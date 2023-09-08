Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 8 – 10, 2023

Last year, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” broke attendance records, and the staff is preparing for an even bigger community response for this year’s event, which will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 24th, at the Health & Human Services Complex at 465 W 15th Street. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in one of the Health & Cake Walks is an additional $1 per participant.

Celebrate Kids Day is an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. It includes inflatable rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and face painting, among other games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children can paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by organizations from across Warren County. More than 15 agencies and businesses have signed up to participate so far.

Last year, the Warren Coalition decided to make Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. That reduced fee will remain in place this year and has been made possible by community sponsors: Warren County Parks & Recreation, Front Royal Family Dentist, City National Bank, Front Royal Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge #2382.

In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 24th. To see who has accepted this challenge, and/or make a gift to ensure that they get to sit in the “cold” seat, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day-pitchburst-competition. (Given the current water restrictions, another activity may be substituted for the Pitch Burst.)

For more information, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day or email wc@warrencoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.