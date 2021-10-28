Community Events
Royal Tumble & Cheer Halloween Bash to be held October 30th
ROYAL TUMBLE & CHEER will be hosting their big Halloween Bash on October 30, 2021, from 12pm to 8pm. Come on out and join the fun at 508 D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal, Virginia.
The event is featuring: Trunk or treat, cookout (6pm-8pm), moon bounces, face painting, hay ride, Halloween Contest, inside trick or treating for little ones and obstacle course.
Come one, come all, and wear your mask (after all who are you) …it’s Halloween! Enjoy bringing our community back together while being scared to death. BOO!
For more information call: 540-683-5030
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony
On October 25, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.
The United States Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag. However, one should use common sense making sure the procedure is in good taste and shows no disrespect for the flag. During a burning ceremony, a flag that is worn is presented and verified that it has served and is to be retired with respect and honor. For some ceremonies, the flag is cut up to facilitate the burning. When the blue field is removed, it remains in one piece to show unity of the country.
The emcee for this event was Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter of the DAR. After calling the gathering to order, an invocation was presented and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors.
Loudoun Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Joan Whitemer led the singing of God Bless America. The colors were then posted by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. Flags were presented and then retired followed by the playing of Taps.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.
Community Events
Virginia War Memorial hosting Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families. The Honorable Kathleen Jabs, Virginia’s Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at 11 a.m. EST. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors in Veterans Hall in the Memorial’s C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion and seating will be limited.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Those attending the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or to visit the Memorial.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Band, the Benedictine College Preparatory Chorus, and the bagpipes of the combined clans of Benedictine and St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
The Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will open to the public following the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
“Veterans Day is a very special day of celebration here in the Commonwealth and especially here at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, the Memorial’s Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, historical exhibits and documentary films showcase, Virginians have proudly and unselfishly answered the call to defend and protect our state and our nation for over 250 years. Veterans Days gives all of us the opportunity to remember, honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“This year’s ceremony is our first opportunity to invite the public to commemorate Veterans Day in person at the Virginia War Memorial since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are grateful that we can gather together to honor Virginia’s veterans and their service to our Nation.”
The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the ceremony and for regular visitation. Facemasks are encouraged for non-vaccinated visitors, as is social distancing. There are no limits for the number attendees at the outdoor ceremony or on the Memorial grounds this year. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060 during regular business hours.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
United Way Day of Caring 2021
The United Way has a scaled-down version of Day of Caring planned for Friday, November 5th, 2021. The organization has several great projects planned, including several to benefit local non-profits.
Here are some highlights for this year’s Day of Caring:
- Approximately 25 DECA students from Warren County High School volunteering
- Projects planned for five county non-profits
- Cleaning up parks in Warren County
Valley Health and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are sponsors for this year’s event.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To donate to the United Way in order for us to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Premiering Thursday, November 4
Marvel’s Eternals 7:05pm
Community Events
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to offer free Recovery Ally Training November 9th & 10th
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative invites Shenandoah Valley residents to join Rev. Jan M. Brown, MA, CPRSS and Tom Bannard, MBA, CADC, for a free, virtual Recovery Ally Training.
Recovery Ally Programs are trainings that are designed to increase a communityʼs recovery capital, decrease stigma and grow intervention skills. This training is an interactive, three-hour online training, originally developed at Virginia Commonwealth University to train faculty and staff to become Recovery Allies. Individual modules include: Basic Science; What Does an Ally Do?; Racial Justice and Recovery; Philosophies of Care & Pathways to Recovery; Families; and Language. It provides a great starting point to supporting people struggling with substance use disorders.
This online training for the residents of Page, Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick, and Clarke counties and the city of Winchester will be offered November 9th from 9 am to 12 noon, or again November 10th from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Audience: All are welcome. This training is a very helpful primer as a family member, lay person, friend, employer, health care provider etc. For people with limited exposure to treatment or recovery, it can provide some great starting points. For professionals or people with a great deal of lived experience, it will provide a set of slides, tools and approaches that may be helpful with clients or family members or may provide an easy way to train community members to be part of the solution. Because the training is conversation-driven, professionals can often be particularly helpful to other participants during the training.
To register or learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6aodsyn
This free training is made possible by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $333,333.33 with 0% percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Health Services Resources Administration and the Substance Abuse Mental Health and Services Administration.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of November. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 2nd
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will learn about the beauty and importance of leaves! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 3rd
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Our Dog Friends will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Our Dog Friends will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Tuesday, November 9th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will explore the different parts of plants. Which parts do you eat? For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00 Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss. Pattie for our special storytime in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, November 10th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Let’s Explore will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Let’s Explore will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Saturday, November 13th
- 2:00 Fairies in the Garden: Do you believe in fairies? Join us as we create a Fall Fairy garden to take home! For ages 6-12. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 16th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about the wonders of DNA. We will then create a DNA model that you may bring home and eat! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 17th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Aesop’s Fables will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Aesop’s Fables will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Tuesday, November 23rd
- 4:30 Science Scouts and Virtual Science Scouts. Join us in the library or virtually as we explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week Miss. Pat will take a common potato and make it power a lightbulb! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 24th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We are Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We are Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Tuesday, November 30th
- 4:30 Science Scouts and Virtual Science Scouts. Join us in the library or virtually as we explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week Miss. Pat as we learn about simple machines. The machine we will build today is a snack machine! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wind: 7mph SE
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
59/50°F
61/45°F