Ruby Lee Souder (1936 – 2024)

Ruby Lee Souder, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Ruby was born November 29, 1936, in Asbury, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Basil Woodrow “Buddy” Holcomb and Betty Jo McClung Holcomb.

She retired after many years from Jackson Furniture in Front Royal.

Ruby was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met, and all who knew her loved her. She had a great love of animals and could not stand to see any animal go hungry.

Surviving is a daughter, Hope Clark (Kenny); son, Rick Souder (Sherry); sister, Barbara Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Lamb (Dennis); grandson, Ricky D. Souder; great-granddaughter, Khole; and great-grandson, Kyler.

Her parents preceded her death; her husband, Spurgeon Lee “Spud” Souder; sister, Shirley Kincaid; brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, and Donald Holcomb; and a niece, Sherry Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.