Jenspiration
Royal Shenandoah Greenway walking tour experience
Several years ago, I had a fun experience with former mayor and friend, Jim Eastham. We set out together to tour an upcoming real estate listing. As we drove through town, Jim was telling me all about the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, pointing here and there, explaining where the full loop of trail was going to go one day.
Fast forward to July 2019, I set out to create this walking virtual tour for the Royal Shenandoah Greenway after its completion. I stopped in to see Felicia Hart that day and gathered a few props, like my cool LOVE Shenandoah t-shirt from the visitor’s center and Discover Front Royal sunglasses! I set out in only flip flops to walk the approx. 5 mile loop.
Here we are now, May 2021, and I am finally releasing this video! You will notice how much has changed since I first filmed. As we walk the Main Street stretch, several businesses have moved in and out! You will also notice the changes in Happy Creek.
Real Estate Marketing Tool
There are a few goals I am hoping to accomplish with the posting of this 20+ minute walking tour of the Shenandoah Greenway. My original reason was to provide people with a sample of one of the highlights of our area. As a realtor, I can use this video as a marketing tool to help potential buyers fall in love with the Shenandoah Valley!
Tourism #DiscoverFrontRoyal
As a community partner, I am hoping tourism might like to use this video. Missing my old friend Felicia Hart, but I am hoping some new #DiscoverFrontRoyal team members find this video helpful when showing off all we have to offer. The Royal Shenandoah Greenway provides a safe space to enjoy nature, walk your dog, or take a jog!
Stay At Home Adventure
Two years ago, I could not have imagined a worldwide pandemic that created a situation where so many are homebound. I am hoping this video might be a fun way for folks to feel like they are getting out & about but from the safety and comfort of their home. Hoping the retirement communities can share and liven up a boring day by virtually traveling!
Virtual Exercise: 20 Minute Walk A-Long
Virtual exercise video! Is it a gloomy rainy day and you can’t get out to walk? Well, play this video on your treadmill. Watch the trail and all that surrounds it as you walk virtually. The music was selected with this purpose in mind! Better yet, play this summer time video in the winter when you are missing the warm sunshine!
Scenes to expect on the Greenway:
- Begin at Eastham Park
- Soccer Fields
- Dog Park
- The Shenandoah River
- Skyline High School
- Cross over 340
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- Samuels Public Library
- Burrel Brooks Park
- Happy Creek
- Rural King
- Cross over South Street
- Florence Smith Playground
- Happy Creek Arboretum – butterfly action
- PaveMint
- Main Street shops and businesses
- Gazebo
- United Methodist Church
- St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
- Luray Ave – Bowman Park
- Skyline Middle School
Hope you enjoy this virtual tour of the Royal Shenandoah Greenway:
Jenspiration
Meet May’s business sponsored pet of the month, Scarlett
Scarlett is a 5-year-old, we are thinking Shar Pei mix, who is ready for some love! Scarlett would really thrive as the only dog in the family, but would be okay with cats and children! Watch this video to see how she is friendly and not overly energetic. Age 5 sometimes brings a little extra calm to a pooch.
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop out during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are just required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application: humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez / Bill Powers
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options: 540-683-0790
Jenspiration
River clean up with the Rotary Club of Warren County
Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Warren County set out Saturday to clean up the Shenandoah! They collected trash along the shoreline, including multiple tires. Let’s all try to keep the waters clean! This river has taken care of us for decades… let’s return the favor and keep her trash free.
The Shenandoah River helps us grow crops because of the rich soils, allowed for trade up and down the waters in the old days, and helps wildlife flourish. Thank you Shenandoah River… “Daughter of the Stars!”
Clean up crew: Ellen Aders, Kahle Magalis, Shane Goodwin, Michael and Sherry Williams
Community Events
Benefit for Mason Ryder: Local Front Royal boy in need of liver transplant
Let’s help Mason, a local 8-year-old boy who lives here in Front Royal!
Please watch this video to meet Mason and his family. Learn a little about his journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita and get excited about the upcoming fundraiser. Mason has been recommended for liver transplant pre screening, and we all need to support the best we can:
To learn more, visit: Mason Ryder’s Journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita
Event: June 19, 2021
Time: 3 pm to 8 pm
Location: 1481 Hazard Mill Rd, Bentonville VA 22610
More Info: Facebook Event Page
- Raffle Items, Live Music, Lego Auction (made by Mason)
- Hot Dogs or Hamburgers | 2 Sides – BYOB – tickets $10.00
- Raffle Tickets – $1.00 each | Drawings will be announced starting at 7pm
- Cornhole Tournament – $10.00 entry fee
- Call Pam Coyle for details: 540-233-2597
If you can not attend and still want to donate, click this link: Mason’s GoFundMe
Community Events
Empty Bowl Supper 2021 “TO GO” was a great success
Empty Bowl Supper 2021 “TO GO” event crossed the finish line bringing in an approximate net of 13K to the House of Hope! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year amazing. Main Street/Downtown merchants made this year extra special by displaying bowls ahead of time. Thank you to the following downtown participants:
- C & C Frozen Treats
- Turnmeyer Galleries
- White Picket Fence
- Manor Line Market
- House of Fabrics
- Royal Oaks Computers
- I Want Candy
- DL Campus Coffee
- Inklings
- Mountain Trails
- Down Home Comfort Bakery
- Royal Blends Nutrition
- Vinova
- Gourmet Delights
- Main Street Travel
- Downtown Market
Scott and Pam Turnmeyer shared, “We enjoyed setting up outside and being part of the Empty Bowl Supper event. It was great to see so many of our friends and customers and reach new ones.” House of Fabrics commented, “We only have about 5 bowls left. New people came in and now know where we are!”
The music at the gazebo was fantastic. First band was Passage Creek Rising. Passage Creek Rising has played for several years for the supper and is truly loved. This year a second band played for the second half of the day,
JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience. There was dancing in the streets!
A huge thank you to Explore Art & Clay, Arline Link who organized the completion of approximately 250 bowls this year. The people from the community who volunteered to paint, ROCKED IT! Please note, we do have some leftovers. They will be for sale for $25.00 at Explore Art & Clay. The bowls are an excellent gift idea – unique custom bowls that help to support a solution to homelessness in our community!
Thank you to all of the soup donors; The soups were delicious! People have explained how nice it was to enjoy the soups at home with enough for a husband and wife to dine on for two meals! There were a few cancellations due to a Covid-19 outbreak, so the soup list shrunk a little. However, there was plenty of soup still for all to enjoy! Thank you to the following soup donors:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- Soul Mountain Restaurant – Tomato Basil
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chili, Loaded Potato, and White Bean Chicken The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – Smoked Pulled Beef Chili
- Paladin Bar & Grill – Brunswick Stew
- The Blue Door Kitchen & Inn – Ribolitta (sausage, beans, vegetables)
- Downtown Catering – Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato | Cream of Cauliflower
- Daily Grind – White Bean Chili
- Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)
- El Maguey – Aztec (rice, Chicken, vegetables)
- Try Thai – Coconut and Tofu
A monumental thank you to our sponsors. We want to take a moment to say thank you to our sponsors from 2020. It was so unfortunate that the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but your sponsorship dollars helped us keep the doors open at the House of Hope through such a difficult time. Your support is sincerely appreciated.
This year’s 2021 sponsorship lineup:
Super Sponsor:
- Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link
Gold Sponsors:
- MayAnne and Joe Biggs
- Sigrid Hepp-Dax
- Rotary Club of Warren County
Silver Sponsors:
- No Doubt Accounting
- Ticket Sponsor Ellen Aders – State Farm
- Rotary Club of Front Royal
Bronze Sponsors:
- Jo Ellen McNeal
- Dave and Carol Hardy
- Jennifer Avery, Realtor
- Blue Ink Original
- Marlow Motors Co.
- Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
IN KIND Sponsors:
- Scott Turnmeyer Photography
- Downtown Market
- Ladies of Bethel United Methodist Church
- Kira Tomlin and her amazing cookie kids
Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program. Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasionally needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we might need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected:
Jenspiration
Meet April’s business sponsored pet of the month, Willow
Meet Willow, a two-year-old pup who is ready for some love! Willow would really thrive as the only pet of the family! She loves to ride in the car and take long walks. Watch this video to see how affectionate she is giving kisses to Meghan, and watch her expressions — very cute!
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop by during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are only required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application:
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez / Bill Powers
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options: 540-683-0790
Community Events
The Family Yoga Project: Disconnect to reconnect for school-aged children
FREE 4 WEEK EVENT offered to school-aged children and their family. Meet the instructors, Laura Ruby (owner of Ruby Yoga, LLC), Joanna Martin (owner of Playful Explorations), and Joey Waters (long time Warren County educator) as they talk about this FREE offering! Move your body, work on breathing, practice mindfulness, and let go of stress during your Family Yoga time. Does your child need a few minutes away from screen time to reconnect to the rest of the family? Here is your chance!
Help your children disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves!
- Wednesday, April 14 at 4:30pm
- Near Fantasyland Playground and Bing Crosby Stadium
- Bring your body and a towel or yoga mat to practice on
Please register at myrubyyoga.com or visit the Facebook Event Page.
Wind: 5mph ESE
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 8
86/59°F
75/48°F