Row, row, row your bloat

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, adults over the age of 65 should engage in at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. Here’s how to begin.

1. Choose fun activities

If you opt for activities that you enjoy doing, you’ll be more motivated to stay active. Exercising is also a great way to enhance your social life. Invite your family for a bike ride or sign up for a dance class with friends.

2. Start off slowly

Ease into a more active lifestyle to avoid getting discouraged and injured. Start by integrating a few 10-minute activity sessions into your week. Gradually increase the frequency and duration of your workouts until you attain the weekly goal of 150 minutes.

3. Listen to your body

It’s important to respect your body’s limits, particularly as you get older. This means taking a break or a day off when you need to. If you have a chronic condition, you should take into consideration how it affects your ability to safely engage in physical activity.

4. Keep moving

An active lifestyle is about more than just exercise. Walk whenever you can, both as a leisure activity and a mode of transportation. Plus, many household chores allow you to strengthen your heart and muscles, including mowing the lawn, carrying groceries and vacuuming.

If you have a suspected or diagnosed medical condition, talk to a health care professional before you start a new physical activity or workout regimen.

There are many benefits that come with being more active. Physical activity can improve your balance and posture, help you to remain independent for longer and aid in preventing falls, injuries and certain diseases.