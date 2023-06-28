Local News
Saluting Our Heroes: SAR and KWVA honor Korean War Veterans
n 24 June 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in two ceremonies to honor Korean War Veterans. The chapter provided a musket squad and bugler at the bench dedication to fallen compatriot Gary Fletcher, a veteran of the Korean War. A patriotic master brick mason, Fletcher was instrumental in the construction of three veteran memorials. One at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown, Virginia, another at Stephens City, Virginia, and the Korean War Memorial located at Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Compatriot Fletcher was born in 1932 in Rock Oak, West Virginia. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1951, serving in the Korean War. He left the military in 1955 to begin his career as a bricklayer/stonemason. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and the Col James Wood II Chapter of the SAR. He passed away in March 2022 at the age of 89. He is buried at the Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City, Virginia. The ceremony was emceed by Doug Hall, President of the KWVA Chapter 313 and member of the SAR.
Memorials were presented by Fred Haymaker and Larry Johnson. The bench was dedicated by Doug Hall and Scott Fletcher. A musket squad from the SAR led by Commander Marc Robinson, including Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Allan Phillips, and Will Reynolds, fired a three-round salute in honor of compatriot Fletcher.
Richard Tyler played Taps prior to Reverend Paul Campbell closing out the ceremony. The SAR then proceeded to Mount Hebron Cemetery to provide a color guard for the internment of the ashes of Anthony Bucaloy, a Korean War Veteran. The 88-year-old Korean War veteran was buried with full military honors Saturday afternoon in Mount Hebron Cemetery, nearly a year after he passed away on 23 July 2022, in Winchester Medical Center. Bucaloy, a native of the Philippines, was a Winchester resident who had no local family. With no known next of kin, his remains were cremated and, on Oct. 7, 2022, turned over to Sheriff Lenny Millholland for safe keeping at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Millholland found Bucaloy was a Korean War veteran and contacted the KWVA. It was found Bucaloy had gone by the name of Tony, and he had been working as a chef for most of his life. Born in the Philippines, he and his twin brother were part of the resistance to the Japanese. They both enlisted in the Army at were assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, serving in the Korean War. It was there, Tony was wounded twice and recognized with two Purple Hearts. He was a caring, patriotic individual who volunteered his time to provide free food and household supplies to his neighbors.
Doug Hall, President of the KWVA, decided Bucaloy deserved a patriotic, proper burial. It was found that Bucaloy had a niece in California, Karen Bucaloy, who occasionally communicated with her uncle, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She decided to google his name and found an article written on 9 Dec 2022, in the Winchester Star. She gave her blessing to the KWVA plan for a ceremony.
The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery’s Michael M. Foreman Memorial Scatter Gardens, offered at no charge by cemetery Superintendent Jim Coots. A brief service was conducted by Doug Hall, with chaplain duties by Reverend Paul Campbell. The Col. James Wood II Chapter presented the colors and stood guard over the ashes as the ceremony progressed. A memory was presented by Rob Shirley, and his remains were placed into a shared vault by Korean War veteran Narce Caliva. A rifle salute and Taps were played by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123.
After Rev. Campbell offered a benediction, he led a singing of “Amazing Grace.” The SAR color guard included Brian Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, and Richard Tyler.
Veteran educator Dr. Christopher Johnson to helm Warren County Middle School
Warren County Middle School has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Dr. Christopher Johnson as its Principal. With an impressive 24-year tenure in education and extensive administrative experience, the School Board announced Dr. Johnson’s appointment last night.
Dr. Johnson, a seasoned veteran in the education field, began his career as a high school history teacher. His passion for education and student development quickly propelled him into the realm of administration. He has served as an assistant principal in several middle schools in King George County, Fauquier County, and, most recently, Loudoun County. This breadth of experience has equipped Dr. Johnson with unique insights and an understanding of diverse student communities.
Renowned for his innovative leadership style, Dr. Johnson has a solid track record of enhancing student academic performance and creating a positive school culture. His initiatives include introducing cutting-edge student programs like full inclusion special education, response to intervention models, and the personalized learning instructional model. These programs, in combination with his dedication to nurturing relationships with teachers, students, and families, have significantly reduced student discipline rates.
Dr. Johnson’s personal life mirrors his dedication to service. Born and raised in Hopewell, Virginia, he is a family man, celebrating a 25-year-long marriage with his wife, Wendy, and father to five children. He is also actively involved in his church and his son’s Boy Scout troop.
Upon his appointment, an enthusiastic Dr. Johnson shared his eagerness to get to work, emphasizing his deep commitment to ensuring all students achieve at high levels. He is focused on crafting a conducive atmosphere that fosters academic, social, and emotional growth for every student at Warren County Middle School.
The board voted unanimously in favor of Dr. Johnson’s appointment, a testament to his strong qualifications and their faith in his capabilities to lead Warren County Middle School. With the support of the board, Dr. Johnson is primed to make a significant impact on Warren County Middle School starting July 1, 2023.
Serenity Farm: A haven for animals in need and a beacon for the community
In a world too often characterized by indifference, there are places like Serenity Farm in Virginia that highlight the brighter side of human nature. Here, animals who have been mistreated, abandoned, or faced adversity find not just shelter but a loving home. The story of Leilah, a goat born in severe cold and left with amputated hind legs, is just one tale among many at this sanctuary where the underdog, or undergoat in this case, finds love, compassion, and most importantly, a second chance at life.
Nestled at 2626 Shepherds Mill Road in Berryville, Virginia, Serenity Farm has established a sanctuary for animals that mirrors a Beatrix Potter illustration. Each creature – from rabbits to potbelly pigs, chickens to donkeys – are cared for with an undying commitment to compassion and respect for their natural needs and instincts.
Among the most remarkable residents is Leilah, a young goat who lost both back legs to frostbite. Leilah’s story captures the resilience and spirit that permeates Serenity Farm. Despite her condition, Leilah is adapting to her new reality, maneuvering around the farm in a makeshift cart.
However, Leilah’s journey is far from over. The small farm is earnestly seeking funds to afford prosthetics to enhance Leilah’s mobility. This quest has led to a grassroots campaign inviting the nearby Bionic Pets, a company specializing in prosthetics for animals, to assist.
Serenity Farm’s mission is not merely one of rescue but also of education. They teach young and old about the importance of caring for all creatures, a message delivered through an intimate engagement with the animals.
Apart from its animal rehabilitation and care, the farm also takes immense pride in its commitment to environmental conservation. Their efforts include pollinator and vegetable gardens, a certified wildlife habitat, and a devoted area for reforesting with native trees and plants.
A story like Leilah’s and an organization like Serenity Farm remind us of the difference that a little compassion can make in life. It is a testament to the power of community involvement and a beacon of hope for animals who need it most. Each rescue, each lesson taught, and every pumpkin donated counts in this collective endeavor of compassion.
Class cameras, enhanced policy, mandated staff training could bolster student safety
Adding cameras in preschool and special needs classrooms and requiring mandatory child abuse and neglect reporting that is acknowledged by every employee of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) could help improve the safety of students.
Following the grand jury indictment earlier this month of a former WCPS special education teacher charged with multiple counts of felony abuse and misdemeanor assault, the Warren County School Board, during its June 21 work session, discussed ways to improve student safety.
Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present for the meeting. Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent.
According to Pence, the School Board recently received a petition that was circulated by a local community member who received 138 signatures showing support for adding cameras in classrooms.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger discussed a proposal that aims to increase safety and accountability and raise awareness about activities within the school environment by adding cameras to preschool and special needs classrooms.
WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant said that the cameras and an optional audio add-on could be integrated into the school division’s existing system with adjustable access levels that would allow for selective viewing, ensuring that only authorized personnel, such as principals and central office staff, have access to the footage.
Implementing such a measure, Ballenger said, would help create a secure environment while addressing concerns about unauthorized access to video footage.
Regarding legal and privacy considerations, Ballenger (above) said that while no law in Virginia prohibits the use of cameras in classrooms, legal aspects need to be thoroughly examined. For example, student records and their long-term storage requirements are crucial factors to consider, he said, particularly for special education students.
“What I’m saying,” Ballenger told the board, “is that whatever we do, or whatever you decide to do, if you want to go with cameras, we’re going to have to have a pretty detailed outline policy that will follow some pretty strict guidelines and restrictions to access or process storage.”
The creation of video records also raises questions about the handling and potential disclosure of such records. Collaboration with neighboring states, such as West Virginia, which has existing policies in place, could provide valuable insights and help shape a comprehensive policy framework, according to Ballenger, who said he is not opposed to having cameras in the classrooms.
“But I think whatever we do, there needs to be a good quality policy that really outlines the details,” he said.
Toward that goal, for instance, the policy should define guidelines for their usage, determine the access levels for different personnel, establish storage and retention protocols, and address concerns regarding the potential misuse or distribution of recorded footage. Creating a workable policy requires careful consideration of the practicality, legality, and ethical implications surrounding video surveillance in an educational setting, said Ballenger.
At the same time, public opinion is necessary, and the School Board will have to decide whether it’s essential to actively seek input from staff members, particularly preschool and special education teachers, to gauge their opinions and gather recommendations, according to the superintendent and members of the board.
In other related work session topics, the School Board discussed looking at some of the online tracking for what could be the school division’s mandatory professional development or training courses every year regarding child abuse and neglect and updating the handbook to include a checklist for WCPS employees to sign showing that they understand they are mandatory child abuse and neglect reporters and know how to do it, among others.
“Before anybody steps foot in the classroom, they would need to complete the child abuse and neglect training,” suggested Salins. “If it’s within a 12-month period or outside of a 12-month period, then they would have to take it. Let’s really be thoughtful and make sure we’re not overlooking something else that really our teachers need to have as like a baseline to protect the safety of our students.”
Ballenger said that the pilot program could start with cameras in preschool and special services this coming school year and then could possibly be used later in higher grade levels. He noted that the funding to install cameras in 10 preschool classrooms this summer is estimated to cost $12,908 — or $1,290 per room, including equipment, licensing, audio add-on, and installation. Ballenger also will meet again with school division attorneys to discuss the many legal implications of such a pilot program.
Pence encouraged people to attend the School Board’s July 12 meeting to provide comments on these items during the community participation segment.
To view the exclusive Royal Examiner video in its entirety, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2EUk6MV3dg.
Rotary Club of Warren County announces board installment for the 2023-2024 Rotary year
On June 24, 2023, the Rotary Club of Warren County installed their new board for the Rotary year, starting July 2023-2024, and thanked our recent Past President Peggy Shrimpton for her dedication and service this past year. The room was packed with family, friends, and fellow Rotarians from all over!
Please watch this video to hear straight from our new president, Michael, as he looks forward to the new year ahead with enthusiasm and thanks! The evening was kicked off by passing the gavel, like in many other board installations. This moment is always full of fond memories and usually a chuckle or two!
This year, the Rotary Club of Warren County is really looking forward to a board full of new energy and ideas. Here is our line up:
- Immediate Past President: Peggy Shrimpton
- President Elect: Ellen Aders
- President Nominee: Krista Beahm
- Treasurer: Cara Brown
- Secretary: Kahle Magalis
- Member at Large: Glenn Woods
- Sergeant-at-Arms: Greg Lynch
We had a very special presentation of The Four-Way Test by early act Rotarian Tallulah Pence. Have you ever learned about the Rotary Four-Way Test? Here it is! It is a great foundation for life in general! These principles have been part of Rotary for over 100 years.
“The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do.”
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Finally, our meeting and the new board installation was wrapped up by a blessing from well loved Pastor Christy Goodwin. Stay tuned for more from the Rotary Club of Warren County 2023/2024 – A year to remember and “Create Hope in the World.”
Have you been curious about learning more about Rotary? Does the Four-Way Test sound like your kind of core principles? Come out on July 3rd to the Front Royal Cardinals baseball game vs Woodstock at Bing Crosby Stadium at 7pm. The Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Rotary Club of Warren County are sponsoring the game. This means FREE Admission for the whole community. Look for folks in their Rotary shirts to chat with and learn more! After the baseball game, The Town of Front Royal is sponsoring gorgeous fireworks! Text or call 540.683.0790 for more information.
Caring Outreach Team enjoys group outing at Region’s 117 restaurant in Lake Frederick, VA
‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’ Matthew 25:40 NRSV
The Stephens City UMC Caring Outreach Team provides spiritual and holistic care for church members and regular visitors in support of the Church Pastor. The group sends cards to both members and extended family/friends for sickness, sympathy, or to those needing to be uplifted. Home-made soup and meals are taken to those who may be recovering at home from illness or returning from the hospital. Caring Outreach members visit shut-ins, nursing home residents, and others who may need assistance for various reasons. A Connect Volunteer Team assists church members if food or medicine requires pick up or someone needs to be taken to a doctor appointment.
Caring Outreach also supports local schools through the Bright Futures program. Bright Futures is part of the Frederick County/Winchester school system and provides food and school supply items to needy students. A church food and school supplies drive for Bright Futures will be held in July and August to start the new school year. Bright Futures provides over 1,000 Frederick County and Winchester needy school children with weekend food bags all year long. Caring Outreach donates snack items on a regular basis to Middletown Elementary School and delivers twenty bags of food monthly to Orchard View Elementary School Back Pack Ministry in Winchester which are provided to needy children.
VDOT prepared for potential statewide impacts of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared to address the potential impacts of the forecasted severe weather expected this afternoon and into the evening.
At this time, forecasts indicate that heavy rain and wind gusts will arrive in the Commonwealth between 2 p.m. in western portions of Virginia to midnight in the eastern areas, with regions east of Interstate 81 experiencing the worst conditions. Severe weather threats along and east of the I-95 Corridor could include wind gusts up to 75 mph, large hail, and possible isolated tornadoes. The safety of the traveling public and our crews is VDOT’s top priority. As forecasts and conditions could change, travelers should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions.
The weather impacts may cause downed trees, power lines, and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable. Stay away from downed wires and do not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires, as they could be extremely dangerous. If those are in state-maintained roadways, VDOT crews will await the power company to remove any electrical hazard before addressing downed trees or other roadway debris.
“Whenever severe weather is expected, we partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate efforts,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E. “Teams throughout the Commonwealth are prepared to address impacts from this storm. We ask for the public’s assistance to remain safe and stay aware of changing weather and road conditions in their area and along their travel routes.”
Travelers should use extreme caution on roadways:
• Obey all “road closed” signage.
• “Turn around, don’t drown” – Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in, or near flood waters.
• 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet
• 12 inches can move most cars
• 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks
• Be alert to debris, downed trees, and power lines
• Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways.
• Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, SUVs, or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.
Prior to travel, the public should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org, or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.
The public should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees, or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For more information about VDOT, including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.
