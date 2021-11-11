Mature Living
Safety tips for seniors living at home
Seniors over the age of 65 account for approximately half of all injury-related hospitalizations, and the majority of these are due to slips and falls. Help a senior in your life maximize their safety and independence at home. Here are a few key tips.
In the bedroom
Make sure there’s a clear path between the bed and the door. Install a nightlight or place a light switch near the bed that can be turned on without getting up. These adjustments will make it easy for your loved ones to move around and see where they’re going if they need to get up at night to use the bathroom.
In the kitchen
Keep small items that are used daily, such as utensils, cups, glasses, and lids, in easy-to-reach locations. Place items that don’t get used very often, such as plastic dishes and stainless-steel bowls, up high. Heavy objects, such as pots, pans, and small appliances, should be stored in cabinets and drawers that are close to the ground.
In the bathroom
Install grab bars in the shower and beside the toilet. A bathing chair can be used to make it easier to wash and help prevent leg fatigue. In addition, a non-slip rubber mat with suction cups will make surfaces less slippery. You can also install a handheld shower, which is easier to handle, as well as a temperature regulator to prevent accidental burns.
In high-traffic areas
Ensure that all hallways, staircases, and entrances are clear of obstacles, clutter, and tripping hazards. If there are throw rugs, make sure they’re properly secured and aren’t wrinkled or bunched up. Furthermore, make sure there’s adequate lighting in these areas and a sturdy handrail along either side of the staircase.
If you want more tips for how to create a safe living environment, arrange an in-home assessment with an occupational therapist.
Mature Living
3 stress-relieving activities
As you age, the stresses of everyday life can become difficult to manage. For example, planning a move, waiting for medical test results, worrying about the health of a loved one, and watching the news can all cause you to worry. To help you cope with the strain, here are some stress-relieving activities you may want to try.
1. Being outdoors
A great way to boost your spirits and get a bit of exercise is to garden. You could try planting herbs on your balcony or vegetables in your backyard. In addition, walking, biking and photography are all relaxing hobbies you can do outdoors.
2. Making art
Creating works of art can be both comforting and rewarding. Needlework, such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidery, will keep your hands and mind busy. Alternatively, you may want to draw, color, paint, or do crafts. These activities can be done alone or with someone else.
3. Practicing meditation
Meditating is a great way to relax and clear your mind. You may want to try a simple breathing exercise or guided meditation. Alternatively, you could listen to melodies accompanied by nature sounds such as running water and singing birds. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself in a beautiful oasis.
Though stress-relieving activities can be beneficial, if you’re dealing with crippling anxiety, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional.
Mature Living
The role of seniors in our community
This is a time to pause and reflect on the important role that seniors play in our community. Here are a few examples of how they contribute.
• They’re volunteers. Many seniors volunteer several hours a week or more. This enables them to put their time, effort, and expertise to good use in the community.
• They’re mentors. Seniors have a wealth of experience and skills they can share and pass down to younger generations. They can be great role models and important educational resources.
• They’re economic contributors. Seniors play a part in the local economy by attending sporting events and live shows. In addition, they spend money by eating and shopping at nearby businesses.
• They’re caretakers. Countless seniors help with childcare duties for their grandchildren. In addition, many provide various levels of support to a spouse or other relative who’s unwell or has restricted mobility.
Today, take a moment to recognize and thank the seniors in your life for their invaluable contributions to the community.
Mature Living
5 uses for technology in a seniors’ residence
Many seniors living in retirement residences benefit from technology. Here are five ways that older adults can use modern devices in their everyday lives.
1. To stay in touch. No matter the distance, seniors can continue to stay connected with their families and attend important events such as birthdays and anniversaries thanks to video conferencing technologies.
2. To facilitate planning. Residents can easily register for activities, view the dining room menu, or reserve a table for lunch via a dedicated website or application.
3. To improve safety. Technology can be used to detect falls, send residents medication reminders and allow seniors with reduced mobility to attend virtual medical consultations.
4. To enhance cognitive abilities. Reading, watching movies, and listening to music can help residents maintain their cognitive abilities. In addition, sudoku-type games and crossword puzzles are excellent for exercising the brain.
5. To maintain autonomy. Smart devices, including voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, can help simplify certain daily tasks, provide remote assistance and remind residents of appointments and special events.
If you’re planning to move to a retirement residence, you should first find out about internet access at the facility. In addition, many residences offer introductory computer courses, so you don’t have to worry if you aren’t very tech-savvy.
Mature Living
12 safe and fun outdoor activities for seniors
Are you looking for safe ways to enjoy yourself this summer? If so, here are some outdoor activities that’ll allow you to make the most of the season.
Birdwatch
Grab your binoculars, and head out to look for birds in the park, a nearby forest or your own backyard.
Have a picnic
Enjoy a simple or elaborate meal in the quiet of your own backyard or at a nearby park or beach.
Go on a nature walk
Take a stroll on a boardwalk or a countryside trail, and recharge your batteries as you breathe in the fresh air.
Golf
Put your swing to the test on the most picturesque courses in your area.
Take pictures
See the world through your camera lens, and capture moments that fill you with wonder.
Do tai chi or yoga
Maximize the benefits of these gentle practices by doing them outdoors.
Visit a U-pick farm
Collect your own berries to make jams and desserts, or sample them right off the bush.
Camp
Break free of your daily routine, and find a serene place to unwind — around a campfire, for example.
Fish
Get away from it all, and focus on living in the present moment as you cast a line.
Cycle
Leave the car at home, and (re)discover your community at your own pace.
Kayak
Paddle your way to a great workout, or simply take in the scenery on calm waters.
Go to a drive-in
Set up the inside of your vehicle so you can watch a movie under the stars in total comfort.
Mature Living
4 fantastic outdoor activities for seniors
Spending time in nature has benefits for your mind and body. Here are four outdoor activities that can help you make the most of sunny days.
1. Hiking
Depending on where you live, you can explore trails that wind through forests, wetlands, or wide-open meadows. Just make sure the terrain and length of the trail correspond to your capabilities. Confirm if it’s a one-way or round trip before you start.
2. Picnicking
Whether you choose to dine in a park or at the beach, this activity allows you to make the most of nice weather and enjoy a delicious meal in good company. Put together an assortment of salads and sandwiches or get takeout from a local restaurant.
3. Camping
Are you getting too old to sleep on the hard ground? With an RV, you can escape to the great outdoors without leaving behind the comforts of home. Spend your days fishing, hiking, or sitting on the beach, and relax by the fire in the evening.
4. Birdwatching
It’s easy to take up birding, as it requires very little equipment and can be done almost anywhere. All you need is patience and a keen eye. To make the most of your next excursion, determine where the best birdwatching spots are in your area.
From gardening and golfing to cycling and playing tennis, there’s no shortage of ways to be active outdoors in summer.
Mature Living
Seniors’ residences: An impressive range of services to come home to
If you’re thinking about moving to a seniors’ residence, you should know that different types of facilities offer varying services. Therefore, it’s best to consider the state of your health as well as your interests, budget, and degree of autonomy when choosing a place to live. Here’s an overview of the main services offered by various seniors’ residences.
Wellness care
Whether you’re independent, semi-independent or require daily care, seniors’ residences can offer you assistance maintaining your health, well-being, and appearance. These include services related to:
• Bathing and showering
• Getting dressed
• Hairdressing (cutting, styling, etc.)
• Distribution of medication
• Changing bandages
• Oral hygiene (natural teeth or dentures)
• Manicures and pedicures (with or without nail polish)
• Mobility support (moving around, transfers, getting up from and going to bed, etc.)
• Follow-ups with health professionals (pharmacist, doctor, nurse, etc.)
• Animal therapy
Your well-being is important, and you should have quality care. Let yourself be treated to the assistance you deserve, delivered by people who have your best interests at heart.
Sports and recreation
There are numerous benefits to keeping your body and mind active as you get older. That’s why seniors’ residences offer a wide range of stimulating activities. Depending on the facility, these may include:
• Arts and crafts (knitting, sewing, crafts, etc.)
• Billiards
• Bingo
• Puzzles
• Choir
• Movies
• Clubs (walking, reading, etc.)
• Group classes (yoga, aerobics, etc.)
• Fitness training (weight machines, stationary bikes, free weights, etc.)
• Gardening
• Games (board, card, video, etc.)
• Freestyle swimming or aqua fitness classes
• Bocce ball or pétanque
• Shuffleboard
With so many activities to enjoy, you’ll hardly notice the time pass. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to broaden your horizons and develop new passions.
Nutritious meals
Eating well is essential if you want to keep up your energy and stay healthy. However, many seniors neglect their diet, and some are even at the risk of malnutrition. If you can’t prepare your own meals, or if you simply don’t have the energy to cook or do the dishes, moving into a seniors’ residence can eliminate the need to perform these tasks.
You can easily enjoy the pleasures of healthy eating by relying on a seniors’ residence to prepare you fresh and varied meals. Depending on the facility, you may have access to:
• Snacks
• Buffet-style meals
• À la carte dining
• Daily meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) offered individually or as a package
Additionally, some establishments can provide delicious meals that suit your dietary requirements. This can be important if you have food allergies, diabetes, or a special diet prescribed by your doctor.
Housekeeping
Everyday tasks can be strenuous or simply tedious. Imagine having someone to take care of these chores for you:
• Changing the bedding
• Disinfecting the bathroom
• Cleaning mirrors and windows
• Washing and folding clothes
• Cleaning floors
• Vacuuming
• Emptying garbage cans
If you’d like to say ‘‘goodbye’’ to doing housework, you’ll be happy to know housekeeping is a key service offered by many seniors’ residences.
Contact the facilities in your area to find out more, or reach out to a local senior housing consultant. This professional can help you determine your needs and preferences so that you can target the places best suited for you.
Other services and benefits
The seniors’ residence you choose should provide a warm and safe living environment where you can fully enjoy your retirement years. It should have qualified personnel on-site at all times, carefully maintained common areas, an efficient fire protection system, and rigorous procedures in place in case of an emergency. It should also have banking and mail services and an on-site convenience store, if possible. Give yourself the quality of life you deserve.
