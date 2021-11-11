Safety tips for seniors living at home

If you’re thinking about moving to a seniors’ residence, you should know that different types of facilities offer varying services. Therefore, it’s best to consider the state of your health as well as your interests, budget, and degree of autonomy when choosing a place to live. Here’s an overview of the main services offered by various seniors’ residences.

Wellness care

Whether you’re independent, semi-independent or require daily care, seniors’ residences can offer you assistance maintaining your health, well-being, and appearance. These include services related to:

• Bathing and showering

• Getting dressed

• Hairdressing (cutting, styling, etc.)

• Distribution of medication

• Changing bandages

• Oral hygiene (natural teeth or dentures)

• Manicures and pedicures (with or without nail polish)

• Mobility support (moving around, transfers, getting up from and going to bed, etc.)

• Follow-ups with health professionals (pharmacist, doctor, nurse, etc.)

• Animal therapy

Your well-being is important, and you should have quality care. Let yourself be treated to the assistance you deserve, delivered by people who have your best interests at heart.

Sports and recreation

There are numerous benefits to keeping your body and mind active as you get older. That’s why seniors’ residences offer a wide range of stimulating activities. Depending on the facility, these may include:

• Arts and crafts (knitting, sewing, crafts, etc.)

• Billiards

• Bingo

• Puzzles

• Choir

• Movies

• Clubs (walking, reading, etc.)

• Group classes (yoga, aerobics, etc.)

• Fitness training (weight machines, stationary bikes, free weights, etc.)

• Gardening

• Games (board, card, video, etc.)

• Freestyle swimming or aqua fitness classes

• Bocce ball or pétanque

• Shuffleboard

With so many activities to enjoy, you’ll hardly notice the time pass. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to broaden your horizons and develop new passions.

Nutritious meals

Eating well is essential if you want to keep up your energy and stay healthy. However, many seniors neglect their diet, and some are even at the risk of malnutrition. If you can’t prepare your own meals, or if you simply don’t have the energy to cook or do the dishes, moving into a seniors’ residence can eliminate the need to perform these tasks.

You can easily enjoy the pleasures of healthy eating by relying on a seniors’ residence to prepare you fresh and varied meals. Depending on the facility, you may have access to:

• Snacks

• Buffet-style meals

• À la carte dining

• Daily meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) offered individually or as a package

Additionally, some establishments can provide delicious meals that suit your dietary requirements. This can be important if you have food allergies, diabetes, or a special diet prescribed by your doctor.

Housekeeping

Everyday tasks can be strenuous or simply tedious. Imagine having someone to take care of these chores for you:

• Changing the bedding

• Disinfecting the bathroom

• Cleaning mirrors and windows

• Washing and folding clothes

• Cleaning floors

• Vacuuming

• Emptying garbage cans

If you’d like to say ‘‘goodbye’’ to doing housework, you’ll be happy to know housekeeping is a key service offered by many seniors’ residences.

Contact the facilities in your area to find out more, or reach out to a local senior housing consultant. This professional can help you determine your needs and preferences so that you can target the places best suited for you.

Other services and benefits

The seniors’ residence you choose should provide a warm and safe living environment where you can fully enjoy your retirement years. It should have qualified personnel on-site at all times, carefully maintained common areas, an efficient fire protection system, and rigorous procedures in place in case of an emergency. It should also have banking and mail services and an on-site convenience store, if possible. Give yourself the quality of life you deserve.