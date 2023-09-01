Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 1 – 3, 2023

A Roots Music Fest with the Promise of Discovering the Next Big Thing.

After an eventful year in the music industry, with many festivals facing cancellations, the much-anticipated Appaloosa Festival is set to reenergize spirits this Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2023. Located in the scenic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Front Royal, VA, this roots music festival offers not just a captivating musical experience but also a journey into discovering budding talent.

What sets Appaloosa apart is its reputation for unveiling phenomenal artists, some of whom have gone on to win prestigious accolades. Molly Tuttle, last year’s headliner, bagged the Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album”. The festival boasts an alumni list featuring luminaries like Billy Strings, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sierra Hull, Mipso, and more. This year, the festival-goers are in for a treat with performances from Virginia’s beloved Carbon Leaf, the vibrant Christian Lopez from West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley’s Low Water Bridge Band, and the internet’s favorite Old-Time Buck-Dancer, Hillary Klug.

The genesis of this festival has roots deeply embedded in family and tradition. Musician Dan Fedoryka, hailing from Front Royal, VA, was introduced to the world of music through his Juilliard graduate mother. While classical music didn’t resonate with Dan, the world of Celtic music did. By 2002, Dan, along with his brother Alexander and friends Ethan Dean and Johnny Rees, initiated the Celtic Rock/American band Scythian. The inception of the Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation by the Fedoryka brothers laid the foundation for the Appaloosa Roots Music Festival in 2015. What began with an audience of 5,000 has now soared to over 10,000 attendees.

This festival is not merely a musical rendezvous. Appaloosa, true to its foundation’s aim, offers free music workshops to engage and inspire the younger generation. On-site camping, cabins, and chalets elevate the experience, making it a perfect family getaway. Kids have their designated zone, while adults can indulge in local food and crafts and sip on Virginia craft beer from Vibrissa or wine from Rappahannock Cellars.

The Appaloosa Festival emerges as a beacon of hope for music lovers, especially when iconic Virginia festivals like Floyd Fest and Watermelon Pickers Fest have been shelved this year. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the community, the discovery of new talent, and celebrating the end of summer amidst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. With a line-up that promises to be unforgettable, the Appaloosa Festival is indeed the place.

Click here for more information.