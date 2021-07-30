Salmon poke bowl

You might not be able to visit Hawaii any time soon, but this healthy seafood dish will transport your taste buds to the Pacific islands.

Start to finish: 30 minutes (30 minutes active)

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 4 cups calrose rice, cooked and cooled

• 1 carrot, grated or julienned

• 1/2 cucumber, sliced

• A few leaves of green leaf lettuce

• 1/2 cup whole almonds

• 14 ounces fresh salmon, cubed

• 2 ripe avocados

• 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon dried chili flakes

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup orange juice

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 1 tablespoon mirin

Directions

1. In 4 serving bowls, arrange the rice, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, almonds, and salmon in separate piles. Set aside in the fridge.

2. Cut the avocados in half lengthwise. Gently remove the pit and skin. Place one of the halves face down on a cutting board. Cut thin slices width wise, while maintaining the avocado’s shape. Use your hands to gently fan out the slices sideways until they form a straight line (the slices should still overlap). Take one end of the line and curl it inward until the avocado takes the shape of a swirl or flower. Repeat this process with the 3 other halves.

3. Gently place an avocado flower in the center of each bowl. Sprinkle a quarter of the white and black sesame seeds and chili flakes over each bowl.

4. In another bowl, combine the soy sauce, orange juice, lime juice, and mirin. Drizzle a quarter of the sauce over each poke bowl, or serve separately so everyone can add the amount they want.