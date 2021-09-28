Obituaries
Ruby Lee Andes (1939 – 2021)
Ruby Lee Andes, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Rev. Cecil Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren, Midland, Virginia.
Mrs. Andes was born on December 2, 1939, in Washington, DC to the late Forrest and Winnie Yates Legg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alden Elijah Legg. After graduating from Warrenton High School in 1959 Ruby went to work for the Army Department until she became a mother. Later in life, she worked at Fenton Farm in Warrenton, Virginia. She formerly taught Sunday School and led the worship service at Bull Run Assembly. She was previously a member of Community Tabernacle.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Lawrence Andes; three sons, Craig Alden Andes, Kevin Jeffrey Andes, and Brian Wesley Andes; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called to heaven Monday, September 20, 2021, from the Winchester Medical Center by his wife of 69 years, Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, who passed away September 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Joe was born February 4, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph Thomas and Henrietta Katherine Sheppard Hesson.
Joe worked for Cornwell’s Television Repair shop in Winchester and Independent in Front Royal, where he was well known for many years as the “TV Repairman”. Following his retirement from television repair, he became delivery personnel, where you would see him scooting around in his little red car and then by a little yellow car, and was well known in Front Royal as “Domino Joe”.
Joe always brought a smile to everyone’s face and had a way of brightening up your day.
He was a long-time member of Front Royal Baptist Temple. He will be greatly missed by his family, this community, and many friends.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and significant Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; and two brothers, Ed Hesson and Jack Hesson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Colleen Elizabeth Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, just two days before her beloved Joe Hesson of 69 years was called to be by her side in heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Colleen was born December 19, 1932, in Woodrow, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Elizabeth Whitacre Hook. Colleen was a long-time member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple and an upstanding member of the Delta Rho Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to Joseph Fred Hesson who followed her in death on September 20, 2021.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and his significate other Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gene Hook and Roland Hook.
Memorial contributions may be made in Colleen’s name to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal (1924 – 2021)
After the rains ceased, and on the first beautiful day of fall, Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal, age 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed peacefully from this world into heaven on September 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter following a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved her most.
Sylvia was the last of her immediate generation and was a beacon of love and friendship to her family and all those she met. There were no strangers to Sylvia, only unmet friends. While her family is grieved to lose their beloved matriarch, they know that her husband Bill was waiting for her, and heaven rejoiced.
Sylvia was born on April 23, 1924, in Reager, Virginia (Rappahannock County) to father George Dewey Cameron (d.1973) and mother Ora Pearl Williams Cameron Pomeroy (d.1969). Her childhood was spent in Harmony Hollow, Virginia where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later attended Roller Business College and various government schools throughout her career.
In early World War II, she worked at the American Viscose Plant in Front Royal. After marrying her husband Carroll (Bill) Woodrow Seal (d.2008) in 1942, she traveled the world, working with him during his military career.
Her career highlights were working for our military at Andrews AFB (Maryland), Bolling AFB (Washington, DC), Neubiberg AFB (Germany), Clark AFB (Philippines), Walker AFB (New Mexico), and finally with the Federal Government (FPA/GSA) in Berryville, Virginia, from where she retired in 1977.
Following her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled back in their hometown of Front Royal, Virginia in 1961 where she focused on her love of family, church, and community.
Sylvia joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1957 and remained a very active member until her health declined. She was a member of Front Royal Chapter No. 6, serving as Worthy Matron (1969-1970) and Grand Representative of Louisiana. She joined the Front Royal United Methodist Church following her return to Front Royal and was a long-standing member of the Leslie Fox Keyser Sunday School class and the Marthas women’s group. Sylvia also worked with the Girl Scouts in Germany, Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico, and Job’s Daughters in Winchester.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dewey Cameron (d.1988) and sister Belva Cameron Bolt Motz (d.2006).
Sylvia is survived by her loving family including daughters Carol Sours (Buddy) of Bentonville and Susan Warriner (Ray) of Middletown, and many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Stephanie Breeden (Bobby), Jason Sours (Jessica), Carson “Laney” Sours, and Brooke Butler. She was especially close to granddaughter Rachel Melvin (Jimmie) and their children Jaiden, Jocelyn, and “little Weston”, as she called him.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends at 10 am. There will be a brief funeral ceremony conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star at 10:30 a.m., followed by the formal funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Masonic Mausoleum at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Sours, Ray Warriner, Jimmie Melvin, Jaiden Taylor, Chauncey Hawkins, John Thompson, and Sean Thompson.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kirsten Ralls who moved in with Sylvia in her later years which allowed her to stay in the home she loved a bit longer and to her next-door neighbors Pam, John, and Sean Thompson who always looked out for her. She loved all of you so much.
In closing, we would like to share her favorite phrase, “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.” She was a pillar of strength to all who needed her, and her spirit never weakened- only her body. The void she leaves in our lives is immeasurable, but the love she leaves in our hearts will endure forever. God bless you, momma, now go rest high on that mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sylvia’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Anthony John Sheehan
Anthony John Sheehan died peacefully at the Commonwealth Senior Living facility on September 23rd after a long illness.
Born in New York City, Anthony attended St. Francis Xavier High School, a Jesuit military academy in NYC, graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and pursued doctoral studies in history at the University of Chicago.
He served in the US Army, completed Airborne training at Fort Benning Infantry Training Center, and worked in the aerial photo imagery analysis HQ at Fort Holabird, Maryland. He researched and edited World War II – The Western Front for the Time/Life history series.
Anthony was an avid reader, an authority on European history, and fluent in the Russian language and history. He was a home tutor for high school students in Alexandria, VA, and taught at Christendom College before retiring in Front Royal.
He is survived by two brothers, Christopher and John, and a sister, Monica, his niece Louise, a great-niece, and nephew.
A requiem mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Front Royal on Monday, September 27 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach or the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.
Bobby Lee Williams (1940 – 2021)
Bobby Lee Williams, 81, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Flint Hill Pentecostal Church with Pastor Jack Campbell and Pastor Bobby Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia.
Mr. Williams was born on August 21, 1940, in Front Royal to the late Roy Williams and Laura Elkins Fiddler. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Chadwell; two brothers, Earl Williams and George Williams and granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Williams. He was a member of Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Wines Williams of Chester Gap; two sons, Michael Lee Williams and Ray Anthony Williams both of Chester Gap; a half brother, Charles Fiddler; four grandsons, Michael Lee Williams Jr., Zachary Williams, Woody Bell, and Wayne Bell; three granddaughters, Jennifer Swaim, Kimberly Williams, and Jessica Lamp and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Williams Jr., Ryan Vaught, Kevin Thomas, Butch Hupman, Jake Swaim, and Robert Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Vaught, Richie Vaught, Charles Rooney, Clarence Deavers, and Dwayne Showers.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard (1937 – 2021)
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Betty was born October 29, 1937, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence William and Sudie Katherine Curry Smedley.
She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. in Flint Hill. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church and had recently been attending Love Revival Ministry Center.
Surviving is two sons, David Wayne Lillard of Stanley and Robert Lee Lillard of Front Royal; one sister, Ruth Stillwell of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Glenn Lillard; two daughters, Debra Marie Moats and Janet Diane Green; one brother Gilbert Smedley; and a sister, Mary Fogle.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Following the service at the graveside, the family will have a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Ave. Anyone that would like to bring food, please have it at the fire hall on Sunday before the service.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.