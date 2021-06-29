Rotary Club of Warren County names Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to announce that Debbie Grove is the recipient of this year’s Rotarian of the Year award. A charter member of the Warren County club, Grove is an active member of the Service Committee and has participated in numerous local service projects including, donating food for Blessing Boxes and books for Book Boxes, Tuesday’s Table, Community Shred Day, greeting cards for local nursing home residents, coordinating efforts for specific holidays, and teacher & school staff appreciation project.

She rolled her sleeves up to help in the planting for the Community Garden project (CHEO), Blue Ridge Opportunities projects, and school supplies for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.

Grove received the Rotarian of the Year award from 2020-2021 Club President Melanie Barber at the club’s June 23 meeting.

Originally sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal, the Rotary Club of Warren County was chartered in April 2005. For more information, visit warrencountyrotary.org.