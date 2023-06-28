Saluting Our Heroes: SAR and KWVA honor Korean War Veterans

n 24 June 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in two ceremonies to honor Korean War Veterans. The chapter provided a musket squad and bugler at the bench dedication to fallen compatriot Gary Fletcher, a veteran of the Korean War. A patriotic master brick mason, Fletcher was instrumental in the construction of three veteran memorials. One at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown, Virginia, another at Stephens City, Virginia, and the Korean War Memorial located at Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, Virginia.

Compatriot Fletcher was born in 1932 in Rock Oak, West Virginia. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1951, serving in the Korean War. He left the military in 1955 to begin his career as a bricklayer/stonemason. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and the Col James Wood II Chapter of the SAR. He passed away in March 2022 at the age of 89. He is buried at the Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City, Virginia. The ceremony was emceed by Doug Hall, President of the KWVA Chapter 313 and member of the SAR.

Memorials were presented by Fred Haymaker and Larry Johnson. The bench was dedicated by Doug Hall and Scott Fletcher. A musket squad from the SAR led by Commander Marc Robinson, including Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Allan Phillips, and Will Reynolds, fired a three-round salute in honor of compatriot Fletcher.

Richard Tyler played Taps prior to Reverend Paul Campbell closing out the ceremony. The SAR then proceeded to Mount Hebron Cemetery to provide a color guard for the internment of the ashes of Anthony Bucaloy, a Korean War Veteran. The 88-year-old Korean War veteran was buried with full military honors Saturday afternoon in Mount Hebron Cemetery, nearly a year after he passed away on 23 July 2022, in Winchester Medical Center. Bucaloy, a native of the Philippines, was a Winchester resident who had no local family. With no known next of kin, his remains were cremated and, on Oct. 7, 2022, turned over to Sheriff Lenny Millholland for safe keeping at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Millholland found Bucaloy was a Korean War veteran and contacted the KWVA. It was found Bucaloy had gone by the name of Tony, and he had been working as a chef for most of his life. Born in the Philippines, he and his twin brother were part of the resistance to the Japanese. They both enlisted in the Army at were assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, serving in the Korean War. It was there, Tony was wounded twice and recognized with two Purple Hearts. He was a caring, patriotic individual who volunteered his time to provide free food and household supplies to his neighbors.

Doug Hall, President of the KWVA, decided Bucaloy deserved a patriotic, proper burial. It was found that Bucaloy had a niece in California, Karen Bucaloy, who occasionally communicated with her uncle, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She decided to google his name and found an article written on 9 Dec 2022, in the Winchester Star. She gave her blessing to the KWVA plan for a ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery’s Michael M. Foreman Memorial Scatter Gardens, offered at no charge by cemetery Superintendent Jim Coots. A brief service was conducted by Doug Hall, with chaplain duties by Reverend Paul Campbell. The Col. James Wood II Chapter presented the colors and stood guard over the ashes as the ceremony progressed. A memory was presented by Rob Shirley, and his remains were placed into a shared vault by Korean War veteran Narce Caliva. A rifle salute and Taps were played by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123.

After Rev. Campbell offered a benediction, he led a singing of “Amazing Grace.” The SAR color guard included Brian Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, and Richard Tyler.