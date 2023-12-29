Roy Scott Dillon (1962 – 2023)

Donna Lee Williams left this world unexpectedly at the young age of 64 on December 20, 2023, after a hard-fought battle to stay with her family. She leaves behind a devastated husband, Bobby Williams, who left no stone unturned in trying to save the life of the woman he loved.

Donna was the daughter of the late Mike Denmead and Betty Price. Her loss has also shattered her sister, Melinda Curry, and husband Tom; her niece, Melissa Cooley, and husband Shane; great-niece, Harper; and great-nephew, Landon. Much-loved in-laws, Freddy and Carlene Hiatt, Chuck and Tonya Hiatt, Todd and Karen Hiatt, Mark and Casey Hiatt, and Billy and Joan Holloway; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will miss the boundless energy and absolute devotion to others’ well-being that Donna brought to every family interaction and gathering.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ewing, and stepdad, Charles Price.

Bobby and Donna were married for over 29 years. Second marriages for both, they never had children together but Bobby’s children from a previous marriage, Branyon Williams (Beth) and Holli Phillips (Colby), gave Donna one of her greatest joys in life – her grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Gubbie” to Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, and Brynnen, Donna spent much of their childhoods entertaining them with trips to the Winchester SPCA, the local farmers markets, and movie theaters. and numerous other adventures. She often approached life with a childlike nature that children really responded to.

When not with the grandchildren, Bobby and Donna spent nearly all their time together. Donna was a welcome visitor at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, where Bobby works, counting many of the associates as cherished friends. She was also beloved by their Lake Frederick neighbors, both past and present, for her friendly nature and the fact that she could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Vacations were spent at Disney World and on Disney cruises, where Donna was a favorite guest of many of the longtime cast members.

Donna will be missed for her huge smile, giant heart, sense of joy, and genuine love for her family and friends.

Please join us as we celebrate a life well lived, honoring the impact that she has had on all of us. A service will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, with a preceding viewing starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Winchester Area SPCA in Donna’s honor at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.