Rotary Club of Front Royal presents 12th Annual Community Service Award
At last Friday’s meeting, the Front Royal Rotary Club announced the creation of the Club the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award” to honor Doug’s commitment to leadership and public service in Front Royal-Warren County. The Club presented Doug with a plaque honoring his service to the Club and community, and Doug presented former Warren County Supervisor John Vance with the 2020 award. John has distinguished himself through three decades of involvement in community, civic, and charitable organizations.
It is the objective of the Rotary Club of Front Royal to recognize individuals within the Front Royal-Warren County community for contributions that improve the quality of life of its citizens. The award is named after Douglas P. “Doug” Stanley in recognition of his 25 years of service to Rotary Club of Front Royal and Front Royal-Warren County community.
Recipients shall have demonstrated a commitment of service and dedication to the community through their vocation, public service, philanthropy or civic service to make a lasting impression on the community. Past recipients of the club’s community service award include: Jim Williams (2009), Mary Anne Biggs (2010), John Marlow (2011), Alan Wimer (2012), George McIntyre (2013), John LaBarca (2014), Roy Boyles (2015), Patricia Wines (2016), Jim Eastham (2017), Pam McInnis (2018), and Fred Andreae (2019).
John distinguished himself through a lifetime of involvement in government, civic, and charitable organizations. His community service includes serving as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors 2000 – 2005, as well as a member of the Warren County Board of Zoning Appeals 1993 – 1997. In his tenure with the Board of Supervisors, he also served as a Member of the Community Policy and Management Team (CPMT) and Building Committee. During John’s tenure, the Board made significant strides in addressing infrastructure needs of the county including:
- Completion of Warren County Government Center including relocation of School Board offices into the facility
- Renovation and addition to the Warren County Courthouse
- Implementation of Phase I of the School Capital Improvement Plan
- Acquisition of property for future public use – Eastham/Fishnet
In addition to his term on the Board of Supervisors, John has continued to serve this community:
- Warren Memorial Hospital Board – 1996 to 2010
- Warren Memorial Hospital Building Committee Chairman – 2001 to 2010
- Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission – 2004 to Present
- Community Management Policy Team (CPMT) – 2000 to 2005
- Warren County Board of Assessors – 2010 to 2015
- Lord Fairfax Community College Board – December 2006 to Present
- Warren County Board of Equalization – 2018
When he wasn’t volunteering in local government, John operated Vance Nurseries and participated in the American Legion Community Band.
Club Past Immediate President Bret Hrbek said, “I am very proud that our club has recognized Doug Stanley for his two plus decades of service to our community. Doug’s work as county administrator, through our club, the Community Foundation, the Educational Endowment and many other organizations has made our county a better place. He lives the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. And this is why we created the Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award.”
Bret added, “I was proud to nominate and see John Vance selected as our 2020 Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award. I have known and worked with John since he moved here in 1985 through the United Methodist Church. He is the model of a good citizen—working hard to improve our community while running his business and raising a family. Warren County is a better place because if John. I can only imagine how much better our world would be if we could all live the example John has set for us.”
Club President Derrick Leasure, “Congratulations to Doug and John Vance on their recognition. Our community is a much better place thanks to their efforts, hard work, and dedication.”
According to past Club President Doug Stanley, “I am so humbled by the Club’s decision to name the award in my honor. The fact that John Vance was named as the first recipient is an honor to me having worked with John for so many years. He truly cares about our community and this great of the Club to honor John’s decades of service.”
FRWRC Center Stage: New Warren County resources app
FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Warren County Community Liaison, Michelle Smeltzer.
Watch this video to learn all about who, what, why, and where behind this amazing app that Michelle has created. The app will help our entire community locate valuable resources about our public schools, fire stations, location of Blessing Boxes, St. Luke, CCAP, where to find a donated meal for dinner, and so much more! Michelle will take us on a tour:
Get the app by going to your app store on your device and typing in: WARREN COUNTY VA RESOURCES
Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Warren County and to our local Social Services Department for helping fund this useful tool.
Michelle Smeltzer
Warren County Community Liaison
FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Bill to establish mental health alert system reports out of House committee
A bill that could reshape how law enforcement responds when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis reported out of the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 13-9.
House Bill 5043, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would create teams of mental health service providers, peer recovery specialists, and law enforcement to help individuals in a crisis situation. Formally dubbed the mental health awareness response and community understanding services, or MARCUS, alert system, the proposal is in response to the ongoing demands of protesters in Richmond.
“Out of that, his family, a wealth and host of community advocates and stakeholders came together and really started developing what’s known as the MARCUS alert system, which this bill hopefully will create,” Bourne said during the virtual committee meeting.
The bill would require the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to work together to create evidence-based training programs for the care teams so that they know how, Bourne said, “to effectively address, mitigate and de-escalate these situations.”
Bourne hopes the law will ensure that people who are experiencing mental health crises are met with the appropriate resources “and not just being locked up.”
“A mental health professional is going to absolutely take the lead in these situations,” Bourne said. “In lots of cases, the mere presence or sight of a uniform or police vehicle can further exacerbate or further amplify the mental health crisis.”
Princess Blanding, sister of Peters, commended Bourne and his team for spearheading the bill’s progress in the House. She called today’s committee meeting a partial victory, adding “it’s not done yet.”
“We’re very thankful for the work that Del. Jeff Bourne has been doing, and it’s not over,” Blanding said. “He knows he still has a lot of work ahead of him, and he’s up for it. He’s up for that fight.”
During the meeting, Blanding urged the delegates to support the bill and said her brother “absolutely deserved help, not death” on the day of his fatal shooting.
“When a person’s kidneys stop functioning properly, they receive dialysis if needed,” Blanding said. “When a person’s heart stops functioning properly, they receive bypass surgery if needed. But the brain is the only major organ that, when it stops functioning properly, we demonize, we incarcerate, and in the case of so many Black people, death is the final answer.”
Blanding has spoken at multiple demonstrations in Richmond since protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began in late May, demanding the city fully fund the alert system as well as establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct.
Citing the personal experience of a family member, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, expressed concern for situations when a victim is endangered by someone experiencing a mental health crisis. She said she supports Bourne’s bill “in concept” but struggles with it from a legal perspective regarding who would respond first in a situation when someone might be harmed.
Bourne said law enforcement has “an absolute, overarching duty to protect people,” and that protection of any victims would necessitate police to respond first, but the mental health team would also be there to address the crisis. Coyner ultimately voted against the bill.
Republican delegates expressed concern over how to fund a statewide system, which will be determined when the bill is before the House Appropriations Committee.
“I’d like for us to think about what we could do to spend this money within our police departments to have somebody there with them that has the ability to be plain-clothed and to do this, versus trying to organize different people from different parts,” said Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg.
Bruce Cruser, executive director of Mental Health America of Virginia, spoke during the committee meeting. He said although his organization was not involved with putting forward the legislation, he “fully supports” the goals listed in the bill.
“I think this is an incredible, significant step forward in really addressing the mental health needs of our community,” Cruser said.
Senate Bill 5038, introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, also seeks to establish a similar alert system. It has been re-referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
Town of Front Royal honors Timmy Fristoe – dedicates building
On August 24, 2020, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Councilman Jake Meza honored Timmy W. Fristoe for his 40 years of service to the Town. Fristoe worked for the Town since April 1980. He started as a Senior Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and was promote up to Manager of the plant in July 2011 which he held until his retirement in April 2020.
The Mayor and the Town Council dedicated the Wastewater Treatment Office Building as the “Timmy W. Fristoe Office Building” in recognition of Mr. Fristoe’s 40 years of service, dedication, and contributions to the Town of Front Royal and the operations of Front Royal Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Fristoe said he enjoyed coming to work everyday. Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video taken at the ceremony.
County ‘Militia Muster’ draws over 200 to Front Royal VFW property
Earlier rains having passed through, county militia members and 2nd Amendment advocates “mustered” under sunny but not oppressively hot August 22nd skies at the Town of Front Royal Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) headquarters property. The muster’s impetus was to recruit new members and maintain a commitment to being available as auxiliary support to local emergency services and law enforcement in these uncertain weather and political times.
In addition to “Militia Muster” event organizer Sam Haun, speakers included American Revolutionary War “Liberty Man” Larry Johnson, period costumed as his fourth-generation great-grandfather Abel Johnston (there is a story behind that lost “T”), and Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General, Chuck Smith.
Contacted Monday, Haun said a gate headcount was about 210 on top of existing militia membership. As for the new membership “muster” element, he cited 91 signing up with another 62 requests for additional information, quite a bolster to the current permanent membership of 52, with 34 support members.
Asked for a perspective two days on, Haun said, “I think it was pretty successful. We got word out we are here and available. It was a decent event, and we accomplished what we wanted to.”
Prior to the start of formal speakers addressing those present, including some fully-outfitted and semi-automatic rifle and/or pistol carrying members, we spoke with Haun and A.G. candidate Smith.
Haun told media present that Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler remained non-committal to the standing militia auxiliary offer out of a concern the local militia might bring too partisan of a political outlook to their armed service to the community.
“He’s afraid that we might back one side of the political spectrum or the other. And so he wants to maintain neutral and that’s what I want to maintain as well. And we’re looking at each other like whose going to fall off the wall first. So, we’re both trying to stay neutral in this whole thing as long as we can,” Haun told this reporter and a reporter and camera crew from The Atlantic, a national monthly magazine present covering the Front Royal/Warren County “Militia Muster”.
Responding to the Atlantic reporter Mike Giglio’s question, “What do you mean as long as you can,” as to neutrality, Haun continued, “If you watch the political divide that we have in this country right now, unfortunately, one side’s pulling a little harder than the other, and they’re the ones we might have to step up against.”
Asked which side he felt was “pulling a little harder” by this reporter, Haun replied with a smile, “Well, that I’m not going to say,” adding, “Watching that pull back and forth it’s hard to stay neutral. But ultimately you have to do your duty to the Constitution … because you should be able to protest against things you don’t like … whether I like the idea of what they’re protesting against or not …”
However, mingling with those gathered before they were formally addressed by speakers, from the prevalence of open-carried firearms – under strict guidelines given on the way in that live rounds could not be chambered in any weapons being carried into the “muster” – and from subsequent speaker comments, including from the Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General, it was pretty clear “which side” of the political spectrum was dominant at Saturday’s Militia “Muster” recruitment event.
And recent gun control red flag laws, among others passed by the Virginia General Assembly’s first Democratic majority in several decades, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement with its sporadic violent outbursts nationally and initiative on the removal of monuments commemorating Confederate Civil War figures, the latter supported by Virginia’s Democratic governor, was not high on the popularity list of those present.
We asked Republican attorney general candidate Chuck Smith how Saturday’s Warren County militia event fit into his statewide campaign.
“So, we’re traveling all over the state of Virginia … we’re trying to get to every nook and cranny, every place, every avenue, every street to try to get the word out that we’ve got to get this country back and get the focus back on what’s great about America, about what’s good about America, not what’s bad about America.
“You can find bad in almost anything,” Smith said of varying political perspectives, adding, “This George Floyd incident that is a bad incident … But that does not blanket all acts of authority. I mean, we’ve got bad lawyers for that matter. Are you going to defund all lawyers? There’s bad optics, there’s human nature that factors in,” Smith said of actions and reactions to contemporary historical events as they transpire in real-time before us.
At issue for both sides of our increasingly contentious contemporary political divide, locally and nationally, will be a willingness to listen and actually absorb another side’s perspective, rather than simply talk or yell into an echo chamber of self-righteous, self-justification and stereotypical villainization of others – an unfortunate tendency from some on both sides of the political spectrum these days.
If actual listening and a willingness to talk and learn, rather than simply reject and accuse, is a challenge we all sincerely strive to meet, perhaps we can help Sam Haun and the local militia maintain that neutrality of purpose in defending all American citizens’ right to voice grievances with a less-than-perfectly administered system of government, be it headquartered in Richmond,
Virginia, Washington, D.C., Front Royal and Warren County, or any location on our national map.
Is anybody out there listening?
People Inc. now offering foreclosure prevention counseling
People Incorporated of Virginia is now offering foreclosure prevention counseling to homeowners in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County.
The free counseling service will assist homeowners who may be in danger of defaulting on their mortgage or foreclosure on their home. Any homeowners in this five-county service area who are behind on their mortgage may be eligible for this service.
“The foreclosure process can be intimidating,” said Jamie Gross, a senior housing counselor at People Inc. “We help homeowners navigate this process and negotiate with the lender to help them keep or sell their home, depending on the homeowner’s goal.”
Foreclosure prevention counseling through People Inc. is funded by a grant from Virginia Housing. Homeowners interested in mortgage default or foreclosure prevention counseling should contact Jamie Gross at jgross@peopleinc.net.
People Inc. is a community action agency serving sixteen Virginia cities and counties. For more information about People Inc. visit peopleinc.net.
Required pre-school shots for rising seventh-graders available from Lord Fairfax Health District
Shots are still required for rising seventh graders this fall, even for those who will attend school virtually. The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer these shots on a walk-up basis this Thursday, August 27. The location will be the Our Health Campus, on the grassy area bordering the 300 block of N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
“Being up to date on shots is still required,” says Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, MD, MPH. “COVID-19, hybrid classes, and distance learning do not remove the need to be immunized against the more common diseases, especially tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and the HPV virus. Tdap is required and covers the first three. HPV is strongly recommended since the virus it prevents is the main cause of cancer of the cervix in women, and of certain throat cancers as well.”
No appointment is necessary; the hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. In case of rain, a tent will be set up to allow immunizations to continue.
These immunizations are also available from your healthcare provider. Proof of vaccination will be needed in order to enroll in seventh grade.
Additional information on school immunization requirements is available from VDH at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/requirements/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
