Salvation Army appreciative of community support

John F. Allemong was born in the northeastern corner of Frederick County in 1801, the son of Christian and Ruth Rhodes Allemong. His paternal ancestors were from Alsace on the Rhine and his maternal ancestors were from England. Allemong was an appointed Methodist lay speaker for Winchester (1819-20) and Loudoun County (1820-21) circuits. As a youth of 19 he was most likely admitted into the Baltimore Conference while serving in Winchester, but after a short period of service his health gave way and he was forced to relocate back home.

In 1823 John Allemong married Miss Hannah Payne and moved to Stephens City soon afterward. Together they had three daughters (Mary, Frances, Ellen) and three sons (Henry, John, Asbury). After Hannah’s death in 1852, John married Mary Catherine Warfield.

John owned a house and store with a successful mercantile business on Main Street until his death in 1872. He is buried in the Stephens City UMC cemetery along with Hannah and other family members.

The Methodist church at Stephens City (then Newtown) was strong during the Antebellum Period. The Allemong’s were a highly respected, substantial and influential family here along with the Steeles, McLeods, Walls, Bartletts, Weavers, Hulls and Leathers. The Antebellum years were generally good ones and much success attended the labors of the preachers. A memorial plaque for Rev. John Allemong resides prominently on the north wall of the Stephens City UMC Sanctuary. The citation states, “the memory of the just is blest.” Psalm 112:3 tells us the righteousness of the person who fears the Lord endures forever and verse 6 says he will be remembered forever. Rev. Allemong honored God and lived by His law and left behind a memorable legacy. Members of Stephens City UMC are called to evoke the blessings that accompanied Rev. Allemong’s life.

According to Inez Steele’s book, Early Days in Methodism, Allemong’s great influence for good in the community can scarcely be overestimated. The Winchester circuit was large and Rev. Allemong was often called upon to preach at various churches and the people never grew tired of hearing him, so he continued until illness, age and feebleness compelled him to confine his labors to a smaller compass.

Rev William Hedges, a junior preacher at Stephens City Methodist in 1858, wrote the following about Rev. Allemong during his early career recollections while living in town.

“Brother Allemong was as simple as a little child in his spirit, gentle and sweet in his conversation as a cultured, refined and spiritual women. In the realm of the intellectual and spiritual he seemed to me a prince of God, and my first impression of him continues after forty-eight years. He was the greatest philosopher I ever knew.”

Rev Allemong and wife Mary provided kindness and sensitivity to the 21-year-old Hedges through his first year as he struggled with a too youthful appearance and timid behavior. Allemong and Hedges became good friends and the “boy preacher” received much attention and encouragement. This was an old-time act of devotion among Methodist preachers to which Rev Allemong adhered.

However, the good reverend could also be a little devious. When Rev. William G. Eggleston was a junior preacher at Stephens City in 1837, he was preparing text for his sermon at a camp meeting in Pughtown. He decided to share the text with Brother Allemong and explain his plan to preach it. Allemong said he liked it and on Saturday night led off the meeting with a powerful sermon surprisingly using Eggleston’s text. Afterward, Allemong apologized to Eggleston, stating, ”I know it was mean, but the text got into my head and the only way to get it out was to preach it out.”

When Rev. Allemong died in 1872, the following brief was published in the Winchester Circuit Quarterly Conference Resolutions:

“That the benevolent and laborious life of one who counted no sacrifice too great for Christ and His cause, is worthy of our imitation and that in his demise our circuit has lost a true and faithful friend, one of its most liberal supporters and whose place cannot be easily filled.”

John Allemong was a gentle-mannered man, with a fine mind, was studious and progressive and took high rank as a preacher. He was greatly beloved by the children. In Sabbath-Schoolwork he was invaluable and was probably more missed in that department than any other. He was superintendent at Newtown Methodist Episcopal Church South for a number of years. Allemong was a good vocalist and musician and trained children to sing; he also provided the young students excellent discourses every Sabbath. The last Sabbath of his life he gave them an earnest address on “Working for Jesus.” He died suddenly after a few minutes’ illness.

John F. Allemongs’ Son

John W. F. Allemong was in business with his father (John Allemong & Son) but retired from the family mercantile establishment in 1866 and moved to Bridgewater, VA where he became successfully engaged in farming, merchandising, manufacturing and banking. Throughout his entire lifetime he was an active member of the Methodist Church. He is best known in Stephens City for purchasing a property on Mulberry Street in 1860 and later, in 1869, reselling a portion of the lot to Addison Taper, Humphrey Washington, Pendleton Broadus, Charles Anderson, and Enoch Jenkins. These men were the trustees of an independent, African-American, Methodist congregation with plans to build a new church here.

Rev Robert Orrick, an African-American liveryman and preacher (John Mann Methodist) who lived in Winchester, donated his time and treasure to purchase and haul the construction materials for this church building, which replaced an earlier African American Church (circa 1856) dismantled during the Civil War. The lumber was used by Federal troops to build winter quarters at Camp Russell just north of Stephens City. In recognition of his contributions, the church was named Orrick Chapel. Built between 1866 and 1869, this building has remained largely intact and is the oldest standing church in Stephens City. In 1993, the Orrick Chapel property was transferred to the Stone House Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of historic resources in Stephens City.