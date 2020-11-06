Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair to be held virtually on December 5th

Join us as we pay tribute to our veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with an online Veterans Day ceremony.

The Zoom event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a video honoring veterans and their families. Some of LFCC’s veterans, including biology instructor Jerome “Butch” Austin, LFCC Police Officer Brian Higgins, alumnus Jobe Wood and student Erich Galaviz, will share their personal stories and memories of their time in the service.

You can join our virtual program via Zoom at vccs.zoom.us.

LFCC is inviting the community to take an active role in supporting service members this year. You can submit a picture with the name of a veteran or veterans for a virtual wall of honor. Please include their military background and any message you would like to submit.

This virtual wall of honor will be featured during the Veterans Day presentation, and will also be available to view later. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, through this link.

Additionally, LFCC students, staff and faculty can sign up to complete a pack of 10 holiday cards for service members as part of America’s Adopt a Solder program. Sign up between November 9 and 13 through this link.

LFCC Campus Life and Student Engagement Specialist Chris Lambert started the Veterans Day program on the Fauquier Campus in 2013.

“I’m excited to offer it across the board to the entire LFCC community this year virtually,” Lambert said. “I’m also excited that we can record it and offer it for anyone to view at a later date! The popularity of the program has grown each year, and for the past two years we’d moved it to the Barn, and it’s been packed each time.”

Both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses have their own dedicated Veterans Center where veteran students can meet with their academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, and share coffee and fellowship.

During the spring semester, about 200 veteran students were served by LFCC. Every year for the past decade, the college has been named a Military Friendly® School by Viqtory, which connects military members to civilian jobs, schooling and more.

As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, LFCC has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans. Learn more about LFCC’s veterans services at www.lfcc.edu/veteran.