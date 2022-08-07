Rugged Terrain Crossfit takes home the trophy at the Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 race

Tuesday night was filled with joy at the House of Hope, as Marlow Motors extended one of their 75 Acts of Kindness to the men. Together, a beach BBQ was enjoyed by all, including the neighborhood kitty, Toofless.

Earlier in the week, a Marlow Motors volunteer stopped by the house and picked up about 30 pounds of ground beef to thaw and “patty” for the cookout. Helping the men plan a big meal, thaw meat and grill it up, is an act of kindness in itself. Add a few decorations, fun music and good company, we are talking an awesome evening to remember!

The House of Hope is so thankful to be included in Marlow’s mission this month, “Let’s build a better community together!” All of the residents who were home on Tuesday evening, enjoyed the cheeseburgers and social setting that was created. One man commented, “It was wonderful to be able to sit and have conversation with people.”

Anticipating this cookout, the men at the House of Hope felt inspired to pay it forward by helping to clean up their neighbor’s yard after tenants moved out and left trash behind. How have you been inspired as you learn about the kindness that has been popping more than usual in our community?