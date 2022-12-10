Safe stairs in winter: 3 non-slip options

Here are three materials that make exterior stairs less slippery to keep you and your visitors safe during the winter months.

1. Recycled rubber

Black tread covers made of recycled rubber are remarkably resistant to shocks, inclement weather, humidity, ultraviolet rays, oil, and mildew. They are easy to install, maintain and store. They can, however, be quite heavy.

2. Polypropylene fiber

Available in an array of colors and patterns, polypropylene fiber can be bought in mats or rolls. While it can stand up to heavy traffic, it should be treated against UV rays. It has waterproof backing made of vinyl or rubber to prevent seepage, which increases its durability.

3. Coir

This material, made of coconut fiber, typically comes in a natural ecru color. It can give your exterior a unique look and works best on wood and concrete surfaces. The downside? Coir tends to retain water and dust. In addition, if not installed well, it may become loose over time.

To learn which materials will work best on your stairs, visit the flooring experts in your area.