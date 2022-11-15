Obituaries
Ruby Ann (Williams) Nicholson (1925 – 2022)
After a full life of 97 years, Ruby Ann (Williams) Nicholson departed this world on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and died peacefully at home in her sleep.
Ruby was born in Mountville, Virginia, on September 13, 1925, to Leroy and Mary Emily “Mamie” (Fincham) Williams. She married Lester Woodrow Nicholson, and together they raised two children. After Lester’s death in 1993, Ruby continued to stay active and enjoyed many vacations to the beach and visiting other east coast destinations with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. While she was quite modest, she enjoyed a good laugh and silly antics, all serving as fond memories for those she leaves behind.
Ruby resided in Manassas, Virginia, for nearly 60 years, and her home was a central hub for the family. She hosted many gatherings to celebrate birthdays and holidays, always attentive to the needs of others, ensuring everyone departed with a full belly and full heart.
Ruby loved her family, and she loved Jesus. She set an example in spiritual devotion by waking early in the morning to read her Bible alongside her morning coffee. She faithfully attended Chapel Springs Church (formerly Manassas Assembly of God) in Bristow, Virginia, for over 25 years, only missing services when her health kept her homebound.
Ruby was a symbol of strength, resilience, and reliability. She faced many challenges in her lifetime, yet continued to show up for others, drawing from her internal strength and determination. Even in her final days, she remained strong in her convictions and desire for independence, wanting to serve others and not be a burden.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Brenda (Larry) Stevens, and son Bruce (Beth) Nicholson, both of Manassas, Virginia. She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren: Susan Buchanan (Raymond Carter), Craig Buchanan, Sarah (Christopher) Pokorny, Kelly (Michael) Davis, Hannah (Cody) Freeman, and Rebekah Nicholson. She had the privilege of being called a great-grandmother by twelve: Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter; Antoine Blackwell; Simeon, Elizabeth, Gianna, and Dominic Pokorny; and Harper, Theodore, and Hayden Davis. She will be missed by many other family members, friends, and neighbors.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents, Leroy and “Mamie;” her sisters, Blanche Downs, Erma Pomeroy, Gladys Ashton, Jo Anna Marders, Eleanor Shifflett, and Mazie Ritenour; and her brothers, W. Randolph Williams, and Roy O. Williams.
Frances Ann Patterson (1934 – 2022)
Frances Ann Patterson, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility in Woodstock, Virginia, with Carol and Bonnie by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, with Sherry Waddell, and Tancy Seal officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Ann was born on December 10, 1934, to the late John Harrison and Virginia Jenkins Cameron.
She spent many years raising and taking care of her children and grandchildren. It was an honor and privilege when it came back full circle for her grandkids, Amanda and Bradley, to help take care of her as she cared for them where she made her home for 20+ years. She worked as a cook at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and Royal Haven Nursing Home. She was a Limeton United Methodist Church member and enjoyed her time with the Limeton Ladies.
Survivors include son Herbert Patterson and friend Geraldine of Front Royal, Virginia; daughter Nancy Morris and husband Larry of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter Bonnie Packett and husband Allen of Exmore, Virginia; daughter Mary Ann Weinand and husband Rick of Maurertown, Virginia; son. Mike Patterson and wife Rhonda of Bentonville, Virginia; daughter Carol Kresge and husband Brad of Front Royal; good friend Alice Jean Kresge of Front Royal, Virginia; along with seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence “Pat” Patterson; five brothers, Robert, Johnny, Hollis, Ray, and Billy Cameron; four sisters, Evelyn Rush, Hilda Cameron, Mildred Hummer, and Peggy Hillyard; one daughter, Diane Roles; one son, David Patterson; two grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Ann and her family are very appreciative of the staff at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility, where she has resided for the past two months. They treated her with the greatest respect and love, as if she were their own mother or grandmother.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Kresge, Kevin Patterson Sr., Kevin Patterson Jr., Paul Shaffer, Clinton Shaffer, and Todd Smedley.
Rose Earley (1934 – 2022)
Rose Earley, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal. Interment will be on Friday, November 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.
Mrs. Earley was born July 12, 1934, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lorenzo W. and Mary Tribbett Haynes. She was married to the late Frank Earley.
She worked for K-Mart in Front Royal for a number of years.
Surviving is seven sons, Jerry Earley of Front Royal, Stuart Earley of New Mexico, Brian Earley of Manassas, Kenny Earley of High View, West Virginia, Neil Earley of Front Royal, Roddy Earley, and Alasdair Earley of Indiana; five daughters, Rose Ann Elfrey of Brunswick, Maryland, Denise Marie Grishka of Pennsylvania, Jenny Shough of Stuart, Laura Earley of Arlington and Donna Hillary of Solomon’s Island, Maryland; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Earley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Iain Earley; daughter, Rhonda Earley; and several brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
John Russell Martin, Sr. (1936 – 2022)
John Russell Martin, Sr., better known as Russell, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at age 86.
Russell was born October 13, 1936, at home on Duck Street, in Riverton, Virginia, to Hilda Clevenger Martin and Mortimer Marion Martin. He was their third son and the fourth of their seven children. He attended Warren County High School, where he was active in sports, particularly football, where he was a star halfback for Warren County.
He was an Iron Worker all his life and a lifetime member of Iron Worker Local 568 Cumberland, MD, Local 5 Washington DC, and Local 28 Richmond, VA.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his children, John R. Martin, Jr., Steven “Steve” D. Martin, and Andrew “Andy” C. Martin, and his grandchildren, Steven D. Martin, Jr., Patrick H. Martin, Elliott R. Martin, Brandon L. Martin, and Amber N. Martin and his brother Samuel Martin in Ardmore, OK.
Per his request, there will be no service or memorial held.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Ms. Henry was born on January 30, 1941, in Washington, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Jenkins Keatts. She spent many years working as a seamstress at Aileen’s Sewing Factory. She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple.
Survivors include her three sons, Terry Henry, Jerry Henry, and Robbie Henry; three sisters, Madeline Senter, Christine Ross, and Colleen Keatts; five grandchildren, Seth Henry, Hannah Henry, Crystal Duckworth, Justin Henry, and Amanda Henry and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
A viewing will take place at a later date.
Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
Surviving Jack are his loving children, Jackie Jenkins JR., Jennifer Chapman, Jeridiah Jenkins (Amber Smith), and Nicholas Payne-Jenkins; his sister, Frances Fae Baldwin; his grandchildren, Asa Chapman, Damen Chapman, Willow Chapman, Jade Jenkins, and Serenity Jenkins; his former wives, Cindy Starling-Jenkins and Denise Payne-Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack loved the great outdoors and football. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was an amazing painter and carpenter and spent a great 40 years painting for a living.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)
Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Groves was born on July 7, 1925, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Gilbert and Maggie Jackson Groves. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kim D. Groves. He was a member of the American Legion, the NAACP, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked for Parkway Chevrolet, Jack Evans Chevrolet, and Lindsey Chevrolet for over 60 years.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Barbara W. Groves of Front Royal; son, Raynardo “Ray” Groves (Cassandra) of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Fonda Groves of Front Royal; three brothers, Gilbert “Punk” Groves Jr., Mitchell Groves and George Groves; three sisters, Pearl Jordan, Virginia Groves, and Alice Groves; six grandchildren, Tremayn Groves, DaShawn Groves, Danielle Rapp, Jairus Parker, Chevon Parker, and Aaliyah Groves; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Rapp, Nya Groves, Tristan Rapp, Zariyana Parker, Kahleil Parker, Gavin Groves, and Zoe Lacascio and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.