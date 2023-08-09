Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene

In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Samuels Public Library hosts an annual fun and popular SamiCon event each year. Fashioned after the international ComicCon convention, this local version offers a one-of-a-kind event in Warren County where participants can dress up as their favorite superhero, fantasy or comic book character, participate in fun games, STEAM activities, crafts, prize drawings and more, all while connecting with others and celebrating the power of libraries and community. The annual one-day event, which is open FREE to all, brings up to 3,000 people into the Library doors, many of who are not usual library goers. This year’s SamiCon will be held on September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

This years theme is time travel! Step into the library and try and find your way out of a time rift by participating in many of our activities! The more you participate the more chance to win prizes! Activities this year include escape rooms, coloring tables, an awesome arcade provided by Play Favorites, a costume contest, table-top games, live action role play demos, a scavenger hunt, mine craft, a makers space. In addition we have several shows performed by local magician Kevin Owens and Presentation by author/artist Ben Hatke!

While the ultimate goal of the event is to sign-up more people with Library cards and highlight the many free programs offered at the Library, the result is often more encompassing, bringing more community connection and facilitating community goodwill. The event, which has taken place since 2015, also encourages our patrons to explore the community by partnering with local businesses for things such as fun programs and vendor fairs. Vendors include local organizations such as the friends of the library group and local businesses such as Front Royals’ own comic shop Main Street Geek!

About Friends of Samuels Library:

The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) is a volunteer-run 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to raising funds to support programs and services outside of Samuels Public Library’s operating budget. FOSL raises approximately $20,000 annually for Samuels Public Library through Epilogue (a used book store), membership fees, an annual large-scale book sale, and other efforts. To learn more, visit www.friendsofsamuelslibrary.net.

About Samuels Public Library:

Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.