Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner to be held November 24th

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, November 24th, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Participants will drive up to the Salvation Army at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, and receive a boxed meal to-go, consisting of traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans, and dessert. This event is open to the entire community.

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.

For more information, contact Capt. Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.

What future do you want for Front Royal?

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

If you live in the town of Front Royal, you could hardly do better than to spend an hour on November 23 at kickoff day for the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan. There will be two meetings from which to choose: one at 11 a.m., and one at 5 p.m., at the Gazebo, along with drinks and snacks. These meetings are extremely important to the future of Front Royal.

What’s this all about and why should you care? The Comprehensive Plan is the public input process through which ordinary citizens can tell the Town Powers-That-Be their vision for the long-term growth and development of Front Royal.

Right now, we are a Town, not a city. Side Note: “city” is a legal term of art – this is not about trying to change legal status. I use the word “city” as shorthand for “too busy, congested, stressful, expensive, modern, strange”. Public input into the Comprehensive Plan process will help determine whether we continue to be a town, or become a city.

What do I mean? Two illustrations: Not too long ago, my cousin from Dallas was visiting me here in Front Royal. We went to a local coffee shop and while we were waiting, two youngsters came in. It was clear that they were known to the woman working there. They placed an order for their parents, and paid with their parents’ credit card. I thought: isn’t it nice to live someplace where parents can let their children go by themselves to a local business with a credit card. I thought about how that positive, trusting interaction with the local community helps give those children a sense of responsibility and maturity. I like that Front Royal is a town where that can happen. No way would a parent let young children go by themselves to a neighborhood coffee shop in a city!


Front Royal is a Town, not a city.

Later, we were driving north on Commerce Street. I pointed out the yard furniture shop, where the merchandise stays out day and night, and how nice it is that a business owner can have enough trust in the community to do that. My cousin made a flip remark about how nobody would think it was worth stealing – but I didn’t let him get away with that! People who aren’t rich want yard furniture too, you know – and one of the good things about Front Royal is that people with limited disposable income can find it here. It may be “quaint” to tourists from one of the seven richest counties in the country (those surrounding Washington DC), but to home folks it’s what makes life in Front Royal good. Front Royal is a Town where you don’t have to be wealthy to have a good life.

Certain plans for the future will help us remain a livable, family-friendly town. Other plans might gentrify Front Royal and turn us into just one more outpost of upscale, urban-sprawled Big Business America.

Do we want to remain a family-friendly Town or become an outpost of Urban Sprawl Gentrification? Public involvement in the Comp Plan will help determine the answer to that.

So come on Tuesday, November 23, at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to the Gazebo. Think about the future of Front Royal!

By: Connie Marshner
Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission of the Town of Front Royal

Tree Stewards announce free “Mini Events”, multiple approaches to learning best practices in tree care

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

The Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards are happy to announce that we have changed the format for our acclaimed “All About Trees” class. The Tree Stewards have been holding an annual class for residents and future Tree Stewards for over 20 years. Between the pandemic and the trend toward online learning, we realize that we need to make it easier for residents to learn the basics at their own pace.

To that end, we will be offering free “Mini Events” and multiple approaches to learning such as hands-on workshops, programs and videos to pick up knowledge about best practices in the selection, planting and care of trees. We encourage families to take advantage of this new format. Education is a primary piece of our mission.

We are grateful to Trees Virginia, the Virginia Urban Forest Council for awarding the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards a grant for $1,200 for the new “Mini Event” programs planned for the coming year.

Another piece of our mission is the care of public trees in Front Royal and Warren County. Some of this will be done in our workshops as we plant, mulch and prune. We also invite you to consider joining the Tree Stewards as a “Volunteer for the Urban Forest” a few hours a month to maintain the beautiful parks, street trees and green spaces where we all live and play.


The Tree Stewards participated in a community effort on Nov. 13 to plant 6 Willow Oaks at the Gertrude E. Miller Park next to Bing Crosby Stadium. A grant through Virginia Trees for Clean Water was received from the Department of Forestry. Partners in this effort included: the Warren County Democratic Committee, Jim Osborn, Town Arborist, Front Royal Public Works and the Warren County Dept. Of Parks and Recreation.

On Saturday, November 20 the Tree Stewards will be co-hosting a program at Samuels Library entitled “Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed.” Drop by to learn how to keep your tools in shape, bring your tools for inspection, and learn the right tool for the job. You will have the opportunity to speak with a certified Arborist and members of the Tree Stewards. Enter the drawing for a Pruning Tool gift bucket. The program starts at 10:00am.

On December 11 we head back to the Library for a program entitled “Conifers and Christmas Trees” Pine, Fir or Spruce? Can you tell the difference? Carrie Whitacre, Asst. Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia, Blandy Experimental Farm will lead this presentation. Weather permitting we will take a walk around the library to identify conifers. Be sure to enter the drawing for a free tree. Program starts at 10:15am.

Stay tuned to our website www.treesfrontroyal.org for more events to come in 2022!

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 18th

Published

3 days ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 18:

• Thursday – Friday: 7:00
• Saturday – Tuesday: 12:55, 4:15 & 7:45
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 37 Minutes

• Thurs – Fri: 6:10 & 8:45
• Sat – Tues: 1:10, 3:55,  6:20 & 8:45
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 36 Minutes


• Thurs – Fri: 6:00 & 8:55
• Sat – Tues: 12:25, 3:10, 6:05 & 8:55
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 03 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Encanto”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
  • “Sing 2”
  • “American Underdog”
Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard present colors for DAR National Defense Day

Published

3 days ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

On November 13, 2021, the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard provided a presentation of colors for a Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Day.

The event was sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House, Montpelier and Susannah Chandler Chapters of the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution. It was conducted at Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, Virginia and emceed by Kathryn Campbell, Regent, Fauquier Court House. An invocation was provided by Marilyn Ottevaere, Chaplain, Fauquier Court House.

Virginia Society State Color Guard, form left to right: Bill Schwetke, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson and Pat Kelly (Photo courtesy of Barbara Eickhoff)

With the presentation of the colors by the SAR, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Patricia Wilczek, Regent, Montpelier, The DAR American Creed by Carol Simpson, Regeant, Culpeper Minute Men, Preamble to the Constitution by Marty Hartmann, First Vice Regent, Susannah Chandler and the National Anthem led by Kathryn Campbell. Recognition of Service Members, Veterans, Gold and Blue Star Familes was presented by Cat Schwetke, Honorary Regent, Fauquier Court House.


The keynote speaker was Nancy Braswell, Colonel, USAF (Ret) on “Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II and their impact on the war effort.

Charles Jameson, Melinda Colassard (DAR), Dale Corey, Patricia Wilczek (Regent, Montpelier Chapter DAR) and Pat Kelly (Photo courtesy of Mel Cola)

Participating for the Virginia Society were Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II Chapter (dual member Culpeper Minutemen); Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II)/ Pat Kelly, Past President Virginia Society and Trustee, French Society, Thomas Jefferson Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Culpeper Minutemen) and Bill Schwetke, Trustee Virginia Society, Past President Virginia Society, Culpeper Minutemen (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Thomas Jefferson).

Upcoming Winchester events and programs bring the holiday cheer

Published

4 days ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

The City of Winchester has a long list of holiday events and programs to get you into the holiday spirit. Make plans to attend or register now so you don’t miss out on the fun!

Winchester Parks & Recreation:

All events are held in Jim Barnett Park. Visit www.winchesterva.gov/parks for details. Register online or by calling 540-662-4946.

EVENT DATE/TIME DESCRIPTION FEE
Little Turkeys 11/18, 6:30 pm

Register by 11/15

 Bring your little turkey (ages 1+) to the park to enjoy a variety of crafts and activities to celebrate Thanksgiving. Enjoy the activities at your own pace and leave the cleanup to us. If requested, the program could be changed to “pick up and go”. $5/child
Turkey Toss Disc Golf Tournament 11/20, 8 am
Register by 11/19		 Compete in this disc golf tournament consisting of two 18-hole rounds. Prizes awarded to top finishers. For ages 18+. $20/player
Thankful for Volleyball Hat Tournament 11/21, 9 am
Register by 11/19		 All names will be placed in a hat and teams will be randomly drawn on site. Ages 18+. $20/player
Illuminate the Rec Center 11/22, 6:30 pm Stroll or ride by the Rec Center to see the area lit up for the holidays. FREE
Cookies with Santa 12/1, 6:30 pm

Register by 11/29

 Kids ages 1+ can have fun at your own pace making a variety of different crafts! Pictures with Santa will be available. If requested, the program could be changed to “pick up and go”. $5/child
Holiday Open House 12/11, 9-11 am

No advanced registration required

 From crafts and activities to kids’ Reindeer Games and adult fitness classes set to holiday music, there will be tons of holiday fun for everyone. There’s even a scavenger hunt and prize drawings. The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging will be cooking up breakfast goodies and beverages in the Social Hall, and a special visitor from the North Pole will stop by and hang out from 10-11 am before he heads down to Old Town Winchester for even more holiday festivities. FREE

 

PROGRAM DATE/TIME DESCRIPTION FEE
Holiday Swag 12/6, 6:30 pm

Register by 11/29

 This swag can be used in many ways: hanging on your door or wall, or as a centerpiece. Made with pine branches ribbon and accessories. $33-36
Gingerbread House Making 12/11, 9:30 am
Register by 12/4		 Learn how to assemble a gingerbread house and then decorate it with icing/candy. The house with the most social media votes wins a gift card! FREE
Cookie Decorating – Christmas Theme 12/14, 6:30 pm
Register by 12/7		 Learn the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing using techniques such as piping, flooding, wet on wet, and marbling designs. $45-48
Creative Crafters Project Kit – Christmas Theme Week of 11/22

Register by 11/17

 Are you looking for a fun project to spark your child’s (ages 3+) creativity? Pick up thoughtfully designed project kits that engage your little one’s fine motor skills and imagination. $5/child
Creative Crafters Project Kit – New Year’s Theme Week of 12/20

Register by 12/15

 $5/child

 

Old Town Winchester:

All events are held in Old Town. Visit www.enjoyotw.com for details. Register online or by calling 540-662-4946.

EVENT DATE/TIME DESCRIPTION FEE
Tree Lighting Ceremony 12/3, 6:30 pm Back by popular demand! Stop by the Loudoun Street Mall to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the traditional lighting of the Old Town tree. FREE
Holiday Open House 12/11, 12-5 pm

 

 Follow Santa down from a morning of holiday fun at the Jim Barnett Park Rec Center directly to Old Town. There you can take in the festive storefronts, enjoy holiday deals, meet Santa & Mrs. Claus as they stroll the Loudoun Street Mall, or listen to live holiday music. Do your holiday shopping and then bring your purchases over to the free gift wrap station at the Taylor Pavilion. Also, explore the fun crafts and Christmas events going on in our many wonderful businesses and restaurants. FREE

 

Sons of the American Revolution, American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsor commemoration of Veterans Day

Published

5 days ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

On November 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, and the American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsored a commemoration of Veterans Day at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.

Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presenting colors. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Caliva)

Eric Anderson, Executive Director of ARCGSV welcomed a gathering of veterans, family members, and citizens to honor veterans of all wars. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a stirring version of the National Anthem by De’Angelo Wynn, a US Navy veteran. Flags were presented including the Stars and Stripes, Virginia State, 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War, CJWII Chapter, POW/MIA, U.S. Military Service (Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard), and the American Red Cross. Meaning of the various flags was provided with a salute to all veterans from the Revolutionary War to those serving today.

Dale Corey presents the meaning of the flags with assistance from l. to r. Eric Robinson, Dennis Parmerter, Erick Moore, Guy Young, Paul Christensen, Sean Carrigan, Allan Phillips, and Dan Hesse. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Caliva)


The keynote speaker was Ed Helphinstine, Jr, Regional Program Officer of the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia. He spoke of veterans and what it meant for him to serve his country.

After this presentation, veterans and families were recognized by Nancy Braswell, Col, USAR (Ret), and a musket salute from the CJWII Musket Squad. Participating from CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, and Guy Young.

CJWII musket squad firing a salute to all veterans. (Photo courtesy of Larry Webb)

