Community Events
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 8 – 10, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Friday – September 8, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Jon Pheasant
|8:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|John Bullard & Markus Compton
|7:00 pm
|Big Meadows Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Berryville Music in the Park
|Clarke County Community Band
|6:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Melanie Pearl
|5:00 pm
|Box Office
|For the Love of Linda
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Bailey Hayes
|6:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Luke Johnson
|8:00 pm
|Hog-It-Up BBQ
|Lite Joe Bourgeois
|6:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|John Landis & From the Heart
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Mark Clay
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Brian Nichols
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Black Jack
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|Curt & Rob
|7:00 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Clay Arthur & The Differentials
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Night Routine
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Emily Fisher
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Chris Gray
|5:00 pm
|Chris Darlington Band
|7:00 pm
Saturday – September 9, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Paul Moschetto
|8:30 pm
|Back Creek Ruritan Club
|Brennan Edwards, James Russel, Easton Short, Connor Johnson, Ransomed by Grace, Willie Parlier
|5:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira
|7:00 pm
|Blue Fox
|Bad Wolves w/ Phantom Hourglass & Angerbox
|9p
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Melanie Pearl
|2:30 pm
|Box Office
|Chad See & Timber Ridge
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Bill Vaughan
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|The Fly Birds
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|One Street Over
|7:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Deja Blue
|8:00 pm
|Magnolia Winery
|Bruce Lowe
|2:00 pm
|Monument
|My Kid Brother
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Rivers Edge
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Grayson Moon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Night Routine
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Inside Out
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Duck Duck Goose
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Paul Moschetto
|3:00 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Dan James Band
|8:00 pm
|Virginia Beer Museum
|River Driven & Guests
|6:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Karen & Mike Fleming
|:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Blackjack Band
|12:00 pm
|Wild Hare Cidery
|The Brewed
|6:00 pm
Sunday – September 11, 2023
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
|William Heid
|4:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Theater
|Romeo And Juliet
|5:00 pm
|Pavemint
|Joe Martin
|12:00 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Anton Nel
|2:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jeff Fuss
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Taylor LaFever
|6:00 pm
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s “Celebrate Kids Day” Has New Home This Year
Last year, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” broke attendance records, and the staff is preparing for an even bigger community response for this year’s event, which will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 24th, at the Health & Human Services Complex at 465 W 15th Street. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in one of the Health & Cake Walks is an additional $1 per participant.
Celebrate Kids Day is an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. It includes inflatable rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and face painting, among other games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children can paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by organizations from across Warren County. More than 15 agencies and businesses have signed up to participate so far.
Last year, the Warren Coalition decided to make Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. That reduced fee will remain in place this year and has been made possible by community sponsors: Warren County Parks & Recreation, Front Royal Family Dentist, City National Bank, Front Royal Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge #2382.
In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 24th. To see who has accepted this challenge, and/or make a gift to ensure that they get to sit in the “cold” seat, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day-pitchburst-competition. (Given the current water restrictions, another activity may be substituted for the Pitch Burst.)
For more information, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Riverton Church Flips Pancakes for Community Connection
Food, Fellowship, and Free-Will Offerings: A Morning Gathering to Remember.
When you think of places to meet the community, perhaps churches and breakfast diners come to mind. On September 16, 2023, Riverton Church at 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, aims to combine the two by hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. But this is more than just a morning meal; it’s a unique convergence of faith, community, and the cherished tradition of the American breakfast.
Although the classic pancake will be the star of the morning, the menu is designed to cater to a variety of breakfast lovers. In addition to pancakes, attendees can expect to find sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy. Beverage options will include juice and coffee. This diversified menu not only guarantees there’s something for everyone but also serves as a culinary metaphor for the diversity within the community itself.
No set prices will be posted on the food items. Instead, the event will operate on a free-will offering basis. It’s an interesting choice, reflecting a philosophy that’s deeply rooted in many faith-based organizations. Free-will offerings allow those who can give more to do so freely while not limiting access to those who may not have the financial means to contribute significantly. It’s a financial structure built on faith in community generosity.
In a digital age where community bonds can often feel weakened, events like these offer a much-needed respite and a chance for face-to-face interaction. “Community breakfasts serve as a platform for people to connect, discuss local issues, and, in the simplest terms, get to know their neighbors,” said Sarah Thompson, a sociologist who specializes in community engagement.
The event also presents a prime opportunity for church leaders and community members to engage in dialogues that stretch beyond Sunday sermons. It’s a low-stakes, high-reward setting for discussing the issues that matter most to the Front Royal community, whether those topics are local happenings, social justice initiatives, or upcoming church events.
While the aroma of freshly flipped pancakes and brewing coffee fills the air, the underlying note is that of community connection. Riverton Church’s pancake breakfast serves a purpose far greater than filling tummies; it aims to fortify the sense of community in Front Royal. If you happen to be around, don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to share a meal and engage in enriching community conversation.
Community Events
For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market: A Day of Family Fun and Feline Philanthropy
When Craftsmanship Meets Compassion: Front Royal Event Benefits Local Cat Rescue.
A unique event is unfolding in Front Royal, Virginia, that combines family fun with a noble cause. The For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market, scheduled for September 9th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises an enjoyable day for all while benefiting “For the Cat’s Sake,” a non-profit cat rescue organization in Flint Hill, Virginia. With an array of activities and vendors, this event aims to draw crowds and attention to a cause that usually purrs rather than roars for attention.
The event, hosted at the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Co. 1 at 221 N Commerce Avenue, will feature a homemade bake sale, food vendors, a bounce house, and other games for children. “More than 25 vendors will be showcasing crafts, jewelry, and other gifts, creating a diverse shopping experience,” says Diana Christine, one of the organizers.
The day aims to raise funds and awareness for For the Cat’s Sake, a volunteer-run organization partnering with the Warren County Humane Society. They often step in to rescue cats or kittens that the Humane Society can’t accommodate. “Our entire rescue operation depends on volunteers. We currently care for more than 50 cats and kittens,” Christine adds.
The initiative is not just about rescuing but also about controlling the cat population ethically. The organization offers services that include Trap, Neuter, and return (T.N.R.) and provides low and no-cost spay and neuter services. “Our volunteers will trap cats on site, keep them overnight at our foster facility, and transport them to a vet or spay/neuter clinic,” explains Christine.
What’s more, the group takes on the responsibility of supporting cat colonies. They provide food, winter shelters, and essential vet care for these colonies, stepping in to relocate cats to new homes when a caregiver can no longer manage or passes away.
While the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market aims to provide a day of leisure and retail therapy for attendees, it also serves a dual purpose. “Events like this create an effective, though untraditional, form of advertising for both local craftspeople and our cause,” Christine notes. In an era where non-profit organizations often struggle for visibility against the backdrop of social media campaigns and high-budget advertising, community events such as this offer a grassroots approach to getting the message out.
In a nutshell, the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market isn’t just another local fair; it’s a family-friendly day with a serious mission. It offers a platform for local artisans to showcase their crafts and simultaneously brings to light the often-overlooked subject of stray and feral cats. So, if you’re in the Front Royal area this September 9th, consider stopping by for some shopping fun and maybe leave with more than just a trinket—perhaps a renewed sense of community and compassion.
For more information on The Cat’s Sake – visit their website here.
Community Events
51st Festival of Leaves: A Weekend of Music, History, and Community
More Than Just Autumnal Scenery: The Extravaganza that Celebrates Community, History, and the Arts.
The calendar might say it’s autumn, but the streets of the small town are set to come alive in an explosion of music, culture, and communal spirit. This is not your run-of-the-mill fall festival; this is the Festival of Leaves in its 51st iteration. Planned meticulously since last year’s golden jubilee, the Festival of Leaves, set for October 13th and 14th, promises to be an affair “bigger and better” than before, according to the organizers.
While other festivals might limit themselves to just a single day of festivities, the Festival of Leaves prides itself on being a weekend-long extravaganza. Friday night, referred to as “Dancing Downtown,” features block parties, the renowned band Cazhmiere, and even a wine garden in addition to the existing beer garden. If you’re thinking this sounds like more of a grown-up event, come Saturday, and you’ll find something for everyone. More than 150 vendors (up from last year’s 120) will stretch from Chester Street to Main Street, offering everything from local crafts to diverse food options.
What separates this festival from others is its focus on community and history. The Saturday events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and continue with apple butter making, blacksmithing demonstrations, and even a kids area with dedicated food vendors. There’s history and education mixed with the fun, with walking tours available through historic buildings like the Bell Boyd Cottage and the Ivy Lodge. For history buffs, the archives will be open for a trip down genealogical lanes.
Another new addition this year is a third music stage, allowing for a wider variety of genres and performances, making the festival resemble “several festivals in one.” From stilt walkers to street buskers, the Festival of Leaves aims to offer something that caters to the sensibilities of everyone who attends. Organizers are also looking to add more food vendors, particularly since last year’s were completely sold out before the event ended.
The Festival of Leaves is a joint effort, one that combines the resources of FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance), local governmental cooperation, and community sponsorships. The festival’s organizers extend their heartfelt invitation to potential sponsors, saying they offer a package “you’re not going to get somewhere else,” which includes extensive signage and mentions throughout the festival. This symbiotic relationship allows for the hiring of more local talent, thereby enriching the community both culturally and economically.
In its 51st year, the Festival of Leaves is far more than just an event; it’s a tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, history, and the arts. Last year, the event attracted an estimated 10,000 visitors, many of whom described it as akin to “being in a Hallmark movie.” With plans in full swing and a full roster of events, this year’s Festival of Leaves seems poised not just to continue but to elevate this community tradition.
Community Events
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 1 – 3, 2023
Friday – September 1
|Backseat Events
|Taylor Hunnicut, w/Brennan Edwards & Monday Blues Band
|7:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Jon Rose Jazz
|4:30 pm
|Box Office
|Cazhmiere
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Curt & Rob Acoustic
|6:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Robbie Limon
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Liz Springer & Friends
|8:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Jimmy Lee
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
|Pure Prairie League & Firefall
|7:00 pm
|Taylor Pavillion
|Silver Tones Swing Band
|6:30 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Blue Ridge Bandits
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Open Bluegrass Jam
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Bottle Shock
|5:00 pm
|Souled Out
|7 ;00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Blair Sharman
|6 ;00 pm
Saturday – September 2nd
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Joe Martin
|8;30 pm
|Appaloosa
|Scythian, Carbon Leaf, Arbo, Presley Barker, Bee Taylor, Kat Higgins, Honey Day, Low Water Bridge Band, Red Luck Trio, Pickin Thistles, Cake For Dinner
|Blue Fox
|Novarium w/ Fairie’s Death Waltz & American Dharma
|9:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Kimberly Burke
|2:30 pm
|Box Office
|Robbie Limon Band
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Blaire Sherman
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|Marv Ashby
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Bryan Elijah Smith
|7:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|David Elliott
|7:00 p
|Horseshoe Curve
|Fast Eddie & His Fabulous Friends
|8:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Nathan Aguilar
|6:00 pm
|Monument
|Dave Matthews Tribute
|8:00 pm
|On Cue
|Doug Belford Experience
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Royal Honey
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Bryan Stutzman
|7:00 pm
|Patsy Clines Historic House
|Block Party
|Picadilly’s
|Mark Bray Band
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
|Pure Prairie League & Firefall
|7:00p m
|Little Washington Winery
|Josh Lowe
|2:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Seth Reid
|8:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Adam Phelps
|1:00 pm
|Wild Hare Cidery
|The Brewed
|6:00 pm
|Willie Suttons
|Thax Rowe
|7:00 pm
Sunday – September 3rd
|Appaloosa
|Scythian, Blue Highway, Screaming Orphans, Chatham Rabbits, Christian Lopez, Tophouse, Smoke & The Poet, Jake Kohn, Hillary Klug, Ben-David Warner, Brennan Edwards, Pickin Thistles, Cake for Dinner
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Vineyard
|Randy Black & Friends
|2:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Mark Clay
|2:00 pm
|Fox Meadow Winery
|Bobby Crim
|2:00 pm
|Magnolia Winery
|David Davol
|2:00 pm
|Shenandoah Valley music Fest
|Steel Wheels w/ Rob Hicks & Trey Hensley, Wicked Sycamore
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Dylan Woelfel
|:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Darryl Marini
|2:00 pm
Community Events
Uniting Hearts and Wheels: 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event
Coming Together to Make a Difference during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
As the sun rises on September, a month dedicated to raising awareness about a pressing issue that affects communities far and wide, Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) and their local partners gear up for a meaningful event that aims to bring hope, support, and resources to those touched by the heavy hand of suicide. In its second year, the Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event is a powerful testament to the strength of unity, compassion, and advocacy.
September serves as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, casting a spotlight on a topic that demands conversation, support, and understanding. To respond to this imperative, Northwestern Community Services Board, in collaboration with local organizations, is set to host the 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Saturday, September 16, 2023. More than a ride, this event is a symbolic journey of solidarity, marking a community’s commitment to combating the stigma surrounding suicide.
At the heart of this event lies the aim to provide solace and resources for those who have experienced the profound loss of a loved one due to suicide. Corialise Pence, a Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board, articulates the event’s mission: “We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide. We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”
Page Alliance for Community Action, in partnership with the Luray Ruritan Club, will serve as the launch pad for this year’s ride. The event’s starting point, Bulldog Stadium in Luray, will host a Resource Fair and a light Benefit Breakfast organized by the Ladies of the Luray Moose. The dual events, featuring a walk and ride, will commence with a short program at 9:30 a.m., paving the way for the journey ahead. Registration for the ride begins at 8:00 a.m., while the walk’s registration opens at 8:30 a.m., ensuring a seamless start to a day filled with purpose.
Beyond the roads, Northwestern Community Services and Family Youth Initiative extend their presence to the Edinburg Ole Time Festival. Attendees will find a vital hub of suicide prevention resources and information, along with flags symbolizing support for the riders. This year’s ride culminates at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, where a Benefit Lunch hosted by the Ladies of the Moose awaits, creating an environment of camaraderie and care.
One thread that runs through all locations is the invitation for community members to contribute to this year’s community art project. Local artist Carrie Ross has generously donated her time to conceptualize this year’s canvas, but the event thrives on collective effort, making it a community-driven endeavor.
To stay updated on the event’s activities and developments, individuals are encouraged to follow the social media pages of Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action. For comprehensive information, the NWCSB Wellness website is the go-to source. On Facebook, the pages @PageAllianceforCommunityAction, @ShenCoFYI, @NWCSBCares, and @NWCSBWellness provide avenues for individuals to remain informed and engaged.
As the event unfolds on September 16th, it carries with it a collective call to action, a plea for understanding, and a testament to the power of coming together to address a complex issue. The 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event invites us all to ride for a purpose beyond ourselves, to lend a hand, offer resources, and stand united against the darkness of suicide.
