Sally Ann Schottroffe (1943 – 2023)

Chasity Renee Robinson, 47, of Linden, Virginia, died June 3rd, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Front Royal Fire Department on a TBD date.

Chasity was born October 1st, 1975, in Winchester, daughter of George N. Kerns, Sr. of Front Royal and the late Suzette Wyrene Huffman Neff. She was a preschool teacher for Primrose School of Haymarket.

She is survived by her father and step-mother, Robin G. Kerns (who helped raised her since she was two years old); her partner James W. Grayson of Linden; a son David William Nelson Smith of Front Royal; a daughter Linda Ann Smith Carter of Linden; six brothers and sisters Tshena Smith of Truman, Arkansas, George “JR” Kerns Jr. of Front Royal, Joel Lee Kerns of Front Royal, Elizabeth Marie Baer of Front Royal, Rachel Amaris Noser of Front Royal, and Tiffany Carlotta Carter of Stanley; two twin grandchildren who were her whole world, Reign Wick Smith and Rory Hazel Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews having spoiled them all.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer and Lewis John Huffman, and her paternal grandparents Maude Kerns and John W. Kerns, Sr. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a baby niece.

Chasity’s passion in life was helping to raise her siblings, children, grandchildren, and preschool children. She made it her life’s work to bring joy to the life of every one of her “children”. She overcame many hardships and was a real fighter. Her boisterous and one-of-a-kind voice will be especially remembered and missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to C-Cap, 400 Kendrick Lane, Front Royal, VA, or to Backpack Buddies c/o Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.

Services are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.