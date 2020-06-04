Royal Cinemas reopening: This week’s showtimes as of June 5th

On May 25, 2020, The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution combined with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to hold a commemoration ceremony in honor of Memorial Day. Due to the restrictions placed by the Coronavirus, several safeguards were instituted to protect participants, residents and staff. Face masks were worn except when giving presentations, and social distancing was in place. The residents were kept a minimum of 40 feet from the participants at all times.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors. Reverend Jim Simmons led with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. After the colors were posted, Dale Corey gave a presentation on the history of Memorial Day and its significance. He was followed by presentations by Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen and Charles Jameson. There was a moment of silence and then a three round musket salute fired in honor of the fallen military from all wars.

In the United States, the beginnings of Decoration Day as it was originally known, began with the Civil War. Throughout the war, graves were decorated at locations where battles had been fought. After the war, a group of women of Columbus, George sent a letter to the press in March 1866 asking their assistance in establishing an annual holiday to decorate the graves of soldiers throughout the south. The result was a gathering interest in such a memorial celebration.

In May 1868, General John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic made a proclamation to adopt the Memorial Day practice started three years earlier in the south. May 30th was declared as the day of commemoration with ceremonies in 183 cemeteries across 27 states. After World War I, the practice was changed to include honoring the veterans of all wars with the decoration of graves. The name was gradually changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This decreed that four holidays would be on a specified Monday to create a three day weekend. This included moving Memorial Day from May 30th to the last Monday in May. The law took affect at the Federal level in 1971 and was gradually adopted by all 50 states.