Rotary Club of Warren County recognizes four Paul Harris Fellows this month
The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to announce four new Paul Harris Fellow recognitions this month. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. Learn a little more about our most recent pin recipients.
Robert Hupman is known for his support of the Thermal Shelter by designing and installing a shower trailer for use by the homeless. Robert also offers his Hazard Mill Farms party barn as a great venue for non profits to host fundraisers. Rough, Tough, and Scruffy to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County, Oyster Festival to benefit Habitat for Humanity, and Mason Ryder’s Journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita Fundraiser are just a few top events of the year.
Krista Beahm is a rockstar in many ways including food delivery girl! Reaching Out Now food program and Tuesdays Table are two local programs that help keep our community fed. Krista is often running deliveries to families in need. Krista and her hubby also help during the holidays by ringing the Salvation Bell or pick up trash along our town trails keeping our town beautiful.
Kahle Magalis is known not just for being our Chief of Police, but a huge community supporter as well. He was the amazing tetris king during the Christmas in Kentucky toy drive, tag teaming with Robert Hupman once the truck was packed! Kahle rolls up his sleeves and pulls out his paddle to clean up trash on the river and along the shoreline. He takes time to deliver meals for Reaching Out Now and also helped Robert with the shower trailer.
Mari Jo Cochran is our President of the Club this year! She spent many days at the Community Garden last summer growing fresh produce to help our community provide balanced meals to those in need. Mari Jo can be found almost every week ready to deliver meals for Reaching Out Now. At the onset of Covid-19 and the mask wearing frenzy, Mari Jo sewed hundreds of masks for our club members, family, friends, and community members. Her special sewing skill saved the day and helped so many stay safe during a very scary time.
Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check. Watch the video to enjoy the moment:
We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)
SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000
- Jean’s Jewelers
- BattleGrounds Fitness
- Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wells Fargo Advisors
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500
- Aders Insurance Agency
- Element Risk Management
- Blue Ridge Community Health
- Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
- Shenandoah Medical Associates
- Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
- Ron & Kathy Napier
SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250
- Hazard Mill Farms
- RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- Taste of India
- Royal Spice
- Melanie Barber
- Carol & Dave Hardy
- Peggy Shrimpton
- Michael & Sherry Williams
- Nancie Williams
SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100
- Explore Art & Clay
- Khukuri Nepali
- Studio Verde
- Irish Mist Farm
- Debbie Grove
- Gail Hartman
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
Empty Bowl Supper to-go event set for April 30th
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our host. Ticket table, bowls, and soups will be available inside Honey & Hops on the day of the event. After collecting your bowl and soups, please mosey on down to the gazebo to enjoy everyone’s favorite Country/Folk/Bluegrass band, Passage Creek Rising!
- Empty Bowl Supper – Saturday, April 30, from 12noon to 3pm
- Honey & Hops Brew Works: 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA
- Location for ticket table, bowls, and soups this year.
- Passage Creek Rising – LIVE music at the Gazebo during event
- Tickets: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
SOUPS
The soup list is not complete, but our favorite gal, Mary Anne Biggs, is on hot pursuit, collecting commitments from our delicious local restaurants. We will be sure to share the list of soups as soon as we have it ready. If you are a business reading this story and would like to donate a soup for our cause, please reach out and let us know! Email: jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
BOWLS
As many of you might know, there are two parts to this fundraiser. 1.The event itself on April 30th. We all gather to pick out our favorite ceramic hand painted bowl and select two soups “to-go.” 2. Bowl painting leading up to the event. The community works with Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay (501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) to paint the bowls that she throws for us. This is a free activity with Arline that is so helpful. If you are interested in helping to paint a few bowls with your family, or your friends (girls night out), or your business (team building)…call Arline and make a plan! 540.636.6019
If you fall in love with the bowl you paint, you may purchase it for a $25.00 donation to the House of Hope. If you allow the bowl to go into the event inventory, that’s great too!
BAND
Want to know more about the band? Follow Passage Creek Rising on Facebook: facebook.com/passagecreekrising
Passage Creek Rising is a local group who has been playing at the Empty Bowl Supper for several years. They are very special to the Supper regulars and we feel so thankful to have them again this year! Bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes. Your toes will be sure to be tapping to their music.
TICKETS
Tickets are available online. Click this link to purchase: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
If you prefer to purchase in person, you may visit Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay, 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA. She will have tear away order forms like the one included in this story. Please pay cash or check.
No Doubt Accounting is another option if you want to use a credit card to purchase in person. See Donna Smedley (House of Hope Treasurer) 126-A W 5th St, Front Royal, VA 22630
SPONSORS
We are looking for sponsors! If you are interested in helping to sponsor this event please contact us. We have three sponsorship levels. Lets find what fits for you! Video shout-outs are available to the Gold sponsor levels, created by Jen Avery/Jenspiration.
BENEFICIARY – HOUSE OF HOPE
This event is to benefit the House of Hope, our local program for homeless men. The House is a place where real transformation takes place for those who are willing and ready to put in the work. This year we have tried to share more stories than ever about the House and the men who are turning their lives around. You might remember seeing our House Manager, George Huffman jump in the freezing cold water at the Polar Plunge this year to help support the Humane Society of Warren County. Or Assistant House Manager, Terry Caldwell volunteered at the Love Our Community event hosted by the Warren Coalition. Pictures of Terry made it in the local news as freezing cold water balloons burst on his head making the children scream with joy!
The Empty Bowl Supper is the House of Hope’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Let’s help support them now, as they have helped support others. If attending the event is not an option for you, we welcome donations of any size. Every donation is so much appreciated! Click here to donate: warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Coldwell Banker Premier helps local homeless men’s program
House of Hope, a local homeless men’s program, had a technology-filled week. In an effort to slim out expenses, the House is giving Glo Fiber a try for internet and phone. The final piece of the savings plan is to move from cable to streaming entertainment.
Huge thank you to Coldwell Banker Premier team and Steve DuBrueler for donating a new Roku TV to the House of Hope to help make this transition possible. The new TV will allow the men to enjoy their favorite news, sports, shows and more.
Here in Front Royal, Coldwell Banker Premier is home to several of the top agents in the industry. In total, there are now 12 Coldwell Banker Premier locations in VA, WV, and DE! Steve DuBrueler is the fearless leader! Thank you Steve and the team for this fantastic donation to the House of Hope – Front Royal, Va.
Coldwell Banker Premier – Front Royal
415 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630
www.premiermove.com
Reaching Out Now – Culinary Arts students learn more than just cooking skills
Reaching Out Now has been supporting our community with its meal program for almost 3 years now. The program touches so many in different ways; You may be a family who benefits from the weekly meals, you may be a volunteer who makes the deliveries, you may make financial donations, or you may be a student who cooks the food. Throughout the past 3 years, all of these pieces of Reaching Out Now program have been captured. In this article, please watch the videos and follow the links to revisit old stories that will complete the full picture of this treasured meal program!
Last week we were able to visit the Blue Ridge Technical Center to catch Devin Smith’s Culinary Arts II students in action preparing the Wednesday meal. Chef Devin explains that his students have meal preparation down to a science. Most weeks they will complete the meals from start to finish within their two hour class period. The students write out the meal plan, measure all ingredients, prep the entire meal, cook, and package it up according to the order each week. Students and teachers love the community service aspect of the meals they are preparing. Blue Ridge Technical Center principal Ms. Baker comments, “Reaching Out Now meals program first gives the students an opportunity to exercise their skills and second of all to learn what it is to serve others.”
The Chefs:
Watch four students in Chef Devin’s class prepare the meals for a Wednesday evening delivery. On this night the meal was all beef patties:
Founder Samantha Barber shared some impressive numbers regarding the meal program. Since inception in April 2020, the meal program has helped over 180 families in Warren County. 195 meals per week are currently being delivered. An average of 700 miles have been traveled by volunteers delivering meals. Approximately 2500-3000 hours have been dedicated to the program.
The Recipients:
Watch this video to see a few live deliveries with Michael Williams and Easton Avery. Hot meal delivered to your door… AWESOMENESS!
The kindness and generosity of donations is how Reaching Out Now is able to continue this good work. Please consider joining in the efforts in whatever way you feel called. Volunteer for deliveries are always welcome. Currently meals are delivered on Wednesdays starting around 4pm. Or if a financial contribution is of interest, please follow this link: reachingoutnow.org/donations
Looking back on two stories previously shared…
Volunteers:
Watch these video clips to hear from volunteers who show up week after week to deliver meals to people in need. Drivers love the experience and knowing they are helping to make a difference.
Donations – Reaching Out Now buys a cow:
Watch this video to visit with Robert Hupman (Harzard Mill Farms), Samantha Barber (Reaching Out Now founder), Michelle Smeltzer (Warren County Community Liaison & Reaching Out Now board member, and Jen Avery (local Realtor and pretend news reporter) as they buy a cow for the meal program. Robert donated his kill date to help RON with this meat donation. Protein is a big part of a balanced diet! In this video, we got that covered!
Overwhelmed by the prospects of hope: A story of a man at the House of Hope
There is a man at the house who is overwhelmed by the prospects of hope. He has been with us since July of 2021. Our goal is to move a man to independent living, with $3,000 to $4,000 in his pocket, within a six-month period. We made an exception with this man due to his many challenges. With his permission, I would like to share a little bit of his story:
After years of substance abuse and a near death experience, he made the choice to fight for his future.
His first stop was at the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal, a place where he could get out of the cold, have a bed to sleep in, and food to sustain him. When he arrived, he could only get around with the help of a walker.
Determined to restore his health, he paced up and down the halls to strengthen his legs. The day came when he was able to give up his walker, and when he heard of another man in need, he gifted it.
His next stop was the House of Hope where he continued to get vital resources and a healthy environment to live so he would continue to focus on his plan to build a better life. He also was given a life management coach to support him on his journey to a better life.
Within a very short time, he finds work and begins a savings plan for independent living. Things looked good, and a brighter future seemed just around the corner.
On a day that started like any other day, progress came to a screeching stop. On a home improvement job, he falls off a ladder and greatly damages an old neck injury, requiring surgery. Although the surgery goes well, his recovery is slow and unpredictable. At one point he attempts to get back to trucking, but the trucking company refuses to hire him until he goes to physical therapy and is officially cleared for work.
Setback after setback does not deter this man from his determination to get back to a stable life and a career he loves.
This man needed something positive to happen to help inspire hope for a better future.
Along came Cars Changing Lives, a non-profit in Front Royal birthed into existence by the owners of Auto Care Clinic—Bill and Sandy Long. This couple wants to assist people who are living without transportation due to a lack of resources. When Bill and Sandy heard about this man’s story, they gifted him with a car which he is proud and grateful for.
At around the same time, a job opens up, one he could do while he focused on his physical therapy. He heard of a position back at the thermal shelter where he once stayed and applied. Although it started with just two days a week, his faithfulness has allowed him to receive more hours. He is helping homeless people begin their own journey to a better life.
His health continues to improve as he stays committed to his plan. We are hoping he will be back in a truck in the very near future.
– Randy Brown, Program Manager
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
