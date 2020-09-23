Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Guest Tamara Ridenour and the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program
At our club meeting Tamara Ridenour, Chair, District Foundation Scholarship Committee, presented a program explaining the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program. Tamera, from the Staunton Rotary Club, is a past Rotary Club president, a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Paul Harris Society, and recipient of the Governor’s 110% Award in 2016-2017.
The Skelton/Jones Scholarship program resulted from the merger in 2004 between the Skelton Scholarship and the Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship. The Skelton Scholarship, named after William E. Skelton, the Dean Emeritus of Virginia Tech who had served Rotary International as District Governor, Director, Vice President and President. The Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship was established in 1994 to honor Reid Jones, a Rotarian from Roanoke. The result was the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program for post-graduate study.
Watch the following video of Jessica Compton, Roanoke College student and 2014 Ambassadorial Scholar of Rotary District 7570. She participated in the scholarship program and explains how the experience inspired her career and educational growth:
The Skelton/Jones Scholarships provide for one year of post-baccalaureate study at a recognized university in a country outside one’s native country. There were originally six areas of focus: Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution; Disease Prevention and Treatment; Water and Sanitation; Maternal and Child Health; Basic Education and Literacy; and Economic and Community Development. As George pointed out in the meeting, Supporting the Environment has been added. To qualify, one must be a resident in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570, or be attending or have graduated from a institution of higher learning in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570. Students must first contact a District 7570 Rotary club and secure permission to have that club be their sponsor. Information providing the required application is available, with additional information that one might need to apply. An international applicant can apply either from their native country or while they are studying at an institution of higher learning within the geographical boundaries of District 7570. Anyone interested in applying should contact the chair of the District 7570 Scholarship Committee (Tamara).
The current round of applications begins in January/February 2021. There is one stipulation: the applicant cannot be a Rotarian, or the child or grandchild of a Rotarian. No lineal connection is permitted. In May the applicant must have completed the application and required essay, and in June the applicants are interviewed. The application and essay are forwarded to Tamara and her committee by June 30. The scholarship amount is approximately $35,000 for the year. Funds are released through the Rotary Global Grant Scholar program, and a check is written to the scholar. They must follow certain guidelines and file a financial report at the conclusion of their year. Also they are expected to become involved with the local Rotary club in their area of study. As they find, it is extremely helpful to have the local clubs to work with, because they can help the student become acclimated and serve as as source of assistance in many ways. The scholar also serves as an ambassador of good will as well. Last year ten scholars applied, and there were six finalists. Three scholarships were awarded.
In response to questions, Tamara said that students who receive the scholarship are permitted to reapply, but there is no guarantee that they will receive additional funding. In addition, international students who are already here or have returned to their home country following graduation are also eligible to apply. Although the applicant cannot be a Rotarian or a lineal descendent, he or she can be a Rotaractor. To support the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program, one can become a Skelton Fellow. A Skelton Fellow is named with a gift of $500 by one who may or may not be a Rotarian who has provided outstanding support to a club or district.
For additional information about the scholarship program, please contact Tamara at tamar.ridenour@yahoo.com.
By Rotarian Hank Ecton
FRWRC Center Stage: Cara Cutro of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Cara Cutro, owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness in beautiful Sperryville, VA. She has some big news to share about the expansion of her business. Watch this episode to learn about the Who, What, Why, and Where of Abracadabra, The Tattooed Herbalist, Wisdomkeepers School and Cara. Learn a bit about Cara and the “why” behind most of her work.
You are going to be VERY excited about some of the new offerings Cara and her “healing collective” bring to your wellness experience. They focus on emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental healings. Ashiatsu Massage and Ozone Sauna Therapy, in addition to new Apothecary & class space are top of the list of new reasons you must go out to Abracadabra Massage & Wellness.
Abracadabra Massage & Wellness
- Cara Cutro, LMT, RMT, BMSc, Owner
- Website: www.CaraCadabra.com
- Location: 32 Main Street | Sperryville, VA 22740
- Phone: (540) 878-7085
Find her all over social media:
WomanGathering with Jennifer Goodnight: Voting safety in November
Jennifer is local to Front Royal; a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and Certified in Public Health (CPH). She will share a bit about her work since the start of the pandemic and how she has been helping the local Medical Reserve Corps train Infection Prevention Ambassadors in preparation for the November election.
Brief Bio: Jennifer has a Bachelor’s in Biology from MIT and a Master’s in Public Health from George Washington University. In graduate school, Jennifer published research on how to effectively wash your hands in developing countries or other areas where soap, clean water, and paper towels are not readily available. Over her career, Jennifer has worked in pulmonary toxicology, occupational health, and laboratory safety, including biosafety. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer has developed COVID-19 prevention strategies for her company and assisted Virginia’s Department of Health with pandemic response activities.
- WomanGathering Topic: Voting Safety in November
- Guest: Jennifer Goodnight
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Jennifer is happy to answer any additional questions. You can find her on LinkedIn.
Community Events
Online auction to support St Luke Community Clinic
Fundraisers have been difficult for our local non-profits this year. Please consider participating in St Luke Community Clinic – Online Auction starting September 21. Watch this video to learn more. Visit St. Luke’s site to see all items available!
Any items that would like to be viewed in person can be done in a private viewing by calling St. Luke Community Clinic at 540-636-4325. They will be happy to arrange a time for you to come look at any item you are interested in. The auction starts on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 7:00 am and ends on September 26, 2020, at 6:00 pm.
Samuels Public Library – bringing people, information, and ideas together
On July 1, 2020, Michelle Ross became our new Library Director at Samuels Public Library. Michelle came here from Charleston, West Virginia, where she had a well-established record of leadership, success and community focus with a passion for excellent library services, programs and events. Michelle holds a Master of Library & Information Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was named the 2020 recipient of the Linda G. Wright Award for excellence in Library Service in Kanawha County, West Virginia, where she served as the Sissonville Branch Manager.
“My professional philosophy is that libraries should be the heart of their communities and Samuels Public Library is a perfect example. I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated staff.”
She said the pandemic required closing the library to the public from mid-March until mid-June following the Governor’s Executive Orders.
“But during that time we found ways to continue serving our patrons. We offered curbside pickup; we created new visual programs that included craft kits patrons could pick up to take home; we added new online resources, and while we were closed we took actions to ensure the library’s readiness for reopening, cleaning, painting and making sure our patrons could observe social distancing requirements. During the period we were closed we had 1,651 curbside pickups (from May 4 until June 30), with 10,400 items checked out, along with 188 craft kits, 26 by adults, and 162 by kids. We also offered 72 virtual programs.” As she said,” it takes more than a pandemic to keep a good library down.”
The library has now reopened, operating on its regular schedule; however, meeting rooms are still not available. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 10, and furniture has been rearranged to encourage social distancing. Returns and donations are quarantined for 5 days. High-touch areas are sanitized frequently. Curbside service is still available, and programs continue to be delivered virtually.
Epilogue Bookstore is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am until 4 pm.
The library has offered numerous virtual programs. You can now read digital magazines at RBDigital, for example. Other virtual programs and apps include OverDrive (ebooks and audiobooks), Hoopla (movies, TV, ebooks, audiobooks, music, and comics), Rocket Languages, Peterson’s Career Prep, Cricket Media (preK-8th grade ebooks), Universal Class (500+ online courses), and Freegal Music.
It also offers adult services: “Books and Beyond Discussion,” offered the first Wednesday of every month at 10 am; and “Photography and Beyond,” offered on Saturdays at 10 am. (“What the Tech!” is not offered as a virtual program.)
Michelle also reminded us that this is Library Sign-up Month, so if you do not have a library card, or have misplaced your card, this is the month to take advantage of that. And finally this month the library is celebrating SAMICON, a comic book and “geek” convention for all ages. This year it is a virtual celebration, with a scavenger hunt each week to celebrate local merchants. She encourages all to join the fun.
For additional information, you can contact her at mross@samuelslibrary.net or 540-635-3153 ext. 110.
Written by Hank Ecton
Rotary Roadside Clean Up helping our community look beautiful
This weekend, members and family of the Rotary Club of Warren County gathered on Kendrick Lane, in Front Royal, Virginia, to clean up the roadside. Clean up was done cautiously with face masks and spacing, but a small sense of “getting back to normal” was felt for those who participated. Working together to help the community hasn’t felt so good in a while!
Thank you to Rotary for helping our community look beautiful. Now let’s all chip in and keep it looking this good always! #RotaryClubofWarrenCounty #WarrenStrong
FRWRC Center Stage: Joanne Zarrillo Cherefko & Fragmented Roots
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Joanne Zarrillo Cherefko, poet and award winning educator.
Watch this episode to learn about the Who, What, Why, and Where of her new book, Fragmented Roots. Joanne wrote this collection of poetry prior to COVID-19, but you will be amazed by how many of these poems touch your current life situation.
“Fragmented Roots is part love letter, part primal scream, and altogether transcendent.” – Rich Follett
- Book available on Amazon
- Find Joanne on Facebook
- Visit Joanne’s website for more about Fragmented Roots and her other work
FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
#CenterStage #WomenEmpoweringWomen #FRWRC
