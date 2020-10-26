Connect with us

Jenspiration

Royal Shenandoah Greenway clean up day

Published

4 hours ago

on

Please help keep our community clean! The Rotary Club of Warren County had a successful clean up along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, collecting 9 full bags of approximately 200 pounds of trash! Consider helping too by picking up litter as you are out and about in our fabulous Shenandoah Valley.

Thanks to all who participated! “The Crew”: Michael Williams, Krista Beahm & husband, Ellen Aders, Kahle Magalis, Gail Hartman, Hank Ecton, Rachel Failmezger and Jen Avery.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

“Socktober” – A sock drive for the Thermal Shelter

Published

4 days ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

It’s not too late to still participate in “Socktober!” The Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is getting started back up again. For those of you who do not know, the Thermal Shelter provides a safe warm place for our local homeless to sleep, receive a warm meal, and get a few supplies… like SOCKS! We are currently collecting NEW SOCKS for the Thermal Shelter 2020/21 winter.

This video was created for LFK Elementary School. If you have a student at LFK, they are currently hosting “Socktober”. Please send new socks in with your Lil’cats. If not, please feel free to drop your donation off at the Warren County Department of Social Services: 465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

FRWRC Center Stage: Toni Sauder and Bad Ass Pickles

Published

6 days ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

FRWRC Center Stage with Toni Sauder & Bad Ass Pickles: You are in for a treat! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Bad Ass Pickles. So many flavors to choose, from Bread & Butter to lots of HEATS of Dill, oh my!

Follow Bad Ass Pickles on Facebook or their website. Easy to place orders! Perfect for football season… just sayin!

Find Bad Ass Pickles in person:

  • 21 Main Street – Saturday Mornings from 8am-12noon
  • Warrenton’s Farmers Market
  • The Plains – Sunday Mornings from 10am – 2pm
  • Archwood Green Barns’ Farmers Market
  • Watch their website for info on what Brewery Bad Ass Pickles might be visiting.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
www.FRWRC.org

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 3 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

6 days ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Samantha Barber committed to sharing her story in four tributes. Here is tribute three; I am so honored to be helping her share her story:

“Am I enough? I AM ENOUGH!” Can you relate to these statements? In life, we sometimes compare ourselves to those around us who appear to have it all together…

Click this link to continue reading.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Rotary Club of Warren County Shred Day

Published

1 week ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

This weekend, the Rotary Club of Warren County hosted Community Shred Day. Thank you to all of our community members who took advantage of this service and donated! A few successful stats:

  1. Over 100 cars
  2. $729.35 donated to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department from people dropping off their shred
  3. 4,840 lbs. of paper shredded

Thank you to all of our Rotarians who came out to support the event:

  • Kahle Magalis
  • Ellen Aders
  • Gayle Hartman
  • Melanie Hamel
  • Melanie Barber
  • Michelle Smeltzer
  • Michael Williams
  • Dave Hardy
  • Carol Hardy
  • MariJo Cochran
  • Krista Beahm and husband
  • Debbie Grove
  • Hank Ecton

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 2 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Last week, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Samantha Barber committed to sharing her story in four tributes. Here is tribute two:

“For the past 7 plus years, I’ve intentionally suppressed this reality that was my life, only sharing with friends and in environments where I felt safe and comfortable. I can’t be silent anymore. I have an amazing support system- my family and the very few who are in my inner circle. I am so very grateful for that but I’m most grateful for my husband. He’s never left my side, he remained close when I was broken, he remained close when I needed space to heal.

He remained close when I trusted no one, He remained close and showed me and our children what true unselfish love looked like. He created a safe space for me to say My Life’s My Life.”

Click this link for full story.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 1 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

As a contribution for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I would like to help Samantha Barber share her story:

I’m a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, friend, and President of Reaching Out Now, I wear many hats with healed scars. Today I have chosen to share a deeply personal story in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As my husband and children have given me their blessing to share, we hope that my story will help others find the courage to change their circumstances and live freely.

“I often wondered if someday I would have the courage to step out into the unfamiliar and raise my voice for HOPE. To not cowardly keep silent, to not allow shame to grip my soul. To speak out loudly – to be a voice for the voiceless. I wonder no more, so I share with you the mess that has become my message. Yes, I’m living proof; proof that you can rise from the dark place of Domestic Violence.  

In honor of those who have been deeply wounded by Domestic Violence today, and during this month, I share a piece of my story over the next four Mondays, I speak out to bring awareness to the silent killer – known as Domestic Violence.”

A piece of me, I share with you: reachingoutnow.org/mirror-mirror

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Cloudy
7:34am6:18pm EDT
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 2
MonTueWed
68/50°F
64/50°F
64/52°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Mon
all-day WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Oct 19 – Nov 12 all-day
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply click here. Navel, Grapefruit, Juice Oranges — Whole Box $40, Half[...]
Oct
29
Thu
1:00 pm Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Oct 29 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Virginia get back to work @ Online Event
Dear Job Seeker, We are delighted that you are participating in our Virtual Hiring Event sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Career Works Centers. I am mindful that many of the citizens[...]
Oct
30
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Oct
31
Sat
10:00 am Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Oct 31 @ 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
10-11 am: Dog Costume Parade and judging 1-2 pm: Wedding on the Gazebo 4 pm: Children’s Costume Parade with judging and prizes 5 pm: Trick or Treat on Main Street. Merchants and County Businesses will[...]
5:00 pm Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Oct 31 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Bring your best costumes and GLOW throw with us! Trick or treat, throw axes and have an amazing Halloween with SVAXETHROWINGCO! KID friendly! Make your reservation today, spots will fill up fast: www.svaxethrowingco.com Fill out[...]
Nov
4
Wed
6:00 pm Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Nov 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Community Clinic @ Online Event
St. Luke Community Clinic, Inc., of Front Royal, will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, by ZOOM. All members (those who donate $35 annually or volunteer at the clinic) are[...]
Nov
5
Thu
6:00 pm Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Boy Scouts @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Shenandoah Area Council Boy Scouts Fashion, food, cash bar, silent auction, raffle, door prizes, vendors on-site. Sponsored by Anna Quinn Jewelers, Grove’s Winchester Harley Davidson and Firenza Pizza. Showcasing clothing by[...]
Nov
7
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Nov 7 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]
Nov
14
Sat
all-day Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
Nov 14 – Nov 16 all-day
Tails and Ales Virtual Fundraiser @ Online Event
The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.” Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and[...]