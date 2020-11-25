Community Events
Rotary Club of Front Royal providing free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids. The Doc Smith Food Basket program has existed in Warren County/Front Royal since 1916. The Rotary Club of Front Royal has sponsored the food box program since 2003.
The deadline for applications is Monday, November 30. Applications can be dropped off at the following places:
- Department of Social Services – 465 W 15th St (they have a drop box for contactless delivery)
- Warren County Community Center – 538 Villa Ave – Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21
- Drop box at First Baptist Church -14 W 1st Street (in doors facing 1st Avenue)
- Call or email First Baptist Church – 540-635-2122 or fbaptistfr@comcast.net
Food boxes and coats can be picked up on Saturday, December 19, from 10:00am – Noon, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Delivery is also available.
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
Virginia Sons of the American Revolution commemorated veterans in multiple Veterans Day ceremonies
During the week of Veterans Day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard participated in three Veterans Day ceremonies.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It commemorated the veterans of World War I, for which an armistice ended the fighting at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. In June of 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed to officially end the War to end all Wars. In 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11th to be the first commemoration of the victory. It was June 4, 1926, that Congress passed a concurrent resolution to officially recognize the end of the Great War. On May 13, 1936, an act was passed to officially recognize November 11th as a national holiday known as Armistice Day. In 1954, because of World War II and the Korean War, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 10, 2020, in coordination with the American Red Cross, VFW and AMVets, a private ceremony to honor veterans was held at National Cemetery, Winchester. The SAR color bearers Marc Robinson, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan led veterans Ralph Hensley and Anthony Barns as they presented a wreath. Charles Hunter played Taps to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 11, 2020, the SAR Color Guard presented colors for Middletown during their 5th annual ceremony to honor veterans. Due to inclement weather, it was conducted indoors at the Middletown Fire Station. Ray Steele emcee’d with Rev. Clay Knick providing chaplain services. SgtMaj Richard Van Norton, Jr. USMC (Ret.) was the guest speaker. The Color Guard consisted of musket men Brett Osborn and Allan Phillips, flag bearers Marc Robinson, Erick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Dale Corey with sentinels Paul Christensen, Eric Robinson and Sean Carrigan. A wreath was presented by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and SgtMaj Van Norton, followed by a three volley rifle salute by VFW Post 2123. This was followed by Taps played by Andrew Paul.
On November 12, 2020, the Color Guard presented a ceremony to the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Virginia SAR President Bill Schwetke, Marc Robinson, Dennis Parmerter, Doug Hall, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” Webinar – November/December Dates
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s webinar, Coping with a Money Crunch, can help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are struggling with financial hardships because of the pandemic! Get information about relief options, budgeting, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and avoiding scams and risky loans. The webinar will show participants how to make their own plans to cope or help someone they care about get through the crisis. Attend at no cost by phone or through Zoom. November/December dates are as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 19th from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2nd from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15th from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
People can visit https://tinyurl.com/moneycrunch2020 to register. Download the November/December flyer at https://tinyurl.com/WarrenResourceList2020 or contact kpoff@vt.edu or at 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair to be held virtually on December 5th
It’s that time of year for Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair, and we are going virtual this year due to COVID. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and a big reason we were able to give over $160k back to the local and global community last year. We hope you will join us in purchasing a ticket and participating in the drawing!
Upside?
- No gatherings
- You can stay at home in your PJ’s!
- Still 1 in 300 chance to win $10,000
- We’ve lowered the price to $100 each
Downside?
- No gathering
- No free food
- No free adult beverages
- No entertainment
Purchase Tickets:
- You can purchase a paper ticket by check, and mail it to: Rotary Club of Front Royal, PO Box 85, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Or you can purchase online through THIS LINK
LFCC honoring service members in virtual Veterans Day celebration
Join us as we pay tribute to our veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with an online Veterans Day ceremony.
The Zoom event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a video honoring veterans and their families. Some of LFCC’s veterans, including biology instructor Jerome “Butch” Austin, LFCC Police Officer Brian Higgins, alumnus Jobe Wood and student Erich Galaviz, will share their personal stories and memories of their time in the service.
You can join our virtual program via Zoom at vccs.zoom.us.
LFCC is inviting the community to take an active role in supporting service members this year. You can submit a picture with the name of a veteran or veterans for a virtual wall of honor. Please include their military background and any message you would like to submit.
This virtual wall of honor will be featured during the Veterans Day presentation, and will also be available to view later. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, through this link.
Additionally, LFCC students, staff and faculty can sign up to complete a pack of 10 holiday cards for service members as part of America’s Adopt a Solder program. Sign up between November 9 and 13 through this link.
LFCC Campus Life and Student Engagement Specialist Chris Lambert started the Veterans Day program on the Fauquier Campus in 2013.
“I’m excited to offer it across the board to the entire LFCC community this year virtually,” Lambert said. “I’m also excited that we can record it and offer it for anyone to view at a later date! The popularity of the program has grown each year, and for the past two years we’d moved it to the Barn, and it’s been packed each time.”
Both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses have their own dedicated Veterans Center where veteran students can meet with their academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, and share coffee and fellowship.
During the spring semester, about 200 veteran students were served by LFCC. Every year for the past decade, the college has been named a Military Friendly® School by Viqtory, which connects military members to civilian jobs, schooling and more.
As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, LFCC has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans. Learn more about LFCC’s veterans services at www.lfcc.edu/veteran.
