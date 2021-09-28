Ruby Lee Andes (1939 – 2021)

After the rains ceased, and on the first beautiful day of fall, Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal, age 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed peacefully from this world into heaven on September 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter following a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved her most.

Sylvia was the last of her immediate generation and was a beacon of love and friendship to her family and all those she met. There were no strangers to Sylvia, only unmet friends. While her family is grieved to lose their beloved matriarch, they know that her husband Bill was waiting for her, and heaven rejoiced.

Sylvia was born on April 23, 1924, in Reager, Virginia (Rappahannock County) to father George Dewey Cameron (d.1973) and mother Ora Pearl Williams Cameron Pomeroy (d.1969). Her childhood was spent in Harmony Hollow, Virginia where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later attended Roller Business College and various government schools throughout her career.

In early World War II, she worked at the American Viscose Plant in Front Royal. After marrying her husband Carroll (Bill) Woodrow Seal (d.2008) in 1942, she traveled the world, working with him during his military career.

Her career highlights were working for our military at Andrews AFB (Maryland), Bolling AFB (Washington, DC), Neubiberg AFB (Germany), Clark AFB (Philippines), Walker AFB (New Mexico), and finally with the Federal Government (FPA/GSA) in Berryville, Virginia, from where she retired in 1977.

Following her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled back in their hometown of Front Royal, Virginia in 1961 where she focused on her love of family, church, and community.

Sylvia joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1957 and remained a very active member until her health declined. She was a member of Front Royal Chapter No. 6, serving as Worthy Matron (1969-1970) and Grand Representative of Louisiana. She joined the Front Royal United Methodist Church following her return to Front Royal and was a long-standing member of the Leslie Fox Keyser Sunday School class and the Marthas women’s group. Sylvia also worked with the Girl Scouts in Germany, Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico, and Job’s Daughters in Winchester.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dewey Cameron (d.1988) and sister Belva Cameron Bolt Motz (d.2006).

Sylvia is survived by her loving family including daughters Carol Sours (Buddy) of Bentonville and Susan Warriner (Ray) of Middletown, and many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Stephanie Breeden (Bobby), Jason Sours (Jessica), Carson “Laney” Sours, and Brooke Butler. She was especially close to granddaughter Rachel Melvin (Jimmie) and their children Jaiden, Jocelyn, and “little Weston”, as she called him.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends at 10 am. There will be a brief funeral ceremony conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star at 10:30 a.m., followed by the formal funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Masonic Mausoleum at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.

Pallbearers will be Buddy Sours, Ray Warriner, Jimmie Melvin, Jaiden Taylor, Chauncey Hawkins, John Thompson, and Sean Thompson.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Kirsten Ralls who moved in with Sylvia in her later years which allowed her to stay in the home she loved a bit longer and to her next-door neighbors Pam, John, and Sean Thompson who always looked out for her. She loved all of you so much.

In closing, we would like to share her favorite phrase, “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.” She was a pillar of strength to all who needed her, and her spirit never weakened- only her body. The void she leaves in our lives is immeasurable, but the love she leaves in our hearts will endure forever. God bless you, momma, now go rest high on that mountain.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sylvia’s memory to the charity of your choice.