Rotary Club of Warren County spreads cheer this season.

The Rotary Club of Warren County has been busy with several holiday projects!

Gift Bags to Skyline Middle School

20 gift bags have been filled with gifts for middle school students in need this Christmas.



Cards to Seniors

Groups of club members have been writing cards to our local senior living facilities to help spread holiday cheer.

Salvation Bell Ringing

Saturday, December 11 the Rotary Club of Warren County took their turn ringing the bell for the Salvation Army outside of Rural King. The club does this activity almost every year and really enjoys it! This year Michael Williams invited a few of his Early Act students from E Wilson Morrison Elementary School.







Sponsorship to Library

Michelle Smeltzer, Service Committee Chair delivered a check for $1,000 to the Samuels Public Library to help keep the amazing work the library does for our community going! New services have been added since Covid to keep everyone connected, entertained, and educated.



Sponsorship to Able Forces – Adopt a Warrior Family

The Rotary Club of Warren County is so very pleased to donate every holiday season to Able Forces Professional Services for their Christmas Adopt A Warrior Family. Skip Rogers is featured in this picture with Rotarian, Carol Hardy! Thank you Skip for this wonderful program! Sharing joy and hope!

If these projects sound like something you would be interested in and you would like to learn more, visit our website: www.warrencountyrotary.org. Our club meets at 7 am on Wednesday mornings. #serviceaboveself