Ruth “Jean” Williams (1928 – 2022)

Ruth “Jean” Williams, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Heritage Hall.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating.

Mrs. Williams was born on May 24, 1928, in Reliance, Virginia to the late Floyd and Virginia “Veta” Keener Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Williams; three brothers, James Rolfe Derflinger, Floyd Lee Derflinger Jr. and Kidwell Gray “Jack” Derflinger and a niece, Debbie Derflinger Verderamo. She worked many years for Weaver’s Department Store in Front Royal before starting with Warren Memorial Hospital in medical records where she retired. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Luke Clinic. She was a member of Marlowe Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Lioness Club.

Survivors include her two sons, Rick Williams of Seven Fountains, Virginia and Robert Kim Williams (Denise) of Jeffersonton, Virginia; daughter, Cathy Williams of Front Royal; Sister-in-law, Sally Derflinger of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Matthew C. Williams of Raleigh; four nieces, Sharon Heath of Miami, Florida, Carol Ann Hattaway of Greensboro, North Carolina, Temple Child of Fort Myers, Florida and Ruth Jean Webber of Beaumont, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.