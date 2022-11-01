Obituaries
S.K. West (1949 – 2022)
S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
Services will be private.
S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
Surviving is two sisters, Linda West-Shatto of Spotsylvania and Dianne Hogan of Georgia; two nieces, Mary Taylor and Nicole Waller; and a grand-nephew, Hunter Bryant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Suzann Shappek Robinson (1961 – 2022)
Suzann Shappek Robinson, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Suzann was born May 14, 1961, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Richard J. Shappek, Sr and Wilma J. Parks Shappek. She worked for several years for the Smithsonian as a horticulturist and was a proud childcare provider for over 25 years. Many of the children and parents have remained close friends.
Surviving is her son, Barry Robinson, and wife, Amanda of Stumpy Point, North Carolina; one brother, Richard J. Shappek, Jr. of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters-in-law, Michelle Boykins, Wanda Robinson, Kim Robinson, and Pam O’Blines; one brother-in-law, Phillip Robinson; two nieces, Makala, and Tressa; three nephews, Phillip, Gabriel, and Anthony; three great-nephews, Anthony, Artimus, and Jedidiah; several cousins, extended family, and friends.
She was married to the late Edouard A. Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; mother-in-law Dorothy F.J. Robinson and brother-in-law, Randal Robinson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Warren County. All are welcome to attend.
For her love of the Smithsonian Botanical Gardens, memorial donations may be made to the Smithsonian Gardens, https://gardens.si.edu/support-smithsonian-gardens/
Obituaries
George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)
George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe
Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Corey Wayne North (1988 – 2022)
Corey Wayne North, 34, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. Services will be private.
Corey was born March 4, 1988, in Winchester son of Crystal A. Kibler Funk of Front Royal and Chris North of Front Royal. He was a 2006 Warren County High School graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving with his parents are his maternal grandmother, Mary E. Kibler of Front Royal; paternal grandfather, Edward J. North of Amissville; two daughters, Mila Chevelle North and Penelope Jean North, both at home with their mother, Olivia Jane North; one brother, Colby North of Front Royal; special aunt, Rhonda Thompsen (Rois) of Strasburg; special uncle, Jason Kibler (Amy) of Front Royal; special nephew, Jaxon John North of Front Royal; five cousins, Nathan and Taylor Thompsen, Autumn, Winter, and Summer Kibler; and his canine buddy, Robin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
David Leon Christiansen Sr. (1950 – 2022)
David Leon Christiansen Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Gee officiating. Following the Mass, the burial will occur at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler St., Culpeper, Virginia.
David was born on January 29, 1950, in Corning, New York. He retired from the United States Army after serving his country.
A visitation will occur before the Funeral Mass from 9-10 A.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Kenneth G. “Sperty” Campbell (1929 – 2022)
Kenneth G. “Sperty” Campbell, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell and Billy “Bear” Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Sperty was born January 28, 1929, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late David Herman and Brucie C. Barbee Campbell.
He owned and operated Front Royal Billiards for 48 years, renovated several commercial buildings, and built several houses, and he was the proudest of building the DMV in Front Royal. He was an above-average pool shooter and a tough competitor. He enjoyed horse racing and owned many racehorses in his time.
He enjoyed fishing with his son, Wayne, and loved the Washington Redskins. Sperty was a lifelong member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829. The family will long remember him for “He was always right!”. He was a lifelong resident of Front Royal and was known and loved by many.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family of eight siblings, David, Frank, and Thurman Campbell, Myrtle Wines, Ruby Wines, Mildred Darr and Geneva Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Elam Poe Campbell, and great-grandson, Allen Williams, Jr.
Surviving is a son, Kenneth Wayne “Butch” Campbell and wife Boo of Front Royal; two daughters, Connie S. Compton and husband Paul of Front Royal, and Linda Stotler and husband Richard of Winchester; two step-children, Brenda Baker and husband Kenny of Front Royal, and Gary Poe and wife Tammy of Strasburg; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friend, Eleanor Grigsby of Front Royal; and several nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.
Jake Strosnider, Robbie Strosnider, Brandon Strosnider, Matthew Williams, Matt Campbell, and Kenny Baker will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Wines and Giles Darr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)
Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 7 to 9 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Good was born on December 18, 1947, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Hubert and Edith Batterson Davis. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Tilton Jenkins, and her second husband, Ralph Tilden Good, Jr. She was a member of Eagles Club #824. Shirley loved to dance. She was a kind, loving, and fun wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Jenkins, R.T. Good, III, and Dwayne Good; three daughters, Tammy Jenkins, Karen Marshall and Kelly Good; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sister of the heart, best friend, Carolyn Lofton.
Jacob Fox, Dale Peddle, Tommy Miller Jr., and Thomas Allen Jenkins will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25405.