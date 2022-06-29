Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Paul Harris Fellow Recognitions
Congratulations to several Rotary Club of Warren County members on their Paul Harris Fellow Recognition this month.
ELLEN ADERS – Ellen has been a very active member this whole year. A driving force behind pulling club members together for breakfast meetings at Mom’s Kitchen before we began gathering in person again. Always ready to participate in service projects and ready to tackle challenges. She has served the club as Secretary this year. This recognition is also for her hard work organizing the children’s toy drive for Kentucky families who suffered tornado devastation this December. And amazing work gathering sponsorships for the Ride with Rotary.
ROBERT HUPMAN +4 – Robert Hupman is a dedicated club member who participates in service projects…with a favorite passion for cleaning up our environment! Shenandoah River clean up projects are top of his list. Robert was also the mastermind behind the spontaneous trip to Kentucky for Christmas toy distribution. He hopped in his truck with friend TJ to bring toys and gift cards to children for Christmas! Robert built the shower trailer for the homeless this winter. He has a “can do” attitude and really cares about Warren County.
JEN AVERY +1 – Jen has worked as PR Chair ever since joining the club almost 3 years ago. She also helped with the Project: Christmas in Kentucky with Ellen, Robert, and Kahle. She helps with most of the social media posts (including this one…LOL), created LinkedIn account, and creates custom videos for the club.
MICHELLE SMELTZER – Michelle managed our Club Service Projects Chair this year when the need emerged. She is connected to our community in so many ways that she is able to bring community needs to the table easily within the club. Michelle and Robert worked on the Thermal Shelter shower trailer this year and has managed several drives for the homeless and those in need. She always has a positive attitude and a smile even when going gets tough!
DAVE HARDY +8 – At this point he and his wife Carol are Major Donors!!! This year Dave spent endless hours organizing the inaugural Ride with Rotary to benefit Cars Changing Lives and Reaching Out Now. Dave strategically planned every detail of the event, above and beyond what the club could have imagined. We are so grateful for his work on this very successful fundraiser.
HANK ECTON +2 – Hank has won numerous awards for his glorious newsletter. Packed with every detail you could ask for, Hank has set the standards on what a club’s newsletter could/should look like! We are all thankful for Hank and his years of dedication!!
*The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County donates baskets to help homeless transition into independent living
The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to award a $500 service project grant to the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA, for 5 graduation baskets. These baskets will include air beds, sheets, pillows and several inspirational cards ready for the gentleman in hopes to make the transition into independent living a little easier.
The inspirational cards will have gift certificates/gifts enclosed from a variety of local businesses including: 1 free scoop of ice cream from C & C Frozen Treats, 2 movie passes from Royal Cinemas, 1 free cup of coffee from Main Street Daily Grind CAFÉ, 1 bracelet “We’re In This Together” from Project: Space/What Matters, 1 free haircut from Mattie the Barber/Blake & Co Hair Spa, 1 Golden Ticket from I Want Candy (for the lucky basket), 1 Pass for in-town cab fare with Front Royal Taxi.
We are hoping these small gifts might help brighten a man’s day once they are on their own! Thank you SO much to this amazing community who has stepped forward to cheer on the men!
Community Events
Royal Shenandoah Greenway Rotary Cleanup Day – come join us!
Royal Shenandoah Greenway Trail is one of our community’s natural treasures. Let’s keep it clean! You are invited to come out on July 2nd to help pick up litter with local Rotary clubs. We all need to work together to keep our town litter-free for us all to enjoy!
We will be meeting in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse off of Commerce Ave. Bring gloves, trash bag, and a little extra energy as we set out on a trash collecting mission! Work side-by-side with like minded community members. Bring your children to help! It’s a great experience to encourage our youth to get involved and take ownership in our town and keeping it beautiful.
For more information, call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790, or email jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
ALL ARE WELCOME — LET’S MAKE A DIFFERENCE TOGETHER
- 9am Meet at Pavemint Smokin’ Taphouse
- Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Event link: Facebook
Jenspiration
House of Hope enjoys “sweet” success
On Friday, June 3, the House of Hope set up a bake sale during the Humane Society of Warren County’s annual yard sale. There was a huge selection of baked goods from individual community members to professional bakers! Special thank you to Manor Line Market, Garcia & Gavino’s, Down Home Comfort Bakery, and Devin Smith for donating to the cause from the professional side. Thank you so much to all of the home bakers who made this sale such a success too!
As the volunteers set up the bake sale table they quickly realized one table would not be enough! Two full tables of goodies were set up for the sale. A peach pie by Down Home Comfort Baker was raffled off bringing in almost triple normal value!
Congratulations to new community members Mack and his wife for winning the raffle!
The final results: The House of Hope is pleased to announce they brought in close to $900 from the bake sale! At the end of the day, there were still a lot of leftover goodies. Board member Jen Avery continued the bake sale online, offering to deliver cookies and brownies to customers. The Rotary Club of Warren County stepped in as multiple members placed orders in addition to several other community friends.
Who knew a bake sale could be so much fun? Many thanks to all who participated! And thank you to the Humane Society of Warren County for allowing another non-profit to join their fundraiser.
Community Events
House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd
The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.
The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!
LIVE music will be held at the Bake Sale by Ed McCurdy, a House of Hope resident! Thank you to Manor Line Market, Explore Art & Clay, Devin Smith & his students, Jen Avery, Mary Ann Biggs, Becky Cook, Tish Weichman, and Garcia & Gavino for their baked goods donations. If you are curious what the donations will be… come out and see!
If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.
Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.
- BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
- YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
Jenspiration
FRWRC CenterStage with Joanne Cherefko, Souls Tilled Like Soil
FRWRC CenterStage with Joanne Cherefko, poet and writer of her third book, “Souls Tilled Like Soil.” Watch this interview for great information and details about this new book:
On May 25th, there will be a book launch at 4:30pm at the Shenandoah River State Park (Andy Guest State Park). Prepaid passes, so no need to pay to enter. To get to the Massanutten Shelter, take the entrance road to the very end, take a right, and then a quick right to the shelter. Devon Smith will be catering!
Joanne will be there to read a few poems and sign books, and copies will be available for sale, OR buy your copy on Amazon.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information.
Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Jenspiration
Warren County Market Report for April 2022 with Jen Avery
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2022. Is the market starting to balance back out again as interest rates begin to climb? I can share an observation or example from a listing perspective: The buyers who are offering are asking to please lock in their rates ASAP vs. previously buyers who would allow a 60-day close if it were the seller’s preference.
Buyers were willing to do anything to win the bid. Buyer desperation is not as severe now, in my opinion. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
1. New Listings are DOWN -15.9%.
2. New Pending DOWN -15.7%.
3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%
4. Average Median Sold $350,500
5. Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: April 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2022.
Now some Community News
House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 – Was a success!
Thank you to all of the businesses and supporters who sponsored the Empty Bowl Supper this year. You helped make it a great success bringing in about $13,000 for the House of Hope.
Click here to view video from event.
Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page.
Sign up here.
Rock & Stroll Event – May 10
Warren Coalition organized the Rock N Stroll
Healthy living for kids 4-13. Drug prevention week.
Rock & Stroll helps to address that by educating children about how to handle their emotions and about healthy choices regarding food and exercise.
Click here for full album.
Chamber of Commerce – May 21
34th Annual Wine & Craft Festival 2022
Watch this video with locals who became movie stars for a day!
Get your tickets here today!
Humane Society of Warren County
Rough Tough & Scruffy – DATE RESCHEDULED June 18
Grab a friend and sign up for a canoe race!!! Vendors, music, and food for all to enjoy. $10.00 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Enjoy the gorgeous venue at Hazard Mill Farms, Bentonville.
Yard Sale & Bake Sale – June 2 & 3
Stop out at the Humane Society of Warren County for a two-day yard sale! Pay by donation! Proceeds from the yard sale go to the Humane Society of Warren County.
Looking for BAKERS!! The Humane Society is pairing up with the House of Hope and has invited them to run the bake sale this year at the yard sale. Let’s donate some delicious goods for the sale!!
