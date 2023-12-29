Connect with us

Obituaries

Roy Scott Dillon (1962 – 2023)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Roy Scott Dillon, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Dillon was born on September 28, 1962, in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Grace Gardner Dillon.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Dillon, and three sisters, Eileen Britt, Kellen Kurdilla, and Cathy Riley.  He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include his three sisters, Kim Cabrido of California, Beth Dillon of Pennsylvania, and Lauri Tallant (Tom) of Front Royal; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved Shih tzu, Milla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Priscilla Mae Laing (1940 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 29, 2023

By

Priscilla Mae Laing, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.  Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Mrs. Laing was born to the late Frank Jr. and Janette White Warner on March 8, 1940, in Job, West Virginia.  She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lottie Rosalie Cooper.

Survivors include her son, Luther Jackson Laing, Jr.; daughter, Mary Louise Poland; sister, Louise Warner Hoover; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Linda Ann Steele Oster (1948 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 28, 2023

By

Linda Ann Steele Oster, 75, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in her home.

Linda Ann Steele Oster

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Linda was born on June 20, 1948, in Bridge Port, West Virginia, to the late Shirley Ernest and Norma Steele. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Steele, and her half-brother, Patrick Joseph Steele.

Surviving Linda are her loving son, Jeffrey Paul Oster; her grandson, Jutson James Oster; her sister-in-law, Polly Steele; her niece and nephew, Sarah and Andy Steele; and her numerous extended family members.

Linda retired from the United States Postal Services after being a supervisor for many years.

Jane Anita Lasley Quinn (1942 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 27, 2023

By

Jane Anita Lasley Quinn, beloved wife and mother, died at home in Culpeper, Virginia, on December 26, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 81. Born in Front Royal to Alice (Seay) and John O. Lasley on November 20, 1942, she spent most of her youth in the Shenandoah Valley. Jane graduated from Clarke County High School before attending Westhampton College (University of Richmond), where she earned a B.A. in English and met her husband, Kevin.

Jane Anita Lasley Quinn

Jane and Kevin lived in Richmond for over twenty years, raising their family in Chesterfield County. During that time, Jane earned an M.Ed. from Virginia Commonwealth University, after which she taught social studies and worked as a librarian for the New Community School in Richmond. Upon moving to Culpeper in the late 1980s, Jane worked at Floyd T. Binns Elementary School and later at the Corner Shelf Bookstore. She was a member of Culpeper United Methodist Church, the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Northern Virginia Airstream Group, and the United Federation of Doll Clubs. Jane had an insatiable curiosity about the world and loved to travel and read. She was a prolific correspondent and the glue that kept friends and family together.

Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kevin W. Quinn; her daughter Kathleen M. Quinn and son-in-law David H. Kime of Highland Heights, Kentucky; her daughter Stephanie (Quinn) and son-in-law Jason Lawrence of Fairfax; and her three grandsons Zachary Q., Ryan H., and Evan J. Lawrence, all of Fairfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a twin brother, John O. Lasley, Jr.

A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, December 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home in Culpeper, with a visiting hour starting at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will happen in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane’s memory to the Nature Conservancy, Shenandoah National Park Trust, or Hospice of the Piedmont.

 

Dr. Philip Edward Wine (1934 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 27, 2023

By

Dr. Philip Edward Wine, age 89, of Marshall, VA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1934, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late John Melvin Wine and Mary Harris Wine.

Dr. Philip Edward Wine,

He attended Warren County High School in Front Royal, Va.  He was described in his senior yearbook as having a devilish grin, being a sterling athlete, and being a guy with a manner all of his own.  These qualities accompanied him throughout his life, defining an admired man in 2023 as much as they did a boy in 1953.

He pursued higher education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to attend Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, DC, graduating with honors in 1965 with a doctorate degree.  He then opened a private dental practice that served all residents of Warren County for 38 years.

His interests were as diverse as his accomplishments.  During his retirement from the practice of dentistry, he dedicated himself to his farming, which included cattle and thoroughbred racehorses in Fauquier County, VA.

It was his devotion to his family that truly defined him.   He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his daughters:  Elizabeth (Theodore) Vaught of Front Royal, VA; Barbara (Walter) Hudson of Virginia Beach, VA; Jacqueline (Timothy) Hinson of Suffolk, VA; and Deborah (Richard Bender) Wine of Suffolk, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished as his own, including the nephews that he practically raised, Ray, John, Ed, and Mark Pennington, and his life partner, Mary Mochary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Dr. Byron (BB) Wine, John (JW) Wine, Shirley Burke, and Bettie Anne Pennington, and his first wife, Charlotte Grow Wine.

Philip passed peacefully at Winchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. His twinkling baby blue eyes gently closed, marking the end of an extraordinary journey.

A ceremony honoring his life will take place in the spring at the Wintergreen Family Cemetery in Nelson County, VA. We invite friends and family to join us in sharing expressions of condolences and cherished memories by signing his remembrance book at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 W Main Street, Front Royal, VA.

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover (1949 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 26, 2023

By

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover, 74, of Linden, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Skeeter was born September 23, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Anita Marie Patton Glover.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Debby Glover; children, Vickie Malcolm and husband Gary of Slanesville, West Virginia; William Gill and wife Alicia of Kentucky, Rebecca Nichols and husband Chris of Linden and Theresa Gill of Linden; brother, Charles Glover of Stephens City; sister, Anita Combs of Front Royal; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Donna Lee Williams (1959 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 26, 2023

By

Donna Lee Williams left this world unexpectedly at the young age of 64 on December 20, 2023, after a hard-fought battle to stay with her family. She leaves behind a devastated husband, Bobby Williams, who left no stone unturned in trying to save the life of the woman he loved.

Donna Lee Williams

Donna was the daughter of the late Mike Denmead and Betty Price. Her loss has also shattered her sister, Melinda Curry, and husband Tom; her niece, Melissa Cooley, and husband Shane; great-niece, Harper; and great-nephew, Landon. Much-loved in-laws, Freddy and Carlene Hiatt, Chuck and Tonya Hiatt, Todd and Karen Hiatt, Mark and Casey Hiatt, and Billy and Joan Holloway; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will miss the boundless energy and absolute devotion to others’ well-being that Donna brought to every family interaction and gathering.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ewing, and stepdad, Charles Price.

Bobby and Donna were married for over 29 years. Second marriages for both, they never had children together but Bobby’s children from a previous marriage, Branyon Williams (Beth) and Holli Phillips (Colby), gave Donna one of her greatest joys in life – her grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Gubbie” to Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, and Brynnen, Donna spent much of their childhoods entertaining them with trips to the Winchester SPCA, the local farmers markets, and movie theaters. and numerous other adventures. She often approached life with a childlike nature that children really responded to.

When not with the grandchildren, Bobby and Donna spent nearly all their time together. Donna was a welcome visitor at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, where Bobby works, counting many of the associates as cherished friends. She was also beloved by their Lake Frederick neighbors, both past and present, for her friendly nature and the fact that she could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Vacations were spent at Disney World and on Disney cruises, where Donna was a favorite guest of many of the longtime cast members.

Donna will be missed for her huge smile, giant heart, sense of joy, and genuine love for her family and friends.

Please join us as we celebrate a life well lived, honoring the impact that she has had on all of us. A service will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, with a preceding viewing starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Winchester Area SPCA in Donna’s honor at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.

