State News
Rural Virginia Receives $11M Boost to Healthcare Access
Funds to Bolster Telehealth Services, Mental Health Treatment, and Vital Medical Equipment
In a significant move for rural Virginians, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the release of a whopping $10.968 million in federal funds to amplify healthcare accessibility in the Valley and Southwest regions of the state. The sum was sanctioned under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, an initiative aiming to magnify health services and nutrition support in underserved areas.
This funding has been rendered possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan, legislation both senators backed in 2021. Their collective stand is crystal clear: regardless of their address, every Virginian deserves top-tier, dependable health care.
Here’s a detailed look into the distribution:
- Telehealth Network Expansion: A sum of $5,118,100 has been earmarked for the Virginia Consortium to Advance Health Care in Appalachia. This venture aims to broaden the horizons of telehealth by nurturing regional networks that mutually benefit from shared resources, educational platforms, and training programs. Esteemed entities like the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Center for Telehealth, the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA’s College at Wise, and others form the bedrock of this Consortium.
- Mental Health & Substance Use Treatment: Mount Rogers Community Services (MRCS) at Smyth County will receive $5,000,000 to enhance its capabilities in addressing mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse issues. This grant will materialize in the form of a new eight-bed unit at the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center and the relocation of their crisis care center to a more centralized locale. The overarching aim is to fine-tune the care quality for over 32,000 residents spanning several counties.
- Medical Equipment Update: Bath County Community Hospital, recovering from an electrical fire that damaged crucial equipment, will utilize the $850,500 to acquire a state-of-the-art X-ray machine and electronic medical record systems. This upgrade will provide seamless health record access, enriching the care for almost 30,000 inhabitants across Bath, Highland, and Alleghany counties.
The senators’ commitment to healthcare has been steadfast, particularly for rural communities. Their recent introduction of the CONNECT for Health Act of 2023 is a testament to their dedication. This act aspires to extend telehealth services coverage via Medicare, uphold the telehealth liberties established during the pandemic, simplify patient-doctor connections, and ultimately, uplift health outcomes. Another commendable initiative was the Save Rural Hospitals Act, launched earlier this year, targeting the sustenance of hospitals in rural belts by ensuring apt reimbursement for their services.
State News
Meet the people deciding how to spend $50 billion in opioid settlement cash
As more than $50 billion makes its way to state and local governments to compensate for the opioid epidemic, people with high hopes for the money are already fighting over a little-known bureaucratic arm of the process: state councils that wield immense power over how the cash is spent.
In 14 states, these councils have the ultimate say on the money, which comes from companies that made, distributed, or sold opioid painkillers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. In 24 other states, plus Washington, D.C., the councils establish budget priorities and make recommendations. Those will affect whether opioid settlement funds go, for example, to improve addiction treatment programs and recovery houses or for more narcotics detectives and prisons.
KFF Health News, along with Johns Hopkins University and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on the addiction crisis, gathered and analyzed data on council members in all states to create the first database of its kind.
The data shows that councils are as unique as states are from one another. They vary in size, power, and the amount of funds they oversee. Members run the gamut from doctors, researchers, and county health directors to law enforcement officers, town managers, and business owners, as well as people in recovery and parents who’ve lost children to addiction.
“The overdose crisis is incredibly complex, and it demands more than just money,” said Rollie Martinson, a policy associate with the nonprofit Community Education Group, which is tracking settlement spending across Appalachia. “We also need the right people in charge of that money.”
That’s the $50 billion question: Are the right people steering the decisions? Already, criticism of the councils has been rife, with stakeholders pointing out shortcomings, from overrepresentation to underrepresentation and many issues in between. For example:
Council membership doesn’t always align with the states’ hardest-hit populations — by race or geography.A heavy presence of specific professional groups — treatment providers, health care executives, or law enforcement officials, for example — might mean money gets directed to those particular interests at the expense of others. Few seats are reserved for people who’ve dealt with a substance use disorder themselves or supported a family member with one.
Admittedly, no one can design a perfect council. There’s no agreement on what that would even look like. But when a pile of money this big is at stake, everyone wants in on the action.
More than $3 billion of opioid settlement funds has already landed in government coffers, with installments to come through 2038. The money is meant as restitution for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from drug overdoses in recent decades.
But what restitution looks like depends on whom you ask. People running syringe service programs might suggest spending money immediately on the overdose reversal medication naloxone, while hospital officials might advocate for longer-term investments to increase staffing and treatment beds.
“People naturally want money to go toward their own field or interest,” said Kristen Pendergrass, vice president of state policy at Shatterproof.
And that can trigger hand-wringing.
In many parts of the country, for instance, people who support syringe service programs or similar interventions worry that councils with high numbers of police officers and sheriffs will instead direct large portions of the money to buy squad cars and bulletproof vests. And vice versa.
In most states, though, law enforcement and criminal justice officials make up fewer than one-fifth of council members. In Alaska and Pennsylvania, for instance, they’re not represented at all.
Outliers exist, of course. Tennessee’s 15-member council has two sheriffs, one current and one former district attorney general, a criminal court judge, and a special agent from the state Bureau of Investigation. But like many other councils, it hasn’t awarded funds to specific groups yet, so it’s too soon to tell how the council makeup will influence those decisions.
Pendergrass and Johns Hopkins researcher Sara Whaley, who together compiled the list of council members, say criticism of councils drawing too heavily from one field, geographic area or race is not just a matter of political correctness, but of practicality.
“Having diverse representation in the room is going to make sure there is a balance on how the funds are spent,” Pendergrass said.
To this end, Courtney Gary-Allen, organizing director for the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, and her colleagues chose early on to ensure their state’s 15-member council included people who support what’s known as harm reduction, a politically controversial strategy that aims to minimize the risks of using drugs. Ultimately, this push led to the appointment of six candidates, including Gary-Allen, to the panel. Most have personal experience with addiction.
“I feel very strongly that if these six folks weren’t on the council, harm reduction wouldn’t get a single dollar,” she said.
Others are starting to focus on potential lost opportunities.
In New Jersey, Elizabeth Burke Beaty, who is in recovery from substance use disorder, has noticed that most members of her state’s council represent urban enclaves near New York City and Philadelphia. She worries they’ll direct money to their home bases and exclude rural counties, which have the highest rates of overdose deaths and unique barriers to recovery, such as a lack of doctors to treat addiction and transportation to faraway clinics.
Natalie Hamilton, a spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who appointed the members, said the council represents “a wide geographic region,” including seven of the state’s 21 counties.
But only two of those represented — Burlington and Hunterdon counties — are considered rural by the state’s Office of Rural Health needs assessment. The state’s hardest-hit rural counties lack a seat at the table.
Now that most of the council seats nationwide are filled, worries about racial equity are growing.
Louisiana, where nearly a third of the population is Black, has no Black council members. In Ohio, where Black residents are dying of overdoses at the highest rates, only one of the 29 council members is Black.
“There’s this perception that this money is not for people who look like me,” said Philip Rutherford, who is chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery and is Black. His group organizes people in recovery to advocate for addiction issues.
Research shows Black Americans have the fastest-rising overdose death rates and face the most barriers to gold-standard treatments.
In several states, residents have lamented the lack of council members with firsthand knowledge of addiction who can direct settlement dollars based on personal experiences with the treatment and criminal justice systems. Instead, councils are saturated with treatment providers and healthcare organizations.
And this, too, raises eyebrows.
“Service providers are going to have a monetary interest,” said Tracie M. Gardner, who leads policy advocacy at the New York-based Legal Action Center. Although most are good people running good treatment programs, they have an inherent conflict with the goal of making people well and stable, she said.
“That is work to put treatment programs out of business,” Gardner said. “We must never forget the business model. It was there for HIV, it was there for covid, and it’s there for the overdose epidemic.”
Councils in South Carolina and New York have already seen some controversy in this vein — when organizations associated with members pursued or were awarded funding. It’s not a particularly surprising occurrence since the members are chosen for their prominent work in the field.
Both states’ councils have robust conflict-of-interest policies, requiring members to disclose professional and financial connections. New York also has a law precluding council members from using their position for financial gain, and South Carolina uses a rubric to objectively score applications.
That these situations cause alarm regardless shows how much hope and desperation is tied up in this money — and the decisions over who controls it.
“This is the biggest infusion of funding into the addiction treatment field in at least 50 years,” said Gardner. “It’s money coming into a starved system.”
Database methodology
The list of council members’ names used to build the database was compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Sara Whaley and Henry Larweh and Shatterproof’s Kristen Pendergrass and Eesha Kulkarni. All council members, even those without voting power, were listed.
Although many states have councils to address the opioid crisis generally, the database focused specifically on councils overseeing the opioid settlement funds. A council’s scope of power was classified as “decision-making” if it directly controls allocations. “Advisory” means the council provides recommendations to another body, which makes final funding decisions.
The data is current as of June 9, 2023.
KFF Health News’ Aneri Pattani, Colleen DeGuzman, and Megan Kalata analyzed the data to determine which categories council members represent based on the following rules:
Each council member can be counted in only one category. There is no duplication. People should be given the most descriptive categorization possible. For example, attorneys general are “elected officials,” but it is more specific to say they are “law enforcement and criminal justice” officials. A “government representative” is typically a government employee who is not elected and does not fit into any other descriptive category — for example, a non-elected county manager. People who provide direct services to patients or clients, such as physicians, nurses, therapists, and social workers, are classified as “medical and social service providers.” People with more administrative roles are typically classified as “public” or “private health and human services” based on their organization’s public or private affiliation.“Lived or shared experience” refers to someone who has personally experienced a substance use disorder, has a family member with one, or has lost a loved one to the disease. Because people’s addiction experiences are not always public, only individuals explicitly appointed because of their firsthand connection or to fill a seat reserved for someone with that experience were categorized as such.
KFF Health News’ Colleen DeGuzman and Megan Kalata contributed to this report. KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.
By Aneri Pattani / KFF Health News
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Federal aviation bill passed by U.S. House, with boost for smaller airports
The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that would reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five years, including a big increase in subsidies for airlines providing flights to smaller markets.
The chamber voted 351-67 to approve the bill, which would authorize $104 billion for the agency through 2028, increase authorized spending levels for rural aviation programs and add some protections for the flying public amid ongoing complaints over cancellations and delays.
“This bill ensures robust investment in infrastructure for airports of all sizes, including the thousands of smaller and general aviation airports that make up the bulk of our aviation system,” U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, said.
The bipartisan support on the floor came after lawmakers kept the measure clear of the controversial social issues a handful of House Republicans attached to the defense authorization bill last week.
Federal aviation funds distribution in Virginia:
$325,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment.
$13,670,853 for Norfolk International for runway rehabilitation.
$7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation.
$7,384,892 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate runway lighting.
$5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing runway.
$4,718,069 for Blue Ridge Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway and extend its runway.
$4,000,000 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field to construct, improve, or extend its safety area.
$658,200 for Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County to extend its runway.
$423,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.
$300,000 forVirginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to update the Airport Master Plan.
Source: Federal Aviation Administration / press release from the office of Sen. Tim Kaine
For example, on the FAA bill the chamber rejected, 181-254, an amendment from Illinois Republican Mary Miller to restrict funding for diversity, equity and inclusion training at the agency. In last week’s defense authorization bill, the House adopted two amendments targeting such programs in the Defense Department.
The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rick Larsen of Washington, praised the process in a Thursday floor speech.
“We are on the verge of passing a comprehensive, bipartisan, negotiated-in-good faith, important, policy-based bill, I presume in a bipartisan manner, which may not make the news because it wasn’t exciting enough,” Larsen said minutes before the vote. “We have prided ourselves on being a boring committee, on being a workhorse committee.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bill on a 63-0 vote last month.
Even after passage, Larsen said he and Graves will have to coordinate with the Senate and White House to see the bill enacted into law. Leaders of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee introduced a companion bill last month but have not scheduled a committee vote on the measure.
Current FAA authorization expires Sept. 30, and the legislation is considered one of this year’s must-do bills for Congress.
Rural air service, consumer aid
Under Graves, a licensed pilot and longtime champion of general aviation, the bill includes provisions meant to boost air service in rural America.
The measure includes a major increase for the Essential Air Service, a program to subsidize flights to small, rural airports that’s often been targeted for cutbacks or elimination. It would authorize an average of $292 million per year for the program. The current law, enacted in 2018, authorized about $162 million per year on average.
Essential Air Service subsidizes airlines with routes to and from 110 airports in the contiguous 48 states as of 2021, with dozens more in Alaska and Hawaii. Subsidies of more than $200 per passenger are reserved for airports beyond 210 miles from the nearest mid- or large-hub airport.
The bill also includes an entire title, or section, on general aviation, the non-commercial, non-military flight operations that include flights for agricultural, medical and business travel purposes. It’s the first such title in an FAA authorization bill, according to Graves.
Larsen also praised the measure’s consumer protections sections on the House floor Wednesday.
“Recent flight cancellations and delays have shaken the confidence of passengers in the U.S. aviation system,” Larsen said. “To get us back on the right course, the reauthorization requires airlines to create resiliency plans to address mass flight disruptions.”
The bill would require airlines to publish on their websites guidelines on compensation related to flight delays, diversions, cancellations and mishandled luggage.
It would also create a passenger experience advisory committee to report to the Transportation secretary and FAA administrator.
Fight over D.C. flights
The bill would not alter the routes allowed to serve Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, which sits in Virginia just across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital. Federal law prohibits routes to destinations more than 1,250 miles from the airport, with limited exceptions to cities including Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
The provision is meant to protect Dulles International Airport, which is farther out in Northern Virginia from the city center, and proposals for added air traffic out of National Airport proved highly contentious.
Utah Republican Burgess Owens proposed an amendment to allow seven new round-trip flights to National. The measure was defeated 205-229.
Most Democrats voted against the amendment, and most Republicans supported it, though dozens from both sides crossed party lines.
Several members of both parties from major metropolitan areas in Texas and California voted to add flights.
Republican Chip Roy and Democrats Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar all spoke on the floor to advocate for a direct flight from their San Antonio-area districts.
“My city of San Antonio is known as Military City, USA,” Castro said. “It’s home to tens of thousands of soldiers, airmen, intelligence professionals, and cybersecurity experts who need direct access to Washington, D.C.”
So, too, did most members from Delta Air Lines’ home state of Georgia. Delta supports adding flights to National Airport, also known by its international airport code, DCA. Democrat Lucy McBath was the only member from Georgia to vote against the measure.
“The only reason airlines are opposing this is that they want to limit competition,” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat, said.
Members from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia opposed the measure.
“No one asked our regional delegation about this, and we are united against adding more air traffic at DCA,” Virginia Democrat Don Beyer said. The airport is already overcrowded, with 20% of flights late, he added.
The area’s U.S. Senate delegation is also opposed to adding long-distance flights. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, said this week he opposed the idea, fearing airlines may opt to cut short regional flights in favor of longer ones.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Physician Assistants’ Petition Aims to Ease Prescription Access in Virginia
It isn’t unheard of in Virginia for patients to go days without access to certain prescribed medications if the order was written by a physician assistant.
However, a petition to remove a regulatory requirement that members of the medical industry say is primarily responsible for the delays is being considered by the Virginia Board of Medicine during its next meeting in August.
Submitted by the Virginia Academy of Physician Assistants this May, the petition aims to remove the requirement that a physician’s name must be listed on prescriptions for Schedule II through Schedule V drugs written by a physician assistant in the same patient care team.
Support for the removal also comes from numerous medical professionals, as seen in the nearly 200 public comments submitted on the petition.
Robert Glasgow, the Academy’s Chair of Government Affairs and a practicing physician assistant for over 30 years, said the requirement becomes an issue when pharmacists cannot find the physician’s name on a prescription order due to inefficiencies with electronic health record systems.
If this happens, Glasglow said, a patient has to wait to pick up their medication until the pharmacy can confirm the physician’s name – which could span a few hours or multiple days.
“If you have a kidney stone and you are in a good amount of pain, and you’re trying to get your pain medicine filled,” he said, “how long does someone want to sit around trying to pass a kidney stone without any management?”
The requirement is especially unnecessary, Glasgow said, considering that physician assistants have the license and authority to prescribe these controlled substances without a physician’s signature. Virginia law states physician assistants can only prescribe certain controlled substances listed in their individual practice agreements.
Physician assistants are “well-trained and highly educated, and it is certainly within our scope to write these prescriptions. No harm will come from not having the physician’s name on the prescription, and there’s no recognizable need to have it there,” Glasgow stated.
The current process requires physician assistants to submit a prescription with the physician’s name through an electronic health record system, which will then send the order to the patient’s pharmacy. However, Glasgow said there are “dozens” of these record systems medical professionals use in Virginia without a centralized database to catalog them, and not all have an option to include the physician’s name on the prescription.
House panel kills Prescription Drug Affordability Board proposal
Many times, he said, physician assistants have to put the physician’s name in the system’s “notes” section, but this can be missed because not all pharmacists know to look for it.
“Then you start getting bounce backs when a patient shows up, and the script hasn’t been filled yet,” Glasgow said. “Then there’s a back and forth with the pharmacy and the prescribing clinician.”
Glasgow also emphasized there is no state law mandating this requirement – only a regulation he said was written “so many years ago” that now creates barriers to patient care and prevents physician assistants from practicing in the full scope of their license.
Diane Powers, Director of Communications for the Virginia Department of Health Professions, said the executive committee of the Board of Medicine will be discussing the petition and the comments received at its meeting on August 4.
The Department of Health Professions agency plan states, “The petitioners will be notified of the Board’s decision after that meeting.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
18 Guilty Pleas Secured in Major Unemployment Compensation Fraud Case
Virginia AG’s Unyielding Pursuit Against Unemployment Fraud Yields Significant Results
Amid rising concerns of financial malpractices exploiting state funds, Attorney General Jason Miyares has sounded a triumph note for Virginia. Today, he announced the successful securing of eighteen guilty pleas on charges related to obtaining money under false pretenses spanning March to June 2023.
Ensuring the integrity of Virginia’s unemployment compensation systems is paramount, particularly during the challenges the world has faced in recent years. “I’m proud of the work my Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, and our law enforcement partners do to ensure that those who attempt to abuse Virginia’s unemployment compensation systems are held accountable for their wrong and illegal actions,” Miyares remarked.
With these guilty pleas, the involved individuals have been ordered to pay a hefty sum in restitution – a total of $212,080. This amount represents the unemployment funds falsely acquired from the Virginia Employment Commission during the pandemic’s peak. Such a significant amount showcases the gravity of the fraudulent activities undertaken.
This triumphant announcement is not solely a feather in the cap of the Attorney General’s office. It highlights the effective collaboration between several departments. The Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Office of Attorney General Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, the Virginia Marine Police, the United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and the Virginia State Inspector General have all played pivotal roles in ensuring that justice is served.
It’s pertinent to note that in March 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to Attorney General Miyares, seeking assistance in prosecuting these fraudulent unemployment compensation claims. A little over a year later, their combined efforts have borne fruit.
While the cases remain open and ongoing, today’s announcement serves as a staunch reminder of Virginia’s dedication to transparency, justice, and the safeguarding of public funds. Fraudsters will find no haven in the Old Dominion.
State News
Some Good News: Virginia’s 2023 Rabies Numbers are Looking Normal
Despite some local upticks in animal rabies reports, Virginia health officials said cases in the commonwealth this year are in line with averages from the past decade.
“While local health department statistics may vary and some localities may experience a series of rabies oriented events in quick succession, currently, from a statewide standpoint, we are reporting average levels of laboratory confirmed rabid animals,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Julia Murphy in an email.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, roughly 3,000 animals in the state are tested for rabies annually. Over the past decade, an average of 9.5% to 13.8% of those animals tested positive for the disease every year.
As of the beginning of June, VDH had tested 1,472 animals for rabies this year, with 10.5% testing positive, said Murphy.
“Exposure reports typically increase in the warmer months since people and their pets are outside more and more likely to contact wildlife,” said Murphy. “By extension, animal testing for rabies typically increases in May, June, July and August. Sometimes that is when rabies, which is in circulation in wildlife year round, can become more ‘noticeable,’ if you will, and there is greater rabies awareness.”
While the statewide average remains in the normal range, some parts of the state — like the Chickahominy Health District, which covers a swathe of rural central Virginia outside Richmond — have seen localized upticks in cases.
Between Jan. 1 and June 13 of this year, the Chickahominy district had 243 reports of bites or exposures and 10 confirmed cases of rabies. Over the same period of 2022, the district also had 243 reports of bites or exposures but only five confirmed cases.
Caitlin Hodge, a population health manager with the district, said the higher figure may be due to greater amounts of reporting and testing rather than a greater prevalence of the virus.
“More rabies testing has been done compared to this time last year,” Hodge said in an email. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean there is more rabies in the animal population in our area.”
For the past few years, the largest number of confirmed cases in animals have occurred in Fairfax County, followed by Loudoun.
Kirsten Kohl, a rabies specialist with the Fairfax County Health Department, said in an email that Fairfax’s count of rabies-positive animals is generally higher because the county is Virginia’s most populous, accounting for about 14% of the state population.
“In 2020, VDH reported 47 rabid animals in Fairfax County and 329 rabid animals total in the state, meaning Fairfax accounted for about 14.3% of the rabid animals in the state that year — on par with our population,” she wrote.
Raccoons have accounted for the majority of Fairfax’s positive cases in recent years. Kohl said the relocation of raccoons from Florida into Virginia in the 1950s led to a sharp increase in “raccoon-variant rabies” in the state.
“Raccoons are typically very adaptable animals and adjust well to urban and suburban environments,” she said. “Additionally, rapid urbanization directly causes habitat fragmentation, causing existing large animal habitats to be broken into small, isolated patches, and forcing many animals to adapt to live among humans more and more.”
That species, along with skunks and foxes, are the most common carriers of rabies in Virginia. However, Murphy cautioned that any mammal, including humans, can become infected from the disease, which is almost 100% fatal once symptoms appear. Since 2009, the state has seen only two human rabies cases.
“One of the very most important ways you can protect yourself and your pets is by having your veterinarian vaccinate your pets for rabies and keeping their vaccinations up to date,” she wrote. “Vaccinating domestic animals, like dogs and cats, not only protects them but creates a protective barrier between wildlife and people. So if we protect our pets, we protect ourselves.”
Anyone who has potentially been exposed to a rabid animal — including bites, scratches or contact with saliva — should notify their doctor immediately.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
States Stiffen Penalties for Fentanyl, Despite Public Health Concerns
As they struggle to reduce drug overdose deaths, policymakers across the United States are embroiled in a heated debate over creating and increasing criminal penalties related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Legislators pushing the new wave of criminal penalties say the laws will deter drug distributors and hold offenders accountable. But opponents — including some public health officials — warn of potential consequences such as worsening the opioid crisis and pushing users toward more dangerous synthetic alternatives.
As of this month, 28 states have enacted one or more fentanyl criminal provisions, according to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, which researches and drafts potential legislation on public safety and substance use.
In this year’s legislative sessions alone, lawmakers introduced hundreds of fentanyl crime bills in at least 46 state legislatures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. While they vary, the bills generally would increase or stiffen penalties for the illegal production, possession and distribution of the substance.
Lawmakers in Virginia designated fentanyl as “a weapon of terrorism,” enacting a bill this spring that makes knowingly manufacturing or distributing substances containing any detectable amount of fentanyl punishable by up to 10 years of jail time.
An Iowa statute, signed into law in May, enhanced the penalties for selling and manufacturing fentanyl, with prison sentences ranging from up to 10 years to up to 50 years. While the bill passed with bipartisan support, some Democrats also proposed that the state improve access to substance use treatment and resources, such as fentanyl testing strips, which remain illegal in Iowa.
Arkansas and Texas are the latest states to pass legislation that makes it a homicide to give fentanyl to someone who then dies of an overdose. About 30 other states and the District of Columbia have laws, known as drug-induced homicide laws, that allow murder prosecutions, even in cases where individuals share drugs socially, if those drugs contain lethal doses.
Texas’ new law imposes harsher penalties, including first-degree felony charges for those involved in manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to deliver between 200 and 400 grams of fentanyl, and second-degree felony charges for those involved in manufacturing or distributing fentanyl that results in an overdose.
The law’s supporters say the measure will not only protect Texans from potentially overdosing, but also hold distributors accountable.
“The intent is to deter the behavior and make it to where prosecutors throughout the state can take the sort of action that needs to be taken with this drug,” Texas Rep. David Cook, a Republican who co-authored the bill, said in an interview with Stateline. “This is a necessary measure in order to protect the public safety of our citizens.”
Republican state Rep. Kronda Thimesch, who also co-authored the bill, wrote in an email that the law garnered “overwhelming support” from families, community leaders and law enforcement agencies across the state.
“We have learned from the past that stronger penalties do work. We need to use every resource available to go after drug dealers,” Thimesch wrote.
But critics raise concerns over whether these types of measures truly address the root causes of substance use.
“You cannot deal with fentanyl without dealing with the overall issue of drug addiction and drug usage,” Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat who voted against the measure, said in an interview with Stateline.
“If you make illegal things that human beings want, you will make things worse,” Wu said. “You will create more organized crime, you will create more unintended consequences, you will create more disparity and destruction in poor communities, because this crap never affects the communities of the people who make the laws.”
Some criminal justice advocates say fentanyl should be treated as a public health issue rather than a law enforcement problem.
By attaching criminal consequences to drug-related incidents, fear and stigma may deter people with substance use disorders from reaching out for help, said Maritza Perez Medina, the director of federal affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates for reducing criminal drug penalties.
“Public health interventions, things like harm reduction services would actually go a long way in curbing overdose deaths and connecting people to treatment. Unfortunately, that’s not the route that many lawmakers both at the state and federal level are choosing to follow,” Perez Medina said in an interview with Stateline. “There’s still an overinvestment in criminal justice approaches at the expense of public health solutions.”
Criminalization measures also have a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, which amplify existing racial and socioeconomic disparities, Perez Medina said.
“[These criminalization policies are] also falling on people who are on the lowest level of the drug distribution chain, people who probably also use drugs who would benefit most from public health interventions rather than handcuffs,” she said.
More overdoses
Fentanyl, originally developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s, emerged as an intravenous anesthetic and is used particularly to relieve pain after operations, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl also serves as a medication for patients with chronic pain who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.
Before 2013, overdose outbreaks linked to illegally manufactured fentanyl were often localized and attributed to specific chemists in Mexico or elsewhere, according to Beau Kilmer, the co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, a nonpartisan research group.
A shift occurred when illegally manufactured fentanyl began flowing into the United States from China in 2013, leading to its widespread distribution, Kilmer said. Over time, dealers mixed fentanyl with heroin and later transitioned to counterfeit pills.
More than 110,500 people in the United States died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to provisional statistics released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a federal agency. Sixty-eight percent, or 75,778, of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration also attributes more deaths to illegal fentanyl among Americans under 50 than any other cause of death.
The use of fentanyl laced with xylazine — a cheap animal sedative not meant for human consumption that can cause blackouts and lesions that sometimes result in amputations — also is on the rise, causing growing concerns among policymakers. The Biden administration recently unveiled a plan to curb the growing threat by increasing testing and coordinating standardized data collection to better understand how xylazine-related overdoses are affecting the country.
Several states also have taken steps to restrict access to xylazine, also known as “tranq.” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the addition of xylazine to the state’s controlled substances list in April, joining Ohio and West Virginia, where similar restrictions have been implemented. Florida already categorizes xylazine as a Schedule I controlled substance.
Alternative approaches
A recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health suggests that drug busts and police crackdowns on dealers may worsen the overdose crisis.
The research, conducted in Indianapolis, identified a pattern where overdose rates involving opioids doubled in the vicinity surrounding a drug seizure and persisted over several weeks. The study suggested that the increase in overdoses may be linked to people seeking alternatives due to the loss of their stable supply, without knowing their tolerance to other opioids that have varying potency.
Some drug policy experts worry that criminalizing fentanyl may push individuals toward more dangerous substances, as suppliers seek to evade law enforcement scrutiny.
“Anytime you ban a drug, if people respond to that at all, they just respond by using a whole different drug. It doesn’t address the issue because it doesn’t address demand, and as long as there is a demand for the drug, there will be a supply for it,” said Katharine Harris, a drug policy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, in an interview with Stateline.
She also argued that the focus on this substance alone does not address the root causes and complexities of the overdose crisis.
“We’re always going to be one step behind and I feel like that’s what we’re seeing right now with xylazine,” Harris said.
Some states have chosen to pursue alternative approaches. California and North Carolina have embraced harm reduction strategies, such as syringe exchange programs and increasing distribution of naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug. New Hampshire also recently outlined its plan to use $6.5 million to fund programs that aim to treat and prevent substance use in the state.
Missouri recently became the latest state to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. Only New York City and Rhode Island have legalized “safe injection sites,” where people can use drugs under the supervision of trained staff who can reverse overdoses.
There are more than 1,100 communities nationwide that have committed to creating non-arrest pathways into treatment and recovery to address substance use, according to Zoe Grover-Scicchitano, the executive director of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, which helps law enforcement agencies turn to treatment programs rather than arrests.
“Effective drug policy, including addressing root causes of addiction and supporting harm reduction efforts, requires creating public health and public safety partnerships. Collaboration between law enforcement and other stakeholders can reduce stigma, create more pathways into treatment and reduce overdose deaths,” Grover-Scicchitano wrote in an email.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebookand Twitter.
by Amanda Hernandez, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 8mph SSE
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 4
97/73°F
97/68°F