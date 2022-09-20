Obituaries
S. Jeanie Clark (1944 – 2022)
S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon.
Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark, and a son, Terry Clark.
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) (1961 – 2022)
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on September 27th, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, Virginia 22172.
Bobby was born on January 9, 1961, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Robert Wayne Sites Sr. and Laura VanMeter. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Alesia Lee; his nephew, Clay Lee; his niece Cori Jean Carr and his step-father, Donald VanMeter.
Surviving Bobby is his loving wife of 39 years, Janice Sites; his daughter, Jill Sites & Kenny; his siblings, Michelle Savilisky & Dave, Kermit Sites & Beth, Amy Connell, Joy Carr, Ruby Burkett, and LeeAnn Parker; step-mother Lee Sites; his brother in law, Donnie Lee; his nephews, Cody, Zack, Tony and Gary; and numerous extended family members including his dog Sandy.
Bobby enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in December of 1978. He was a drill instructor at Parris Island for two years before becoming an Aircraft Communications Navigation Tech. He then studied Information Technology at the University of Phoenix & worked as a Computer Specialist before his retirement in 1999. He was recalled to active duty in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom, stationed in Fallujah. He achieved many medals during his lifetime in the military with numerous Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal, an Iraqi Campaign Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Medal.
He retired again in 2006 after 21 years of exemplary service. He also worked at Winchester Medical Center, Army Corp of Engineers, MCCS Quantico, and retired as a security network engineer for the VA. Bobby enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his 2.5-ton truck, and living on the Shenandoah River. He had a love for animals, especially his dog Sandy. He will always be remembered as a loving husband & father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cumberland, MD
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Warren Co. 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Courtney Allen Crump officiating.
Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)
Barbara Jane Snyder, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Assisted Living on September 14, 2022.
Services will be private.
Barbara was born on June 6, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Grace Holt.
Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 46 years, Roger Snyder; her children, Scott Snyder (Cindy), Scott Schindler (Remy), Kelly Snyder, Mitchell Schindler, Ira Schindler (Kate), and David Schindler; her brothers, Don Holt (Karla) of Vineland, New Jersey and Brad Holt of Boise, Idaho; her grandchildren, Marife, Marrissa, Kit, Levi, and Nate; and her five great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a very accomplished stained glass artist and had won many awards for her work. Barbara went to Vineland High School in New Jersey and graduated in 1963.
Amy Lynne Sajeski (1981 – 2022)
Amy Lynne Sajeski, 41, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on September 11, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Amy was born on December 4, 1981, in Fairfax, Virginia, to Phillip Norman Anderson and Eunice Payne Anderson.
Surviving along with her parents are her husband of 17 years, William Anthony Sajeski Jr.; grandmother, Hazel Mae Anderson; two sons, Alexander Scott-Payne Kubela and Robert D. Chilson; four daughters, Kayla Marie Nelson Anderson, Rhiannon Jayde Anderson, Morgan Lynne Sajeski and Dakota Elizabeth Sajeski; two sisters, K. Nicole “Nikki” France and Savannah Leigh Anderson; father-in-law, William Sajeski Sr.; mother-in-law, Jerry Ann Sajeski and brother-in-law, Aaron M. Sajeski.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 of Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 at donations.scouting.org.
William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)
William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
A Rosary will be for Bill at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal. A viewing will follow from 9:30 am until 11:30 am when we process to Shenandoah Memorial Park for the committal service. There will be a celebration of life party at Front Royal Country Club from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All are welcome.
Bill was born in Virginia on January 3, 1932, to the late William Henry Hooten II and Margaret Simmons Habel. Bill was raised by his late parents, John and Margaret Habel. His wife, Lois Anne Hooten, was preceded in death, with whom he shared 52 loving years of marriage. They enjoyed taking their four children out to water ski on the Shenandoah river, viewing the scenery on Skyline Drive, dining out at restaurants, and fully relished in their love for each other and the happy family they built together.
Surviving Bill is his loving children, Mary Elizabeth Bond (Robert G. Bond Sr.) of Front Royal, William Joseph “Billy” Hooten (Adana Hooten) of Hollidaysburg, PA, Karen Anne Waldron (Jack) of Munhall, PA, and Christopher Louis Hooten (Junko) of Culver City, CA; his siblings, Mary Frances Chilton (Hunter) of Boston, MA, Margaret Leary (late Joe) of Mineral, VA, and John Habel (Jan) of Cumberland, VA; his grandchildren, Lindsay Waldron-Burke (Christopher), Rachel Pollack (Todd), Emily Waldron, Robert Bond Jr. (Kayla), Sarah Fulton (Micah), William Hooten and Hannah Hooten; his great-grandchildren, Lilah, Isabella, Vincent and Alexis; and his cousin and lifelong best friend, Kenny Simmons.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he began a career he loved as an Electrician in the IBEW Local 26. He excelled in the exacting nature his work required for 55 years, making lifelong friends and enemies along the way. He truly was a jack of all trades, and his generous heart lent him to helping anyone and everyone with their home projects.
Most of all, Bill will be missed and celebrated for his boisterous personality, his loving heart, his spicy quips, and hilarious anecdotes. He personally requested for everyone to have a giant party after he passed. Please join us in celebrating his extraordinary life. There will be Fireball.
Brian S. Stimson (1970 – 2022)
Brian S. Stimson, 52, of Linden, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his sister’s home in Front Royal.
All services will be private.
Brian was born August 12, 1970, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Donald E. and Ava C. Stimson.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School, Class of 1988. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his sister, Pam Kidwell of Front Royal; companion, Sharon Deavers of Linden; one niece; and two nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741