Obituaries
Roy O.”Buddy” Beckner, Jr. (1941 – 2022)
Roy O.(Buddy) Beckner, Jr., 81, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on May 23, 2022, at his home in Gainesville, Virginia.
Roy was born in Doctors Hospital in Washington, D.C. to Roy O. Beckner, Sr., and Dorothy Maykrantz Beckner on January 6, 1941. He was raised in Chantilly, Va. He went to Herndon High School and graduated in 1959. In high school, he was a three-year member of the National Honor Society and a three-year letterman in baseball. He continued his education at The University of Virginia, American University, Tulane University, and the Dale Carnegie Institute.
He was the Director of Business Development for S.W Rodgers Co., Inc. in Gainesville, Va. for 29 years until his passing. He spent the majority of his career in land and site development, real estate, home building, and planning with Woodland Properties and The Midland Company among others. He was a charter, founding member of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce where he served on the board of directors from 2006 to 2017, and on several committees. During his career, he served in many capacities and on several boards and committees supporting the construction industry. He was an active member of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA), the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, and the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA). He was a past president of the NVBIA Prince William Chapter and the NVBIA Associate of the Year in 2001.
Roy loved spending time with his family and friends, coaching little league sports, playing golf, shooting pool, attending business and social events, attending Washington Nationals games, and spending time at service stations (his father owned an ESSO station), watching movies and dining at his favorite restaurants. He was an avid fan of Washington, D.C. professional, and local college sports teams. He was an avid follower of the PGA Tour. He enjoyed collecting local sports memorabilia, Esso memorabilia, knives, and utility tools (gadgets).
He was preceded in death by his father Roy O. Beckner, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Maykrantz Beckner, and his brother, Robert O. Beckner. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Gayle (Pat) Beckner; his sons Ronnie Beckner and Kenny Beckner (April) and his daughter Marla McConnell (Mike); three grandchildren, Chelsea Beckner, Casey McCurdy (Timmy), and Trey Beckner; five great-grandchildren, Kayla, Shane Jr., Jackson, Avery, and Zoey; his sister, Tootsie Poland (Buddy); three sisters-in-law, Joy Reed, Pam Deitz (Rex) and Lisa Anderson (Doug); ten nieces and nephews, and twenty-one great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, his preference was to have memorials made to Morgan’s Message, 5816 Wellington Rd., Gainesville, Va. 20155 (morgansmessage.org).
A ‘Celebration of Life’ will take place at a date and time to be determined.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com/locations/chantilly-cremation for the BECKNER family.
Obituaries
Michael Patrick Madden (1989 – 2022)
Michael Patrick Madden passed away on April 9, 2022.
Michael was born on December 31, 1989, in Chester, Pennsylvania on an icy New Year’s Eve. He and the family moved to Front Royal in 1992. He attended A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School, and then Skyline High School where he graduated in 2008 near the top of his class.
God gave him an amazing intellect; he loved the news and discussing politics. He was also a gifted athlete that was selected to the Northwestern District first team for soccer in his senior year. Michael went on to attend Virginia Tech in the honors and pre-vet program.
Michael was smart, sweet, empathetic, and loved by everyone. All of that changed when addiction stole his dreams. Michael passed away from the drug scourge plaguing this country on April 9 after many years of battling his addiction. His demise has left his family heartbroken, but with the hope that he is finally at peace and has found eternal rest.
Michael is survived by his parents, Bridget and Brian Madden; his brother, Thomas Madden (Andrea); his sister, Maggie Madden; his brother from another mother, Josh Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on June 9 at Maddox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am on June 10 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Obituaries
Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood (1952 – 2022)
Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood passed away on May 27, 2022.
Ken was born on January 31, 1952, and grew up in Front Royal, VA. From an early age recognized the importance of hard work. He became a ‘jack of all trades’ through his experience in everything from managing retail, to service and maintenance. He found his niche when he started working in the heating and oil industry.
In 2009, together with his wife, Joye, he started his own business, Kenny’s Oil Burner Service & Cleaning. His passion to continue helping those that whom he had built rapport over the years, without the constraints that came along with larger corporations, helped him amass many loyal customers and a thriving business.
Ken also dedicated 30 years of volunteer service to the Warren County Fair and was awarded a Lifetime Membership in 2004.
Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Ken would tell you that he always had a smile on his face, and a great story or joke prepared to brighten the day of anyone he came across. He loved his family immensely and spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.
He also loved his Handy Mart#11 family. We appreciate the many years of friendship that you have all provided Ken. Thank you for being another source of happiness in his life.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joye Wood; his daughters, Sarah Hallman, Jennifer Wood, and Kayla Brown; step-son, Kenneth Surratt; grandchildren, Samantha Vaughan, Daniel Hallman, Breanna Grady, Aiden Wood, Gwenyth Brown, Gabriella Brown, Clinton Surratt, Michael Surratt, and Ella Joye Surratt; his siblings, Sandy (Petie) Wood, Donna Gardner, Sandra Wilson, and Leisa Wood; brother-in-law, Fred Kidwell; and close family friends, Julie Strickland and Buddy Peacoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Imogene Stoneberger and Leonard R. Wood; his siblings, Charles, Roy, Wayne, and Jimmy Wood, Sarah (Perky) Canard, Shelby Henry, Judy Lillard; and sister-in-law, Edna Kidwell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 4 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Reverend Leah DeLong officiating. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Warren County Fair, P.O. Box 1555, Front Royal, VA 22630, or by sharing your fondest memory of Ken via note or card.
Obituaries
Jerry Carlton Breeden (1965 – 2022)
Jerry Carlton Breeden, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born May 30, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Ernest Norman Breeden and Betty Shoff Breeden Taylor. He was a 1983 graduate of Warren County High School and worked for Whittington Construction and D&P Rentals in Front Royal. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving is a sister, Sharon B. Tharpe, and husband Tommy of Browntown; and two brothers, Ernie L. Breeden and fiancé Tammy Bolden of Strasburg and Kenneth A. Breeden of Strasburg.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Phyllis Ann Smith (1940 – 2022)
Phyllis Ann Smith, 81, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Road with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born on November 28, 1940, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Graves and Beulah Catlett Emerson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Kerns, and her son, Timothy M. Kerns.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Smith; three sons, Jerry L. Smith, James W. Kerns, and Kenneth M. Kerns; sister, Ruby L. Lease; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Peggy Jo Herndon-Heyden (1932 – 2022)
Peggy Jo Herndon-Heyden, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
At 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, a funeral service at Front Royal United Methodist Church, with Pastor McLaughlin officiating. The burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
On September 4, 1932, Peggy was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Joseph and Edna Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Phillip H. Herndon, and her second husband, Handley Heyden.
Surviving Peggy is her loving sons, Mitch Herndon and Russ Herndon (Jennifer); her daughters, Joelynn Lauria (Fran) and LeeAnne Summey (Chuck); her ten grandchildren, Michael, Jenni, Elizabeth, Mitchell, Audrey, Phillip, Daniel, Garrett, Katie and Trey; and her six great-grandchildren.
Peggy was an educator for over 45 years. She was a member of the Front Royal Garden Club, where she took pride in gardening and flower arranging. She led several Bible studies and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She was very strong in her faith, daring in nature, and was a fierce friend to many.
Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/.
Obituaries
Holly Marie Bradshaw (1977 – 2022)
Holly Marie Bradshaw, 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
A graveside service date and time will be posted in the upcoming days.
Holly was born on November 8, 1977, in Maryland to her mother, Mary Jane Jones. Holly enjoyed knitting, crafting, and making beautiful art. She was deeply loved by her family.
Surviving Holly is her loving husband of 10 years, Phillip Bradshaw; her mother, Mary Jones; her brother, Matt Slemmer; her sister in law, Michelle Bradshaw; her niece, Audrey Bakker; her father in law, George Bradshaw; her mother in law, Matilde Bradshaw; and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ or to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/