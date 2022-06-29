Rotary Club of Warren County donates baskets to help homeless transition into independent living

Congratulations to several Rotary Club of Warren County members on their Paul Harris Fellow Recognition this month.

ELLEN ADERS – Ellen has been a very active member this whole year. A driving force behind pulling club members together for breakfast meetings at Mom’s Kitchen before we began gathering in person again. Always ready to participate in service projects and ready to tackle challenges. She has served the club as Secretary this year. This recognition is also for her hard work organizing the children’s toy drive for Kentucky families who suffered tornado devastation this December. And amazing work gathering sponsorships for the Ride with Rotary.

ROBERT HUPMAN +4 – Robert Hupman is a dedicated club member who participates in service projects…with a favorite passion for cleaning up our environment! Shenandoah River clean up projects are top of his list. Robert was also the mastermind behind the spontaneous trip to Kentucky for Christmas toy distribution. He hopped in his truck with friend TJ to bring toys and gift cards to children for Christmas! Robert built the shower trailer for the homeless this winter. He has a “can do” attitude and really cares about Warren County.

JEN AVERY +1 – Jen has worked as PR Chair ever since joining the club almost 3 years ago. She also helped with the Project: Christmas in Kentucky with Ellen, Robert, and Kahle. She helps with most of the social media posts (including this one…LOL), created LinkedIn account, and creates custom videos for the club.

MICHELLE SMELTZER – Michelle managed our Club Service Projects Chair this year when the need emerged. She is connected to our community in so many ways that she is able to bring community needs to the table easily within the club. Michelle and Robert worked on the Thermal Shelter shower trailer this year and has managed several drives for the homeless and those in need. She always has a positive attitude and a smile even when going gets tough!

DAVE HARDY +8 – At this point he and his wife Carol are Major Donors!!! This year Dave spent endless hours organizing the inaugural Ride with Rotary to benefit Cars Changing Lives and Reaching Out Now. Dave strategically planned every detail of the event, above and beyond what the club could have imagined. We are so grateful for his work on this very successful fundraiser.

HANK ECTON +2 – Hank has won numerous awards for his glorious newsletter. Packed with every detail you could ask for, Hank has set the standards on what a club’s newsletter could/should look like! We are all thankful for Hank and his years of dedication!!

*The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.