis of The Volunteer Fair was to give people an opportunity to see the vibrant things that are going on in the county and give them an opportunity to get involved. Because a lot of people want to do things but don’t know where to go.
“Well, this is the place to do it. And we’ll start doing this on a regular basis every year. And we think we can grow this – it’s our ‘community garden,’ and it will grow over time. So, we’re excited about it.”
Coming in about 20 minutes from the 1 PM ending time, we asked how attendance had been throughout the day. “Yea, it was solid,” Wolfe observed, noting the one-year delay due to the COVID spike. “So, we were all set to do it last year and probably correctly decided the COVID situation was just too risky at that point. So this being the first one, we had a good, solid turnout …
“Another thing I noticed that I didn’t even anticipate was that the volunteer organizations don’t normally talk to one another. Yet here was a time they could go around, talk to each other and begin to build those relationships,” Wolfe added with a nod towards one of the goals of The Wednesday Group (TWG). “And really that’s what TWG does, we do a lot of networking, we do some fundraising. And we’re trying to make the county a better place to live in.”
Local News
Warren County EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse
Following a May 13th Special Meeting Closed Session, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA) announced a contract on the sale of the large warehouse at 426 Baugh Drive. As noted in a WC EDA press release, the $5.7 million sale to the Shahi Food Group, a specialty ice cream bar producer with a distribution network in 20 states, including New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia, relieves the WC EDA of a significant portion of its bank debt service.
The full EDA board was present for the closed session convened at 8 a.m. Friday morning to review “a proposed relocation and expansion of a business to Warren County.”
In April of 2021, the EDA announced leasing of the 426 Baugh Drive property to SYSCO at a price of $28,800 a month. That lease expired this month. A previously projected sale at the asking price of $5.75 million to Parallel Virginia LLC, a pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis, fell through due to permitting and other issues at the state level.
See the EDA press release on the contracted sale below:
Shahi Food Group
The EDA is pleased to announce the contract to sell 426 Baugh Drive, an EDA property, to Shahi Food Group. The sales price of the property is $5.7 million. Shahi projects $7 million capital investment and a 5-year employment projection of 100 individuals. Shahi is projected to begin manufacturing operations at the Baugh Drive site in the late fall of 2022.
Shahi is currently based in a nearby county and has been in business for over 30 years. They produce an ethnic ice cream bar called Shahi Kulfi in 6 flavors – chocolate, strawberry, cream, pistachio, mango, and coconut. They currently distribute to over 2000 retail outlets in 20 states and have a large market presence in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia.
Shahi is approved for retail sales in large grocery and warehouse stores in the US and has received approvals for European distribution of their products. The parent company of Shahi Foods is Shadchem – an international food and consumer products group with a presence in over 16 countries.
The EDA is incredibly excited about another food manufacturer locating in the Stephens Industrial Park of Warren County. EDA Chair Jeff Browne said: “This sale is a team effort with everyone taking an active role in determining that Shahi Food Group is a good fit for our community and has a tremendous upside as it expands in the United States and internationally. Furthermore, not only is the sale bringing jobs and investment to Warren County, but EDA is retiring a significant portion of its bank loans.”
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 16 – 20, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (May 15).
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night (May 17).
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Manassas Run and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Warren Coalition accepting nominations for Larry M. Funk Memorial Award
Nominations are now open for the Larry M. Funk Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Children. This award, newly established by the Warren Coalition, recognizes an individual whose dedication and service to the children of Warren County have made a positive impact on them.
The award is open to anyone who serves children in any way, though if it is their profession, the nominator will need to explain the way in which they go above and beyond their normal job requirements. Nominators are asked to explain the contributions made to the children and youth of Warren County, cite some specific examples, and list five outstanding qualities of the nominee.
Nominations can be made online at https://bit.ly/LarryFunkAward. (Note that the link is case-sensitive.) A panel will review the nomination packages, and the selected recipient will be presented with a plaque, and $500 cash at the Warren Coalition’s Annual Membership Luncheon on July 28th at 11:30 am at the Community Center at 538 Villa Ave. in Front Royal.
Larry M. Funk was a member of the Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions, including Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. He received many awards and recognitions from community organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and American Legion Post 53, just to name a few.
His many activities included presentations at events and the distribution of educational materials for the youth of Warren County. This included many bike rodeos, Warren County Fair booths, Warren Memorial Hospital annual health fair, drug awareness displays, car shows, and car seat safety checks. He coordinated and organized the annual D.A.R.E. day, which was the culmination of a year of planning for the fifth graders of Warren County Public Schools as part of the D.A.R.E education during the school year.
Larry was an elder at his church, served as assistant Sunday school superintendent, and as a youth Sunday school teacher. He would practice his presentations for hours until he got it just the way he wanted to present it. He took great pride in working with the children of the community. Students and former adult students would frequently greet him with hugs whenever they would see him. Larry’s impact was great and long-lasting.
Larry was married for 38 years; the proud father of two sons; and grandfather of five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and especially teaching them.
“Larry would have been very humbled to know about the incredible recognition that the Warren Coalition is bestowing in his memory,” his wife Linda said.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness in the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Its mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals earn national recognition for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have each earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
The Leapfrog Group assigned an A, B, C, D, or F grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.
This is the fifth consecutive “A” for Winchester Medical Center, a distinction The Leapfrog Group recognizes as Straight A’s for 2020-2022, placing WMC in elite company with only 14% of the U.S. hospitals graded this spring. WMC is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle region.
“I’m pleased that both of our acute care hospitals have earned “A” safety grades from Leapfrog,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “The last two years have reinforced our processes and our appreciation for the role each of us plays in ensuring the safety of patients, as well as families, staff, and the larger community. Valley Health caregivers are highly engaged and committed to providing safe, high quality care for every patient, every time.”
Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said the hospital’s “A” safety grade is an affirmation of her staff’s focus on patient safety. “Our patients trust us to do everything in our power to improve their health. That is a privilege we take seriously. So patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Valley Health
Winchester Medical Center, a 495-bed regional referral hospital, and Warren Memorial Hospital, a 36-bed acute care hospital, are part of Valley Health, a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
