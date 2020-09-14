Jenspiration
Rotary Roadside Clean Up helping our community look beautiful
This weekend, members and family of the Rotary Club of Warren County gathered on Kendrick Lane, in Front Royal, Virginia, to clean up the roadside. Clean up was done cautiously with face masks and spacing, but a small sense of “getting back to normal” was felt for those who participated. Working together to help the community hasn’t felt so good in a while!
Thank you to Rotary for helping our community look beautiful. Now let’s all chip in and keep it looking this good always! #RotaryClubofWarrenCounty #WarrenStrong
FRWRC Center Stage: Joanne Zarrillo Cherefko & Fragmented Roots
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Joanne Zarrillo Cherefko, poet and award winning educator.
Watch this episode to learn about the Who, What, Why, and Where of her new book, Fragmented Roots. Joanne wrote this collection of poetry prior to COVID-19, but you will be amazed by how many of these poems touch your current life situation.
“Fragmented Roots is part love letter, part primal scream, and altogether transcendent.” – Rich Follett
- Book available on Amazon
- Find Joanne on Facebook
- Visit Joanne’s website for more about Fragmented Roots and her other work
FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
#CenterStage #WomenEmpoweringWomen #FRWRC
Community Events
UPDATE: Main Street ART WALK has moved to August 30 from 12pm – 5pm
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Teresa Henry and Cynthia Smithlin, owners of Downtown Market.
With a lot of hard work and family team effort, these two women have created a dream come true for many of our local arts and small business owners. Teresa and Cynthia have a size range of space available to fit everyone’s needs. They LOVE to watch artisans grow!
Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why behind the Downtown Market and hear about what kind of dedication it takes from these two women to keep the momentum going!
Main Street ART WALK: Teresa and Cynthia have worked along side others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk on August 30, from 12pm – 5pm (watch the event link for updates), and are inviting artists back on September 5 from 3pm – 7pm as well. This special event is an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and safety regulations for COVID-19, while bringing a little activity to Main Street highlighting our amazing LOCAL talent!
Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity
Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques
FRWRC Center Stage: New Warren County resources app
FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Warren County Community Liaison, Michelle Smeltzer.
Watch this video to learn all about who, what, why, and where behind this amazing app that Michelle has created. The app will help our entire community locate valuable resources about our public schools, fire stations, location of Blessing Boxes, St. Luke, CCAP, where to find a donated meal for dinner, and so much more! Michelle will take us on a tour:
Get the app by going to your app store on your device and typing in: WARREN COUNTY VA RESOURCES
Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Warren County and to our local Social Services Department for helping fund this useful tool.
Michelle Smeltzer
Warren County Community Liaison
FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
#CenterStage #WomenEmpoweringWomen #FRWRC
FRWRC Center Stage with Dr. Sherri
Welcome to the first FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Dr. Sherri and her newest book, Breakup Breakthroughs! Watch this video to learn all about Who, What, Why, and Where behind the book, and what Dr. Sherri has to offer as a “Thought World Expert!”
Dr. Sherri – Thriving Expert, Podcast Host, Thought Coach, Writer
Get YOUR copy of Dr. Sherri’s latest book, Breakup Breakthroughs right here!
- Website
- Podcast on iTunes & Spotify (Thriving Thoughts with Dr. Sherri)
- Mobile: 540-535-5783
BE DELIBERATE. LOOK RECKLESS.
Community Events
WomanGathing with Dr. James Gillispie
WomanGathering Topic – Electoral College:
- Guest: Dr. James Gillispie (Dr. Jay), LFCC, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences & Student Development
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Important topic for 2020 election:
Dr. Jay will go over, briefly, where the whole idea for the Electoral College came from and how it works. He will also be exploring the conversations that have happened over the years regarding whether or not the College continues to serve a useful purpose or is in need of revision.
Brief Bio:
Growing up in Virginia one either falls in love with History or grows tired of it since it’s all over our wonderful state. I earned a bachelor’s in History from James Madison University in 1991 and a master’s in American History there in 1995. While at Madison I developed a love of teaching and from there pursued my doctorate in American History and minor in Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, earning my Ph.D. in 2000. I became a full-time History professor at a community college in North Carolina in 1999 and was there as professor and College Transfer Director until coming to Lord Fairfax Community College in 2015 to become the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. I have been married to my extraordinary wife for 25 years and we have a daughter who is currently studying Nursing at VCU.
WomanGatherings are informational and inspirational evenings intended to nurture the womanspirit in each of us.
Guest Speaker: Susie MacNelly
Topic: “Shoe” Comics
FB LIVE: 6:15 PM with hostess Eka Kapiotis
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE
Get ready for an exciting video series that will help local women share their message. New book? Hosting a special event? Do you provide a new service? We can help you SHARE the news!
Call the FRWRC at (540) 636-7007 to get on the schedule. Your host, Jen Avery, is ready to get some momentum going! “Welcome to Center Stage…it’s your time to shine.” #centerstage #frwrc
King Cartoons
