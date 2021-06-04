Running with your dog: factors to consider

Are you looking for ways you and your dog can be more active together? Here are some things to think about before you take your pet for a run.

Characteristics of the breed

Flat-faced dogs tend to have trouble breathing and, therefore, low tolerance to vigorous exercise and heat. Large, deep-chested breeds, on the other hand, are prone to stomach twists if they’re too active after eating. This is why it’s best to consult your veterinarian before you take your dog for a run.

Weather and terrain conditions

If you run in the summer, be sure to take regular breaks, so your dog can catch its breath and stay hydrated. This is crucial to prevent heatstroke. You should also avoid running during a heatwave. Additionally, remember to check your pet’s foot pads often for cuts and scratches. Depending on the season, you might also need to use booties or a balm to protect your dog’s paws.

Finally, make sure you have the right equipment before you head out. You can find a selection of harnesses, leashes, and running belts at your local pet store.

Puppies

Avoid running with your dog until it’s at least six months old. Otherwise, you risk harming the proper development of your pet’s muscles and joints. Some larger breeds may need even more time to grow.