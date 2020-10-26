Royal Shenandoah Greenway clean up day

As a contribution for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I would like to help Samantha Barber share her story:

I’m a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, friend, and President of Reaching Out Now, I wear many hats with healed scars. Today I have chosen to share a deeply personal story in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As my husband and children have given me their blessing to share, we hope that my story will help others find the courage to change their circumstances and live freely.

“I often wondered if someday I would have the courage to step out into the unfamiliar and raise my voice for HOPE. To not cowardly keep silent, to not allow shame to grip my soul. To speak out loudly – to be a voice for the voiceless. I wonder no more, so I share with you the mess that has become my message. Yes, I’m living proof; proof that you can rise from the dark place of Domestic Violence.

In honor of those who have been deeply wounded by Domestic Violence today, and during this month, I share a piece of my story over the next four Mondays, I speak out to bring awareness to the silent killer – known as Domestic Violence.”

A piece of me, I share with you: reachingoutnow.org/mirror-mirror