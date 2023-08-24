Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – August 24 – 27, 2023

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

Bad Romance

Wednesday, September 6th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where Samuels Public Library will have a themed discussion for the romance genre every month. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! New members are always welcome! This month’s theme is Time Travel. This program is conducted virtually through Zoom. Please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, September 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s theme is Graphic Novels. Participants are encouraged to read any book that is classified as a graphic novel and come join us to discuss it!

Genealogy Club

Wednesday, September 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

All About House Plants!

Saturday, September 23rd from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM

In person. Join us for several presentations by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners! Presentations include “Basic House Plant Care” from 10:30am to 11:00am, “All About Orchids” with a local Master Gardener Expert from 12:00pm to 12:30pm, and “House Plant Tips: Pots, Soil, Pests, Tools, Questions” from 1:15pm to 1:45pm. Between presentations patrons will have the opportunity to tour the library’s collection of plants. Patrons are encouraged to bring questions and a picture of a house plant that you are worried about! You can also take home a small plant that you have potted up.

River Photography – Capturing Light, Reflections, and Movement

Saturday, September 30th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM

Shenandoah River State Park

Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session will be dedicated to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smart photos to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.