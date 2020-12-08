Safe driving tips for holiday partygoers

Driving under the influence during the holidays is a common phenomenon, with drunk drivers causing more traffic deaths between Christmas and New Year’s Eve than at other times of the year. Here are some practices you should adopt to help ensure you and your passengers get around safely during the holidays.

Are you fit to drive?

First, make sure you don’t contribute to the problem of drunk driving yourself. Even small quantities of alcohol can impair your ability to drive. So if you’re the designated driver for the night, it’s best to avoid drinking altogether.

If you do plan to drink, do so responsibly. The one-drink-an-hour rule works for some people. However, a person’s level of intoxication will depend on various factors such as their weight and the type of alcohol being consumed.

If there’s any indication that your ability to drive is impaired, don’t get behind the wheel. Always have a back-up plan, whether it’s calling a cab, sleeping over, or getting a ride from a friend or family member.

Drive defensively

Driving defensively is always a good practice, but it’s an especially wise approach when driving at night during the holiday season. In particular:

• Be attentive. Always be prepared to take preventive action to avoid an accident. Sit up straight, keep both hands on the wheel, and be aware of your surroundings.

• Be careful at intersections. Watch out for drivers running red lights: even if you have priority, look both ways.

• Take your safety into your own hands. You can’t always count on other drivers to be safe on the road. Stay out of other cars’ blind spots and maintain a safe following distance.

Finally, never get into a car with someone who you suspect has had too much to drink. Call a cab or UBER and encourage them to do the same.